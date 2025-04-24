ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Gators Place 72 on SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida placed 72 student-athletes on the 2025 Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll, announced Wednesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2025 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Five from the NCAA champion men's basketball team earned a spot on the Academic Honor Roll. Women's basketball six is one away from the program record reached for the fourth time in 2023.

Florida's men's and women's swimming & diving programs placed 25 and 22, respectively on the list.

A program record 14 gymnasts appear on the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll to equal the 2025 high for league gymnastics teams. For the fifth time in the last six seasons, all gymnasts eligible earn a SEC Academic Honor Roll spot.

More Gators Academic Honor Roll notes:

* Four turned in 4.0 grade point averages - gymnast Kayla DiCello, diver Casey Greenberg and swimmers Caroline Pennington and Summer Smith.
* Will Richard was named to the 2025 NCAA Final Four all-tournament team. He is the first SEC player to earn NCAA Final Four all-tournament team honors and appear on the SEC Academic Honor Roll since Florida's Corey Brewer, Lee Humphrey and Al Horford in 2007.
* Bennett Andersen is the first UF male athlete - and fourth Gator overall - to claim the NCAA Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the top grade point average at the national championship. The senior graduated in 2024 with a 3.98 GPA in Industrial and Systems Engineering and is currently pursuing a master's in Management.
* Josh Liendo won two NCAA individual titles and was part of UF's winning 400 medley relay in 2025. He is the 2024 Olympic 100-meter butterfly silver medalist. Liendo is also part of the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America first team announced earlier today.
* Julian Smith joined Liendo on Florida's NCAA champion 400-medley relay and won the 100 breaststroke title.
* Brianna Edwards receives a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship as a nominee for the SEC's Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship, which she'll put to use this summer when she begins studies at UF's Medical School.

To be recognized to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must 1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; 2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship; 3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution; and 4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

Name

Sport

Class

Major

Bennett Andersen

Men's Basketball

GR

Masters in Management

Alex Condon

Men's Basketball

SO

Health Education and Behavior

Thomas Haugh

Men's Basketball

SO

Natural Resource Conservation

Cooper Josefsberg

Men's Basketball

SO

Sport Management

Will Richard

Men's Basketball

SR

Sport Management

Paige Clausen

Women's Basketball

SR

Finance

Alexia Dizeko

Women's Basketball

SR

Education Sciences

Eriny Kindred

Women's Basketball

SR

Education Sciences

Laila Reynolds

Women's Basketball

SO

Family, Youth & Community Sciences

Kenza Salgues

Women's Basketball

GR

Masters in Sport Management

Jeriah Warren

Women's Basketball

SR

Criminology

Alyssa Arana

Gymnastics

SO

Health Education and Behavior

Sloane Blakely

Gymnastics

SR

Health Education and Behavior

Kaylee Bluffstone

Gymnastics

SO

Education Sciences

Lori Brubach

Gymnastics

JR

Sport Management

Kayla DiCello

Gymnastics

SO

Sport Management

Gabby Disidore

Gymnastics

SO

Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Skylar Draser

Gymnastics

SO

Health Education and Behavior

Brianna Edwards

Gymnastics

GR

Medicine Graduate Certificate - Medical Physiology

Danie Ferris

Gymnastics

SO

Health Education and Behavior

Ellie Lazzari

Gymnastics

GR

Public Health & Health Professions - Public Health Graduate Certificate

Riley McCusker

Gymnastics

SR

Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Victoria Nguyen

Gymnastics

GR

Masters in Management

Anya Pilgrim

Gymnastics

SO

Food and Resource Economics

Leanne Wong

Gymnastics

SR

Health Education and Behavior

Peter Bretzmann

Men's Swimming

SR

Management

Eric Brown

Men's Swimming

JR

Computer Science Engineering

Scotty Buff

Men's Swimming

SO

Biochemistry

Ben Cote

Men's Swimming

SR

Health Education and Behavior

Elisha Dees

Men's Diving

JR

Health Education and Behavior

Bobby DiNunzio

Men's Swimming

SO

Biology Preprofessional

Peyton Donald

Men's Diving

JR

Psychology

Ed Fullum-Hout

Men's Swimming

JR

Sport Management

Conor Gesing

Men's Swimming

SO

Education Sciences

Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero

Men's Swimming

SR

Food and Resource Economics

Daniel Gordon

Men's Swimming

JR

Mechanical Engineering

Amadeusz Knop

Men's Swimming

SO

Biology

Mason Laur

Men's Swimming

SR

Sport Management

Josh Liendo

Men's Swimming

JR

Education Sciences

Oskar Lindholm

Men's Swimming

SR

Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Gio Linscheer

Men's Swimming

JR

Finance

Caleb Maldari

Men's Swimming

SO

Economics

Jake Mitchell

Men's Swimming

SR

Health Education and Behavior

Aryan Nehra

Men's Swimming

SR

Economics

Josh Parent

Men's Swimming

SO

Biochemistry

Aleksas Savickas

Men's Swimming

JR

Psychology

Julian Smith

Men's Swimming

SR

Biology Preprofessional

Sean Sullivan

Men's Swimming

SO

Finance

Andrew Taylor

Men's Swimming

SO

Sport Management

Brandon Wegner

Men's Swimming

SR

Geography

Anna Auld

Women's Swimming

GR

Masters in Marketing

Chloe Bishop

Women's Diving

JR

Psychology

Catie Choate

Women's Swimming

SO

Economics

Micayla Cronk

Women's Swimming

GR

Entrepreneurship

Camille DeBoer

Women's Swimming

JR

Education Sciences

Zoe Dixon

Women's Swimming

JR

Health Education and Behavior

Casey Greenberg

Women's Diving

JR

Health Education and Behavior

Lainy Kruger

Women's Swimming

SO

Sport Management

Michaela Mattes

Women's Swimming

SO

Political Science

Molly Mayne

Women's Swimming

SO

History

Carly Meeting

Women's Swimming

SO

Preprofessional Biology

Camyla Monroy

Women's Diving

SO

Social & Behavioral Sciences

Anna Moore

Women's Swimming

JR

Political Science

Caroline Pennington

Women's Swimming

JR

Bus Admin-General Studies

Olivia Peoples

Women's Swimming

GR

Arts in Medicine

Julia Podkoscielny

Women's Swimming

SO

Preprofessional Biology

Grace Rainey

Women's Swimming

SO

Construction Management

JoJo Ramey

Women's Swimming

SO

Economics

Bella Sims

Women's Swimming

SO

Sport Management

Summer Smith

Women's Swimming

JR

Psychology

Emma Weyant

Women's Swimming

GR

Management

Mabel Zavaros

Women's Swimming

GR

Health Education and Behavior
 
