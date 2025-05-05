Breakout Series Nets Yost SEC Player of the Week Honors. Yost went 5-for-10 (.500/.615/1.100) with two homers and an SEC-high eight RBI in the series at South Carolina.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gators sophomore outfielder Hayden Yostwas named the sole recipient of SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday afternoon after a stellar weekend against the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.



For Yost, Monday's announcement marks his first-career SEC weekly accolade. Florida has now claimed six SEC weekly awards as a team this season, with Yost representing the fourth different Gator to earn recognition.



Yost drove in multiple runs in all three games of the Gators' first sweep at South Carolina since 1996, including their first road sweep overall since 2021. Yost's eight RBI led the entire SEC last week, and he added at least one hit and scored a run in all three contests over the weekend.



Entering the series with one career home run, Yost homered twice over the weekend while also tallying six runs scored. He drove in three runs apiece in both games two and three and posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while playing every inning in center field.



Across the three-game sweep, Yost finished 5-for-10 with a .500/.615/1.100 slash line. The Tampa, Fla. native also added three walks and swiped two bags in two attempts.



As winners of 13 of their last 15 games, the red-hot Gators return to action at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against USF.



Florida's 2025 SEC Weekly Award Winners

Hayden Yost – Player of the Week (May 5)

Brendan Lawson – Freshman of the Week (April 21)

Aidan King – Freshman of the Week (April 14)

Aidan King – Pitcher of the Week (March 3)

Brendan Lawson – Freshman of the Week (Feb. 24)

Brody Donay – Player of the Week (Feb. 17)