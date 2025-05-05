ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Yost Wins SEC Player of the Week Honors

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,295
106,916
113
Breakout Series Nets Yost SEC Player of the Week Honors. Yost went 5-for-10 (.500/.615/1.100) with two homers and an SEC-high eight RBI in the series at South Carolina.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gators sophomore outfielder Hayden Yostwas named the sole recipient of SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday afternoon after a stellar weekend against the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

For Yost, Monday's announcement marks his first-career SEC weekly accolade. Florida has now claimed six SEC weekly awards as a team this season, with Yost representing the fourth different Gator to earn recognition.

Yost drove in multiple runs in all three games of the Gators' first sweep at South Carolina since 1996, including their first road sweep overall since 2021. Yost's eight RBI led the entire SEC last week, and he added at least one hit and scored a run in all three contests over the weekend.

Entering the series with one career home run, Yost homered twice over the weekend while also tallying six runs scored. He drove in three runs apiece in both games two and three and posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while playing every inning in center field.

Across the three-game sweep, Yost finished 5-for-10 with a .500/.615/1.100 slash line. The Tampa, Fla. native also added three walks and swiped two bags in two attempts.

As winners of 13 of their last 15 games, the red-hot Gators return to action at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against USF.

Florida's 2025 SEC Weekly Award Winners
Hayden Yost – Player of the Week (May 5)
Brendan Lawson – Freshman of the Week (April 21)
Aidan King – Freshman of the Week (April 14)
Aidan King – Pitcher of the Week (March 3)
Brendan Lawson – Freshman of the Week (Feb. 24)
Brody Donay – Player of the Week (Feb. 17)
 
  • Like
Reactions: edgator44
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Softball Shumaker Earns Third SEC Freshman of the Week Honor + Oklahoma Time Change

Replies
0
Views
345
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Baseball Florida Sweeps South Carolina for Fourth-Straight Series Win: Sully Gets 750

Replies
0
Views
338
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
HRodriguez

Baseball Florida 1B Brendan Lawson named SEC Freshman of the Week

Replies
0
Views
216
The Swamp
HRodriguez
HRodriguez
JasonHigdon

New Story Big Weekend Lands Donay SEC Player of the Week Honors

Replies
0
Views
334
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Baseball Three Takeaways from Florida’s sweep vs. Missouri

Replies
3
Views
578
The Swamp
bdtyson
bdtyson
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back