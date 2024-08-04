ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 3

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,136
91,554
113
41 Gators representing 21 nations earned seven 2024 medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.


PARIS, France - Three medals were added to the Gator medal count, including a gold medal from Caeleb Dressel performance in Friday's mixed 4x100m medley relay preliminary. It is Dressel's ninth Olympic gold medal and raises the Gator program total to 72 golds. He was also the anchor for the winning U.S. 4x100 freestyle relay team who won gold in the opening day of 2024 Paris Olympic swimming action.

He was among 12 Gators competing Saturday in 2024 Olympic action.

Golf
In round three at Le Golf National, Alejandro Tosti continued his strong play with a third consecutive low round. He shot his second 2-under 69 round to move to 7-under 206 through 54-holes. Tosti was bogey-free and 5-under in his first 14 holes and is tied for 17th

Camilo Villegas improved from his opening round again with his best round of the tournament, a 72 (+1). The Colombian is in 58th place at 222 (+9)

Swimming
Men's 1500m Freestyle Prelims:
Defending Olympic champion Bobby Finke advanced to Sunday's final after posting a time of 14:45.31. The American finished second in his heat after exchanging the lead with Tunisia's Ahmed Jaouadi throughout the race. Finke is seeded sixth overall heading into tomorrow's afternoon final.

Men's 100m Butterfly Final:
After just missing a podium spot in yesterday's 50m freestyle final, Josh Liendo had a historic swim Saturday afternoon. The Canadian swam a personal-best 49.99 for silver and his first Olympic medal. The current Gator was in second heading into the closing 50 meters, but came out of his turn leading the pack. Still in first heading into the final 25, Liendo was out-touched by Hungary's Kristof Milak. His 49.99 breaks his Canadian record he set at 2023 Worlds (50.34) and is the first 100m fly sub-50 for Canada.

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final:
An hour after winning silver, Liendo was back on the blocks for Canada's final relay team. Swimming in the third slot, he moved his team from sixth to fifth after going 50.08 in the fly. He help his team put together a 3:41.41 for fifth place.

Swimming in Team USA's preliminary team, Dressel notched his second Paris Olympic gold medal following the world-record 3:40.98 performance from the U.S.'s final relay team. Dressel swam a 50.10 butterfly split to help Friday's relay team earn the top-final seed after posting a 3:40.98.

Track and Field
Women's Triple Jump - Final
Jasmine Moore announced her presence during yesterday's dominant, one-and-done performance, and claimed her hardware today with a 14.67m mark that secured the bronze medal. That jump was a new season best, just one day removed from tying her season best in the prelim's. Moore's Bronze is the first Medal in Paris for the Gators in Athletics. Moore becomes the first American women to medal in the Triple Jump.

Moore will continue her Olympic journey, as she looks to bring home another medal in the Women's Long Jump. She is the first American woman to qualify for both events.

Men's 100m - Round one
Hakim Sani Brown (Japan) advanced to the 100m semifinals with a 10.02 time, good for second in his heat and an automatic qualification. His heat-best reaction time (time from the starter pistol to first move) put him in excellent position, and he executed his sprint to perfection.

Wanya McCoy(Bahamas) placed fifth in heat 6 with a 10.24 time, not qualifying for the semifinal sprint tomorrow. McCoy will also represent the Bahamas in the 200m, with round one slated for Monday at 1:55 p.m.

Mixed 4x400m Relay
Reheem Hayles and Jamaica finished 5th in the Mixed 4x400, just a day after setting a new national record in the event. His lead leg time was 40.50.

Basketball
Spain 70, Serbia 62
It's another VÁMONOOOOOOOS from Andrea Vilaro as her Spain team finishes group play with a 3-0 record after today's 70-62 win over Serbia.

Spain took a 55-38 lead into the final quarter, which held off a late Serbia run. Vilaró played six minutes, scoring three points.

With its 3-0 record, Spain tops Group A. Serbia also advances to quarterfinal play. Group B and C complete play on Sunday with quarterfinal action beginning on Aug. 7



3x3 Basketball
U.S. Women Group Play
U.S. 14, China 12

Defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. closed group play with its fourth consecutive win, taking a 14-12 victory over China on Saturday. The U.S. finishes group play in third place.

The U.S. pushed out to a four-point lead four times, with the last coming off an assist by UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard on Dearcia Marie Hamby's shot for a 14-10 advantage. Howard turned in three points in the game.

These same two teams meet later today in for a play-in game with a semifinal spot going to the winner.



Play-in
U.S. 21, China 13
The U.S. win the playoff 21-13 over China to advance to semifinal action.

After China pulled to 7-6, the U.S. pushed out the lead and China couldn't get closer than three points from that point on. UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard turned in five points in the U.S. second meeting of the day versus China.

Soccer

Canada 0, Germany 0 (Germany 4-2 PK)

Canada's defense of its 2020 Olympic gold came to an end Saturday. Canada and Germany played to a scoreless overtime tie, forcing penalty kicks. Germany advanced with a 4-2 advantage.

Gator grad Adriana Leon entered the match in the 58th minute. She had a great look in the 68th minute by Germany's goalkeeper was able to deflect her shot.


Look for other Gators in Saturday Olympic action in basketball, men's golf and swimming.

Gators at The Games
Daily Schedule of Action for August 3, 2024
Gator

Sport

Country

Event

Result

Bobby
Finke

Swimming

USA

Heat:1500m Freestyle

6th (Advanced to final)

14:45.31

Josh Liendo

Swimming

Canada

Final: 100m Butterfly

SILVER

49.99


Final: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

5th

3:41.41 (50.08 split)

Caeleb Dressel

Swimming

USA

Heat: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Advanced to Final - 1st

3:40.98 (50.10 split)


Final: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

GOLD

3:37.43

Hakim Sani Brown

Track & Field

Japan

Rnd 1, Heat 4: Men's 100m

Advanced to semi: 2nd

10.02

Wanya McCoy

Track & Field

Bahamas

Rnd. 1, Heat 6: Men's 100m

5th

10.24

Reheem Hayles

Track & Field

Jamaica

Final: Mixed 4x400m Relay

5th

Jasmine Moore

Track & FIeld

USA

Final: Women's Triple Jump

3rd // Bronze Medal

14.67 (SB)

Andrea Vilaro

Basketball

Spain

Group A vs Serbia

W, 70-62

Vilaro: 3 pts.

Rhyne Howard

3x3 Basketball

USA

Group play finale vs China

W, 14-12

Howard: 3 pts


3x3 Basketball

USA

Play-in vs China

W, 21-13

Howard: 5 pts.

Adriana Leon

Soccer

Canada

Quarterfinal vs Germany

T, 0-0 (Germany 4-2 PK)

Leon entered match in 58 min.

Alejandro Tosti

Golf

Argentina

Round 3 (Stroke Play)

T17 | 206 (-7)

Round 3: 69 (-2)

Camilo Villegas

Golf

Colombia

Round 3 (Stroke Play)

58 | 222 (+9)

Round 3: 72 (+1)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on July 30

Replies
0
Views
182
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 2

Replies
3
Views
239
The Swamp
gators4life24
gators4life24
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on July 29

Replies
0
Views
341
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on July 31

Replies
2
Views
248
The Swamp
cemcemgs
C
JasonHigdon

New Story 14 Gators Represent Florida Swimming & Diving at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Replies
1
Views
239
The Swamp
JimGaster
JimGaster
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back