The Fullerton, Calif., native hit .500 in Florida's series win over Alabama, driving in a team-best seven runs with a pair of home runs.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - For the third time this season, Florida freshman outfielder Taylor Shumaker has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.



Shumaker led the No. 8/6 Gators (39-10, 11-7 SEC) to a series victory over No. 17/22 Alabama over the weekend, Florida's fourth conference victory of the season.



She batted .500 in the series (6-for-12) with a team-best 7 RBI and two home runs.



In the Gators' 12-4 victory over the Crimson Tide on April 18, Shumaker recorded her fourth career multi-home run game, first in SEC play, including the game-ending three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.



She matched her career-best of six RBI in the win, with all three of her hits going for extra bases, including two home runs and a double.



The Fullerton, Calif., native, slugged a team-best 1.167 on the weekend, scoring both game-winning runs.



She currently leads the SEC in RBI (68) and doubles (16) and ranks third in home runs (16) and fourth in hits (60).



Shumaker currently holds the Florida freshman record for RBI and doubles.



This is Florida's fifth weekly conference honor of the season.



Shumaker was also named SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 10 and March 11.



Up next, the Gators host USF on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.



Softball Announces Time Change for Series Finale vs. Oklahoma



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball team announced a time change for its series finale vs. Oklahoma on May 3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.



First pitch is now set for 5 p.m. and has been elevated to an ESPN2 broadcast.



UPDATED SERIES SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 1



vs. Oklahoma



6 p.m. (ET)



Friday, May 2



vs. Oklahoma



6 p.m. (ET)



Saturday, May 3



vs. Oklahoma



5 p.m. (ET)