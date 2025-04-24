GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida placed 72 student-athletes on the 2025 Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll, announced Wednesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.



The 2025 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.



Five from the NCAA champion men's basketball team earned a spot on the Academic Honor Roll. Women's basketball six is one away from the program record reached for the fourth time in 2023.



Florida's men's and women's swimming & diving programs placed 25 and 22, respectively on the list.



A program record 14 gymnasts appear on the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll to equal the 2025 high for league gymnastics teams. For the fifth time in the last six seasons, all gymnasts eligible earn a SEC Academic Honor Roll spot.



More Gators Academic Honor Roll notes:



* Four turned in 4.0 grade point averages - gymnast Kayla DiCello, diver Casey Greenberg and swimmers Caroline Pennington and Summer Smith.

* Will Richard was named to the 2025 NCAA Final Four all-tournament team. He is the first SEC player to earn NCAA Final Four all-tournament team honors and appear on the SEC Academic Honor Roll since Florida's Corey Brewer, Lee Humphrey and Al Horford in 2007.

* Bennett Andersen is the first UF male athlete - and fourth Gator overall - to claim the NCAA Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the top grade point average at the national championship. The senior graduated in 2024 with a 3.98 GPA in Industrial and Systems Engineering and is currently pursuing a master's in Management.

* Josh Liendo won two NCAA individual titles and was part of UF's winning 400 medley relay in 2025. He is the 2024 Olympic 100-meter butterfly silver medalist. Liendo is also part of the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America first team announced earlier today.

* Julian Smith joined Liendo on Florida's NCAA champion 400-medley relay and won the 100 breaststroke title.

* Brianna Edwards receives a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship as a nominee for the SEC's Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship, which she'll put to use this summer when she begins studies at UF's Medical School.



To be recognized to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must 1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; 2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship; 3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution; and 4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.



Name



Sport



Class



Major



Bennett Andersen



Men's Basketball



GR



Masters in Management



Alex Condon



Men's Basketball



SO



Health Education and Behavior



Thomas Haugh



Men's Basketball



SO



Natural Resource Conservation



Cooper Josefsberg



Men's Basketball



SO



Sport Management



Will Richard



Men's Basketball



SR



Sport Management



Paige Clausen



Women's Basketball



SR



Finance



Alexia Dizeko



Women's Basketball



SR



Education Sciences



Eriny Kindred



Women's Basketball



SR



Education Sciences



Laila Reynolds



Women's Basketball



SO



Family, Youth & Community Sciences



Kenza Salgues



Women's Basketball



GR



Masters in Sport Management



Jeriah Warren



Women's Basketball



SR



Criminology



Alyssa Arana



Gymnastics



SO



Health Education and Behavior



Sloane Blakely



Gymnastics



SR



Health Education and Behavior



Kaylee Bluffstone



Gymnastics



SO



Education Sciences



Lori Brubach



Gymnastics



JR



Sport Management



Kayla DiCello



Gymnastics



SO



Sport Management



Gabby Disidore



Gymnastics



SO



Applied Physiology & Kinesiology



Skylar Draser



Gymnastics



SO



Health Education and Behavior



Brianna Edwards



Gymnastics



GR



Medicine Graduate Certificate - Medical Physiology



Danie Ferris



Gymnastics



SO



Health Education and Behavior



Ellie Lazzari



Gymnastics



GR



Public Health & Health Professions - Public Health Graduate Certificate



Riley McCusker



Gymnastics



SR



Applied Physiology & Kinesiology



Victoria Nguyen



Gymnastics



GR



Masters in Management



Anya Pilgrim



Gymnastics



SO



Food and Resource Economics



Leanne Wong



Gymnastics



SR



Health Education and Behavior



Peter Bretzmann



Men's Swimming



SR



Management



Eric Brown



Men's Swimming



JR



Computer Science Engineering



Scotty Buff



Men's Swimming



SO



Biochemistry



Ben Cote



Men's Swimming



SR



Health Education and Behavior



Elisha Dees



Men's Diving



JR



Health Education and Behavior



Bobby DiNunzio



Men's Swimming



SO



Biology Preprofessional



Peyton Donald



Men's Diving



JR



Psychology



Ed Fullum-Hout



Men's Swimming



JR



Sport Management



Conor Gesing



Men's Swimming



SO



Education Sciences



Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero



Men's Swimming



SR



Food and Resource Economics



Daniel Gordon



Men's Swimming



JR



Mechanical Engineering



Amadeusz Knop



Men's Swimming



SO



Biology



Mason Laur



Men's Swimming



SR



Sport Management



Josh Liendo



Men's Swimming



JR



Education Sciences



Oskar Lindholm



Men's Swimming



SR



Applied Physiology & Kinesiology



Gio Linscheer



Men's Swimming



JR



Finance



Caleb Maldari



Men's Swimming



SO



Economics



Jake Mitchell



Men's Swimming



SR



Health Education and Behavior



Aryan Nehra



Men's Swimming



SR



Economics



Josh Parent



Men's Swimming



SO



Biochemistry



Aleksas Savickas



Men's Swimming



JR



Psychology



Julian Smith



Men's Swimming



SR



Biology Preprofessional



Sean Sullivan



Men's Swimming



SO



Finance



Andrew Taylor



Men's Swimming



SO



Sport Management



Brandon Wegner



Men's Swimming



SR



Geography



Anna Auld



Women's Swimming



GR



Masters in Marketing



Chloe Bishop



Women's Diving



JR



Psychology



Catie Choate



Women's Swimming



SO



Economics



Micayla Cronk



Women's Swimming



GR



Entrepreneurship



Camille DeBoer



Women's Swimming



JR



Education Sciences



Zoe Dixon



Women's Swimming



JR



Health Education and Behavior



Casey Greenberg



Women's Diving



JR



Health Education and Behavior



Lainy Kruger



Women's Swimming



SO



Sport Management



Michaela Mattes



Women's Swimming



SO



Political Science



Molly Mayne



Women's Swimming



SO



History



Carly Meeting



Women's Swimming



SO



Preprofessional Biology



Camyla Monroy



Women's Diving



SO



Social & Behavioral Sciences



Anna Moore



Women's Swimming



JR



Political Science



Caroline Pennington



Women's Swimming



JR



Bus Admin-General Studies



Olivia Peoples



Women's Swimming



GR



Arts in Medicine



Julia Podkoscielny



Women's Swimming



SO



Preprofessional Biology



Grace Rainey



Women's Swimming



SO



Construction Management



JoJo Ramey



Women's Swimming



SO



Economics



Bella Sims



Women's Swimming



SO



Sport Management



Summer Smith



Women's Swimming



JR



Psychology



Emma Weyant



Women's Swimming



GR



Management



Mabel Zavaros



Women's Swimming



GR



Health Education and Behavior