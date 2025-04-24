JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
- 37,167
- 106,368
- 113
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida placed 72 student-athletes on the 2025 Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll, announced Wednesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2025 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2024 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Five from the NCAA champion men's basketball team earned a spot on the Academic Honor Roll. Women's basketball six is one away from the program record reached for the fourth time in 2023.
Florida's men's and women's swimming & diving programs placed 25 and 22, respectively on the list.
A program record 14 gymnasts appear on the 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll to equal the 2025 high for league gymnastics teams. For the fifth time in the last six seasons, all gymnasts eligible earn a SEC Academic Honor Roll spot.
More Gators Academic Honor Roll notes:
* Four turned in 4.0 grade point averages - gymnast Kayla DiCello, diver Casey Greenberg and swimmers Caroline Pennington and Summer Smith.
* Will Richard was named to the 2025 NCAA Final Four all-tournament team. He is the first SEC player to earn NCAA Final Four all-tournament team honors and appear on the SEC Academic Honor Roll since Florida's Corey Brewer, Lee Humphrey and Al Horford in 2007.
* Bennett Andersen is the first UF male athlete - and fourth Gator overall - to claim the NCAA Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the top grade point average at the national championship. The senior graduated in 2024 with a 3.98 GPA in Industrial and Systems Engineering and is currently pursuing a master's in Management.
* Josh Liendo won two NCAA individual titles and was part of UF's winning 400 medley relay in 2025. He is the 2024 Olympic 100-meter butterfly silver medalist. Liendo is also part of the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America first team announced earlier today.
* Julian Smith joined Liendo on Florida's NCAA champion 400-medley relay and won the 100 breaststroke title.
* Brianna Edwards receives a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship as a nominee for the SEC's Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship, which she'll put to use this summer when she begins studies at UF's Medical School.
To be recognized to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must 1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; 2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship; 3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution; and 4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
Name
Sport
Class
Major
Bennett Andersen
Men's Basketball
GR
Masters in Management
Alex Condon
Men's Basketball
SO
Health Education and Behavior
Thomas Haugh
Men's Basketball
SO
Natural Resource Conservation
Cooper Josefsberg
Men's Basketball
SO
Sport Management
Will Richard
Men's Basketball
SR
Sport Management
Paige Clausen
Women's Basketball
SR
Finance
Alexia Dizeko
Women's Basketball
SR
Education Sciences
Eriny Kindred
Women's Basketball
SR
Education Sciences
Laila Reynolds
Women's Basketball
SO
Family, Youth & Community Sciences
Kenza Salgues
Women's Basketball
GR
Masters in Sport Management
Jeriah Warren
Women's Basketball
SR
Criminology
Alyssa Arana
Gymnastics
SO
Health Education and Behavior
Sloane Blakely
Gymnastics
SR
Health Education and Behavior
Kaylee Bluffstone
Gymnastics
SO
Education Sciences
Lori Brubach
Gymnastics
JR
Sport Management
Kayla DiCello
Gymnastics
SO
Sport Management
Gabby Disidore
Gymnastics
SO
Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Skylar Draser
Gymnastics
SO
Health Education and Behavior
Brianna Edwards
Gymnastics
GR
Medicine Graduate Certificate - Medical Physiology
Danie Ferris
Gymnastics
SO
Health Education and Behavior
Ellie Lazzari
Gymnastics
GR
Public Health & Health Professions - Public Health Graduate Certificate
Riley McCusker
Gymnastics
SR
Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Victoria Nguyen
Gymnastics
GR
Masters in Management
Anya Pilgrim
Gymnastics
SO
Food and Resource Economics
Leanne Wong
Gymnastics
SR
Health Education and Behavior
Peter Bretzmann
Men's Swimming
SR
Management
Eric Brown
Men's Swimming
JR
Computer Science Engineering
Scotty Buff
Men's Swimming
SO
Biochemistry
Ben Cote
Men's Swimming
SR
Health Education and Behavior
Elisha Dees
Men's Diving
JR
Health Education and Behavior
Bobby DiNunzio
Men's Swimming
SO
Biology Preprofessional
Peyton Donald
Men's Diving
JR
Psychology
Ed Fullum-Hout
Men's Swimming
JR
Sport Management
Conor Gesing
Men's Swimming
SO
Education Sciences
Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero
Men's Swimming
SR
Food and Resource Economics
Daniel Gordon
Men's Swimming
JR
Mechanical Engineering
Amadeusz Knop
Men's Swimming
SO
Biology
Mason Laur
Men's Swimming
SR
Sport Management
Josh Liendo
Men's Swimming
JR
Education Sciences
Oskar Lindholm
Men's Swimming
SR
Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Gio Linscheer
Men's Swimming
JR
Finance
Caleb Maldari
Men's Swimming
SO
Economics
Jake Mitchell
Men's Swimming
SR
Health Education and Behavior
Aryan Nehra
Men's Swimming
SR
Economics
Josh Parent
Men's Swimming
SO
Biochemistry
Aleksas Savickas
Men's Swimming
JR
Psychology
Julian Smith
Men's Swimming
SR
Biology Preprofessional
Sean Sullivan
Men's Swimming
SO
Finance
Andrew Taylor
Men's Swimming
SO
Sport Management
Brandon Wegner
Men's Swimming
SR
Geography
Anna Auld
Women's Swimming
GR
Masters in Marketing
Chloe Bishop
Women's Diving
JR
Psychology
Catie Choate
Women's Swimming
SO
Economics
Micayla Cronk
Women's Swimming
GR
Entrepreneurship
Camille DeBoer
Women's Swimming
JR
Education Sciences
Zoe Dixon
Women's Swimming
JR
Health Education and Behavior
Casey Greenberg
Women's Diving
JR
Health Education and Behavior
Lainy Kruger
Women's Swimming
SO
Sport Management
Michaela Mattes
Women's Swimming
SO
Political Science
Molly Mayne
Women's Swimming
SO
History
Carly Meeting
Women's Swimming
SO
Preprofessional Biology
Camyla Monroy
Women's Diving
SO
Social & Behavioral Sciences
Anna Moore
Women's Swimming
JR
Political Science
Caroline Pennington
Women's Swimming
JR
Bus Admin-General Studies
Olivia Peoples
Women's Swimming
GR
Arts in Medicine
Julia Podkoscielny
Women's Swimming
SO
Preprofessional Biology
Grace Rainey
Women's Swimming
SO
Construction Management
JoJo Ramey
Women's Swimming
SO
Economics
Bella Sims
Women's Swimming
SO
Sport Management
Summer Smith
Women's Swimming
JR
Psychology
Emma Weyant
Women's Swimming
GR
Management
Mabel Zavaros
Women's Swimming
GR
Health Education and Behavior
