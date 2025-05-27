JasonHigdon
The rising junior averaged 10.6 points and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds for the national champions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Rising junior forward/center Alex Condon will withdraw from the NBA Draft process and return to Florida, he announced via his social media accounts on Tuesday. Condon was one of the NBA's invitees at the NBA Combine in Chicago.
In his sophomore season, Condon posted seven double-doubles and earned coaches third-team All-Southeastern Conference honors. Condon posted 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Gators' win at No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 8. He closed the regular season with a pair of massive performances, posting 27 points and 10 rebounds in the win at No. 7 Alabama and tallying 17 points and 15 rebounds vs. Ole Miss.
Condon etched himself into Gator history with his dive on the loose ball at the end of the national championship game, capping a 12-point, seven-rebound, four-steal performance to help Florida claim the title. All four primary frontcourt players from that championship team will be back with the Gators in 2025-26, while the Gators' backcourt returns Urban Klavžar and Isaiah Brown and welcomes newcomers AJ Brown, Boogie Fland, CJ Ingram, Xaivian Lee and Alex Lloyd.
