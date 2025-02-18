GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Three Gators - Sloane Blakely, Selena Harris-Miranda and Leanne Wong - earn weekly Southeastern Conference gymnastics honors after their Valentine's Day performances in UF's win versus then No. 12 Auburn.





SEC Gymnast of the Week is shared by Harris-Miranda and Wong after the duo tied for the win with the nation's top all-around total of the weekend (39.75). This is the second SEC Gymnast of the Week honor for both this season and the sixth of Wong's career. Yesterday, Inside Gymnastics named Wong its national gymnast of the week.



Blakley's second career floor exercise 10.0 earned her a share of her first SEC Specialist of the Week award. She shares the honor with Missouri's Kennedy Griffin, who also posted a floor 10.0 at the Zou in the Lou meet.



Rounding out the weekly honors is LSU's Kailin Chio who earns the SEC Freshman of the Week.





Sloane Blakely - Co-SEC Specialist of the Week:



* Second 10.0 on floor exercise and first since 2022 season

* One of six Gators with multiple floor 10.0s all-time. Turned in Florida's 30th floor 10.0

* One of five in nation in 2025 with 10.0 on floor this season

* Used marks of 9.925 or better to win fourth consecutive floor title

* All floor marks are 9.90 or better this season

* All 2025 balance beam marks 9.9 or better







Selena Harris-Miranda - Co-SEC Gymnast of the Week:



* All-around and bars wins pushes career event titles to 51. Second among the 2025 Gators with seven event wins.

* All-around win was 15th of career and third as a Gator.

* Now has a dozen career wins on bars.

* 9.975 equals collegiate best for balance beam.

* 2025 season highs of 9.975 (bars & beam), 9.925 (floor) and 39.75 (all-around)

* No. 6 in Road to National vault rankings with 9.895 NQS.





Leanne Wong - Co-SEC Gymnast of the Week:



* Won fourth all-around title of 2025 and 18th of career. Now takes sole possession of No. 7 on Florida career all-around wins chart.

* Won at least a share of four event titles vs Auburn, moving into a tie with Alex McMurtry (2015-18) for seventh at 75 on Florida's Career Wins chart.

* Third 10.0 on balance beam and first since 2023 season. Now tied for the second with Alex McMurtry (2015-18) at nine on Florida Career 10.0s chart

* Season bests Friday: bars (9.975), beam (10.0), all-around (39.75)

* Leads Florida in 2025 with 14 event wins



* No. 4 in Road to National all-around rankings with 39.540 NQS. Also No. T3 in bars (9.910), No. 4 in vault (9.905) and No. T14 in floor (9.895)





UP NEXT:

No. 5 Florida heads to No. 1 Oklahoma for the nation's top dual of the weekend. This is the Gators third road meet this season versus a team ranked in the nation's top four.



Meet: No. 5 Florida at No. 1 Oklahoma

When: Friday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

TV: ESPN2





Tickets: $8-$15