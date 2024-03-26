Eagan and Pavinelli Earn AAC Player of the Week Honors

The duo combined for nine goals and seven assists, leading the Gators to a 2-0 week.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida lacrosse was well represented in the AAC Player of the Week awards, as Paisley Eagan and Danielle Pavinelli each brought home a player of the week honor. Eagan was named Midfielder of the Week, and Pavinelli earned her second straight Attacker of the Week award. Florida had an impressive 2-0 week, defeating Furman and Old Dominion by a combined score of 42-11.



This is Eagan's second time this season earning a player of the week accolade. The Wilton, Conn. native had five goals and two assists this week on a perfect .1000 shooting percentage, along with two draw controls, two ground balls, and a caused turnover. The midfielder tied a career high four goals on Tuesday against Furman, recording her second hat-trick of the season and the sixth one of her career. The senior is one of seven players on the team with at least 20 points, scoring 16 goals and passing out five assists this season, scoring at a .696 percent rate. She is also tied for third on the team in draw controls with nine.



Pavinelli earned her second straight attacker of the week award, and her third of the season. The senior had another strong week, posting four goals on a .800 shooting percentage, and six assists in two games. She set a season high four assists on Tuesday against Furman, and had four goals and two assists on Saturday against Old Dominion. The Northport, N.Y. native now has four hat-tricks this season to go along with 26 for her career, while posting at least five points in five games this season and 21 games for her career. Pavinelli is tied for the team lead in goals with 23, and is second in assists (20) and points (43).



Florida has now had a player of the week in five consecutive weeks, and have had a total of nine winners. The 11th ranked Gators look to close out a perfect homestand, as they host Liberty at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.



2024 AAC Weekly Awards

Date



Award



Player



2/12/24



Honor Roll



Maggi Hall



2/26/24



Goalkeeper of the Week



Georgia Hoey



2/26/24



Midfielder of the Week



Paisley Eagan



3/4/24



Attacker of the Week



Danielle Pavinelli



3/4/24



Defender of the Week



Kaitlyn Davies



3/4/24



Honor Roll



Georgia Hoey



3/11/24



Attacker of the Week



Maggi Hall



3/11/24



Goalkeeper of the Week



Georgia Hoey



3/18/24



Attacker of the Week



Danielle Pavinelli



3/18/24



Honor Roll



Emily Heller



3/25/24



Attacker of the Week



Danielle Pavinelli



3/25/24



Midfielder of the Week



Paisley Eagan



3/25/24



Honor Roll



Emily Heller