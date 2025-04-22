ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Shumaker Earns Third SEC Freshman of the Week Honor + Oklahoma Time Change

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,158
106,307
113
The Fullerton, Calif., native hit .500 in Florida's series win over Alabama, driving in a team-best seven runs with a pair of home runs.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - For the third time this season, Florida freshman outfielder Taylor Shumaker has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Shumaker led the No. 8/6 Gators (39-10, 11-7 SEC) to a series victory over No. 17/22 Alabama over the weekend, Florida's fourth conference victory of the season.

She batted .500 in the series (6-for-12) with a team-best 7 RBI and two home runs.

In the Gators' 12-4 victory over the Crimson Tide on April 18, Shumaker recorded her fourth career multi-home run game, first in SEC play, including the game-ending three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

She matched her career-best of six RBI in the win, with all three of her hits going for extra bases, including two home runs and a double.

The Fullerton, Calif., native, slugged a team-best 1.167 on the weekend, scoring both game-winning runs.

She currently leads the SEC in RBI (68) and doubles (16) and ranks third in home runs (16) and fourth in hits (60).

Shumaker currently holds the Florida freshman record for RBI and doubles.

This is Florida's fifth weekly conference honor of the season.

Shumaker was also named SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 10 and March 11.

Up next, the Gators host USF on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Softball Announces Time Change for Series Finale vs. Oklahoma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball team announced a time change for its series finale vs. Oklahoma on May 3 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

First pitch is now set for 5 p.m. and has been elevated to an ESPN2 broadcast.

UPDATED SERIES SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 1

vs. Oklahoma

6 p.m. (ET)

Friday, May 2

vs. Oklahoma

6 p.m. (ET)

Saturday, May 3

vs. Oklahoma

5 p.m. (ET)
 
  • Like
Reactions: Fear_the_swamp
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Softball Hot Bats Propel Florida Over Alabama in Five-Inning Game Two Win

Replies
0
Views
351
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
J

Softball SOFTBALL: This will be the thread for the STETSON game to be played WEDNESDAY 4/9 6:00pm.

Replies
0
Views
145
The Swamp
jimbo1313R
J
JasonHigdon

Softball Gators Blast Past Ole Miss to Clinch SEC Series

Replies
3
Views
479
The Swamp
rjcarter
R
JasonHigdon

New Story Shumaker Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Replies
1
Views
661
The Swamp
Papabear1
Papabear1
JasonHigdon

Softball Softball Walks Off Alabama To Secure Weekend Series

Replies
7
Views
553
The Swamp
Hutchzone
Hutchzone
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back