Condon posted a pair of double-doubles to conclude the regular season



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball sophomore forward/center Alex Condon has been named Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for a third time this season, the SEC announced on Monday.



Condon is the second Gator all-time to earn the honor three times in a season, joining Jalen Hudson in 2017-18. He scored a career-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and two blocked shots in the Gators' win at Alabama on Wednesday. With that performance, he became the first SEC player this century and the fifth nationally to post those numbers in a top-10 road win.



The Perth, Australia, native followed that up with a monster game vs. Ole Miss with 17 points and 15 rebounds in just 23 minutes. He is the third SEC player this century to post at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in 25 minutes or less during conference play (Johni Broome, 2023 vs. Georgia; Glen Davis, 2006 at Florida). Condon grabbed seven rebounds in the first five minutes of game and nearly had a double-double at halftime with eight points and 10 rebounds by the break.



Condon keyed a double-digit rebounding margin for Florida in both games, with Florida going +15 at Alabama and +12 vs. Ole Miss. Florida dominated the interior on both ends vs. Ole Miss, shooting .680 from 2-point range while limiting the Rebels to .333.



In addition to this week's recognition, Condon also brought home the honor after double-doubles in both of Florida's wins vs. No. 1 teams this season.



Florida returns to action on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT as the 2-seed at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Gators will take on LSU, Mississippi State or Missouri in the quarterfinal round.



Gators with Multiple SEC Player of the Week Honors in a Season



2024-25 - 3, Alex Condon



2020-21 - 2, Colin Castleton



2017-18 - 3, Jalen Hudson



2013-14 - 2, Scottie Wilbekin & Michael Frazier II



2005-06 - 2 Joakim Noah



1993-94 - 2, Dan Cross



1985-86 - 2, Vernon Maxwell