Condon Named Co-SEC Player of the Week. Alex Condon posted back-to-back double-doubles in wins vs. Tennessee and Arkansas



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida sophomore forward/center Alex Condon has been named Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for men's basketball, the league announced on Monday afternoon. It marks the first weekly conference honor of Condon's career and Florida's first since Tyrese Samuel on Nov. 27, 2023.



Condon posted a pair of double-doubles as the Gators defeated No. 1 Tennessee, 73-43, and earned a road victory at Arkansas, 71-63, as Condon's presence helped limit both opponents to season-low field goal percentages. In addition to the double-doubles, Condon dished four assists without a turnover in both games last week.



The Perth, Australia, native tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists with zero turnovers against Tennessee, the first player in the nation this century to go 12/12/4 without a turnover against a No. 1 team. He and Chandler Parsons (Feb. 5, 2011, vs. No. 10 Kentucky) are among six players in the country and the only SEC players to post that stat line against a top-10 opponent since 2000.



Condon backed that performance up with 12 points and 10 rebounds at Arkansas, along with another 4-to-0 assist-to-turnover ratio and added three blocked shots. He stepped up down the stretch with five straight points to put Florida up 12 and ice the game after Arkansas crept within seven in the closing minutes.



The 15-1 Gators continue to receive team accolades, as well, as the team moved up to No. 4 in Monday's USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 5 in the Associated Press Poll. Florida's No. 4 ranking by the coaches marks the highest by the Gators in either national poll since closing the 2013-14 regular season at No. 1 in both polls. UF's AP No. 5 position matches the team's highest AP ranking over that stretch, as Florida appeared at No. 5 in both polls on Dec. 4, 2017.



Florida returns to Gainesville for a pair of home dates this week, hosting Missouri at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Texas at 4 p.m. on Saturday.



Three of the Gators' final eight home games have sold out, and limited inventory remains for the Gators' other two Saturday home dates against South Carolina (Feb. 15) and Ole Miss (March 8).



Remaining home game with tickets available:



* Tuesday, Jan. 14 vs. Missouri

* Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Vanderbilt

* Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. South Carolina

* Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. Oklahoma

* Saturday, March 8 vs. Ole Miss