41 Gators representing 21 nations earned one 2024 medal (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.





PARIS, France - Swimmers Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith won silver in the pool Tuesday. They were among 11 with Gators connections competing in Tuesday's Games.



Men's Basketball - Canada 86 - Greece 79:

Spain 84 - Greece 77

Greece dropped to 0-2 in Group A play after a 84-77 loss to Spain Tuesday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.



Nick Calathes</roster.aspx?rp_id=17054> (Greece) started and played 33 minutes. He scored eight points and turned in a team-high seven assists.



Greece held a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter but was outscored by 15 in the second as Spain took a 49-35 lead into halftime. That lead was narrowed to six after Greece outscored Spain by eight in the third quarter. The two teams were almost even in the final quarter as Spain went on to take the seven point win.



Canada 93 - Australia 83

Canada is 2-0 in Group A action after a 93-83 win over Australia Tuesday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.



Andrew Nembhard (Canada) came off the bench to play 23 minutes. He scored five points and had four rebounds.



Canada responded to a four-point halftime deficit by outscoring Australia by six in the third quarter. After taking a 55-54 advantage at 6:48 in the third quarter off a RJ Barrett three-pointer, Canada held the lead for the remainder of the game.



Both teams are back in action Friday, Aug. 2 to close Group A play.

Greece vs Australia



7:30 a.m. ET



USA



Canada vs Spain



11:15 a.m. ET



Peacock





3x3 Basketball

USA Women - U.S. 13, Germany 17

Defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. opened pool play with a 17-13 loss to Germany at Place de la Concorde in Paris, France.



Germany built an 11-8 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the 10-minute game, pressuring the U.S. to shoot quickly. UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard scored one point in the opener.



All eight teams in the Olympic field will face each other during the five-day pool play stage. The teams with the top two records during group action automatically advance to the semifinals.







Next up for the U.S.

July 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET vs Azerbaijan



U.S. Men - U.S. 14, Serbia 22

U.S. opened pool play with a 22-14 loss to Serbia.



Gator grad Canyon Barry hit the U.S.'s first shot and his second basket gave the U.S. a 6-5 advantage. That lead was pushed out to two on the U.S.'s next basketball. That was the biggest U.S. advantage as Serbia took a 11-10 lead and never trailed again.



All eight teams in the Olympic field will face each other during the five-day pool play stage. The teams with the top two records during group action automatically advance to the semifinals.





Next up for the U.S.

July 31 at 4:35 p.m. ET vs Poland



Swimming: Silver for Bobby Finke and Kiera Smith

Josh Liendo [CAN], Alberto Mestre [VEN], Aleksas Savickas [LTU], Amro Al-Wir [JOR], Bobby Finke [USA] and Kieran Smith [USA] represented Florida swimming in four events.



Finals:

Team USA's Bobby Finke looked to defend his Olympic title in the men's 800m freestyle Tuesday afternoon inside La Defense Arena. Finke, Daniel Wiffen (IRL) and Gregorio Paltrinieri [ITA] traded between the top-three spots throughout the last 300 meters and were neck-and-neck heading into the final 100 meters. Sitting in third and known to make his move in the final 50, the former Gator moved to second, but ran out of room to touch the wall in 7:38.75. He takes home silver for his first medal in Paris, third overall Olympic medal.



An alternate for the U.S.'s men's 4x200 free relay team, Kieran Smith was brought in to anchor the final relay team. Head-to-head with Australia for second, Smith was off the blocks in 0.16 and was able to hold off their rivals for silver. The team posted a 7:00.78 time, with Smith's 1:44.80 split being the fastest of the four Americans.



Semifinals:

Swimming next to the world record holder, China's Zhanle Pan, Canada's Josh Liendo dropped time from this morning to crash into the wall in 48.06. The current Gator finished sixth in the second heat and 11th overall. He competes in the men's 50m freestyle on Thursday and the 4x100m medley relay on Saturday.



Prelims:

After competing in the men's 4x100m free relay on Saturday, Josh Liendo made his first individual appearance in the men's 100m freestyle. The current Gator raced in the final heat of the event and finished third after touching in 48.34.



Alberto Mestre made his first Paris Olympic Games event, swimming in the sixth heat of the men's 100m free. Representing Venezuela, Mestre clocked a 49.51 to finish 37th overall. The former Gator competes in the men's 50m freestyle on Thursday.



Aleksas Savickas made his Olympic Games debut representing Lithuania in the men's 200m breaststroke. He was second off the blocks and remained in the top three heading into the final stretch, but finished sixth in his heat and 19th overall after touching the wall in 2:11.53. Swimming a couple of lanes over, Amro Al-Wir went 2:15.78 to finish eighth in the heat. The former Gator placed 23rd overall, which is improvement from his 26th place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



Women's Tennis:

It's on to the singles quarterfinals for the U.S.'s Danielle Collins after her 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win Tuesday over Camila Osorio of Colombia. The last U.S. player standing in Olympics singles action, she'll play Iga Swiatek [POL] in quarterfinal action at Roland Garros. Collins is the No. 8 seed for the Olympics.



She also started doubles play this afternoon with Desirae Krawczyk, defeating Greece's Despina Papamichail and Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3. The duo next faces Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok of the Ukraine.







Look for other Gators in Wednesday Olympic action in basketball, soccer, swimming and women's tennis.





Gators at The Games

Daily Schedule of Action for July 30, 2024

Gator



Sport



Country



Event



Result







Nick Calathes



Basketball



Greece



Group A vs Spain



L, 84-77



Calathes started - 8 pts, 7 assists



Andrew Nembhard



Basketball



Canada



Group A vs Australia



W, 93-83



Played 23 min. - 5 pts, 4 rebounds



Rhyne Howard



3x3 Basketball



USA



Pool play vs Germany



L, 17-13



1 pt



Canyon Barry



3x3 Basketball



USA



Pool play vs Serbia



L, 22-14



2 pts



Bobby Finke



Swimming



USA



800m free



SILVER



7:38.75



Kieran Smith



Swimming



USA



4x200m free relay final



SILVER



7:00.78 (1:44.80 split)



Josh Liendo



Swimming



Canada



Heat: 100m free



10th (advanced to semis)



48.34







Swimming



Canada



Semi: 100m free



11th



48.06



Alberto Mestre



Swimming



Venezuela



Heat: 100m free



37th



49.51



Aleksas Savickas



Swimming



Lithuania



Heat: 200m breaststroke



19th



2:11.53



Amro Al-Wir



Swimming



Jordan



Heat: 200m breaststroke



23rd



2:15.78



Danielle Collins



Tennis



USA



Third round singles vs Camila Osorio (COL]



W, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3











Tennis



USA



First round doubles vs Despina Papamichail-Maria Sakkari (GRE}



W, 6-1, 6-3