41 Gators representing 21 nations earned seven 2024 medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.





PARIS, France - Three medals were added to the Gator medal count, including a gold medal from Caeleb Dressel performance in Friday's mixed 4x100m medley relay preliminary. It is Dressel's ninth Olympic gold medal and raises the Gator program total to 72 golds. He was also the anchor for the winning U.S. 4x100 freestyle relay team who won gold in the opening day of 2024 Paris Olympic swimming action.



He was among 12 Gators competing Saturday in 2024 Olympic action.



Golf

In round three at Le Golf National, Alejandro Tosti continued his strong play with a third consecutive low round. He shot his second 2-under 69 round to move to 7-under 206 through 54-holes. Tosti was bogey-free and 5-under in his first 14 holes and is tied for 17th



Camilo Villegas improved from his opening round again with his best round of the tournament, a 72 (+1). The Colombian is in 58th place at 222 (+9)



Swimming

Men's 1500m Freestyle Prelims:

Defending Olympic champion Bobby Finke advanced to Sunday's final after posting a time of 14:45.31. The American finished second in his heat after exchanging the lead with Tunisia's Ahmed Jaouadi throughout the race. Finke is seeded sixth overall heading into tomorrow's afternoon final.



Men's 100m Butterfly Final:

After just missing a podium spot in yesterday's 50m freestyle final, Josh Liendo had a historic swim Saturday afternoon. The Canadian swam a personal-best 49.99 for silver and his first Olympic medal. The current Gator was in second heading into the closing 50 meters, but came out of his turn leading the pack. Still in first heading into the final 25, Liendo was out-touched by Hungary's Kristof Milak. His 49.99 breaks his Canadian record he set at 2023 Worlds (50.34) and is the first 100m fly sub-50 for Canada.



Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final:

An hour after winning silver, Liendo was back on the blocks for Canada's final relay team. Swimming in the third slot, he moved his team from sixth to fifth after going 50.08 in the fly. He help his team put together a 3:41.41 for fifth place.



Swimming in Team USA's preliminary team, Dressel notched his second Paris Olympic gold medal following the world-record 3:40.98 performance from the U.S.'s final relay team. Dressel swam a 50.10 butterfly split to help Friday's relay team earn the top-final seed after posting a 3:40.98.



Track and Field

Women's Triple Jump - Final

Jasmine Moore announced her presence during yesterday's dominant, one-and-done performance, and claimed her hardware today with a 14.67m mark that secured the bronze medal. That jump was a new season best, just one day removed from tying her season best in the prelim's. Moore's Bronze is the first Medal in Paris for the Gators in Athletics. Moore becomes the first American women to medal in the Triple Jump.



Moore will continue her Olympic journey, as she looks to bring home another medal in the Women's Long Jump. She is the first American woman to qualify for both events.



Men's 100m - Round one

Hakim Sani Brown (Japan) advanced to the 100m semifinals with a 10.02 time, good for second in his heat and an automatic qualification. His heat-best reaction time (time from the starter pistol to first move) put him in excellent position, and he executed his sprint to perfection.



Wanya McCoy(Bahamas) placed fifth in heat 6 with a 10.24 time, not qualifying for the semifinal sprint tomorrow. McCoy will also represent the Bahamas in the 200m, with round one slated for Monday at 1:55 p.m.



Mixed 4x400m Relay

Reheem Hayles and Jamaica finished 5th in the Mixed 4x400, just a day after setting a new national record in the event. His lead leg time was 40.50.



Basketball

Spain 70, Serbia 62

It's another VÁMONOOOOOOOS from Andrea Vilaro as her Spain team finishes group play with a 3-0 record after today's 70-62 win over Serbia.



Spain took a 55-38 lead into the final quarter, which held off a late Serbia run. Vilaró played six minutes, scoring three points.



With its 3-0 record, Spain tops Group A. Serbia also advances to quarterfinal play. Group B and C complete play on Sunday with quarterfinal action beginning on Aug. 7







3x3 Basketball

U.S. Women Group Play

U.S. 14, China 12



Defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. closed group play with its fourth consecutive win, taking a 14-12 victory over China on Saturday. The U.S. finishes group play in third place.



The U.S. pushed out to a four-point lead four times, with the last coming off an assist by UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard on Dearcia Marie Hamby's shot for a 14-10 advantage. Howard turned in three points in the game.



These same two teams meet later today in for a play-in game with a semifinal spot going to the winner.







Play-in

U.S. 21, China 13

The U.S. win the playoff 21-13 over China to advance to semifinal action.



After China pulled to 7-6, the U.S. pushed out the lead and China couldn't get closer than three points from that point on. UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard turned in five points in the U.S. second meeting of the day versus China.



Soccer



Canada 0, Germany 0 (Germany 4-2 PK)



Canada's defense of its 2020 Olympic gold came to an end Saturday. Canada and Germany played to a scoreless overtime tie, forcing penalty kicks. Germany advanced with a 4-2 advantage.



Gator grad Adriana Leon entered the match in the 58th minute. She had a great look in the 68th minute by Germany's goalkeeper was able to deflect her shot.





Gators at The Games

Daily Schedule of Action for August 3, 2024

Gator



Sport



Country



Event



Result



Bobby

Finke



Swimming



USA



Heat:1500m Freestyle



6th (Advanced to final)



14:45.31



Josh Liendo



Swimming



Canada



Final: 100m Butterfly



SILVER



49.99





Final: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay



5th



3:41.41 (50.08 split)



Caeleb Dressel



Swimming



USA



Heat: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay



Advanced to Final - 1st



3:40.98 (50.10 split)





Final: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay



GOLD



3:37.43



Hakim Sani Brown



Track & Field



Japan



Rnd 1, Heat 4: Men's 100m



Advanced to semi: 2nd



10.02



Wanya McCoy



Track & Field



Bahamas



Rnd. 1, Heat 6: Men's 100m



5th



10.24



Reheem Hayles



Track & Field



Jamaica



Final: Mixed 4x400m Relay



5th



Jasmine Moore



Track & FIeld



USA



Final: Women's Triple Jump



3rd // Bronze Medal



14.67 (SB)



Andrea Vilaro



Basketball



Spain



Group A vs Serbia



W, 70-62



Vilaro: 3 pts.



Rhyne Howard



3x3 Basketball



USA



Group play finale vs China



W, 14-12



Howard: 3 pts





3x3 Basketball



USA



Play-in vs China



W, 21-13



Howard: 5 pts.



Adriana Leon



Soccer



Canada



Quarterfinal vs Germany



T, 0-0 (Germany 4-2 PK)



Leon entered match in 58 min.



Alejandro Tosti



Golf



Argentina



Round 3 (Stroke Play)



T17 | 206 (-7)



Round 3: 69 (-2)



Camilo Villegas



Golf



Colombia



Round 3 (Stroke Play)



58 | 222 (+9)



Round 3: 72 (+1)