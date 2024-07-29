41 Gators representing 21 nations earned two 2024 medals (1 gold, 1 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.





PARIS, France - Emma Weyant won bronze in the women's 400m IM on the third day of 2024 Paris Olympic swimming action. It is Weyant's second 400m IM Olympic medal, having earned silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



She was among five Gators competing Monday in 2024 Olympic action.



Swimming:

Emma Weyant, Bobby Finke, Alfonso Mestre and Luke Whitlock represented Florida in the women's 400m IM and men's 800m freestyle.



Finals:

After posting the slowest reaction time of 0.89, Emma Weyant was fifth heading into the final 200 meters. Per usual, she turned on the jets in the back half of the race and went 1:18.59 in the breaststroke to move into fourth. Her 1:02.20 freestyle split was the fastest of the final and sealed the final podium spot after she touched the wall in 4:34.93 for third.



Prelims:

The U.S.'s Emma Weyant advances to the 400m IM final as the top seed after winning the opening heat in 4:36.27. The Tokyo silver medalist surged in the back half to move from third to first heading into the final turn. Weyant went 30.74 in the last 50 meters to record the only sub-31 of the morning.



Defending gold medalist Bobby Finke returns to the 800m final after placing third in his heat with a time of 7:43.00. The former Gator heads into tomorrow's final ranked as the fifth seed for Team USA.



Competing in his first Olympic Games, incoming Gator Luke Whitlock went 7:49.26 in the fourth and final heat to place 15 overall.



Representing Venezuela, Alfonso Mestre touched the wall in 8:12.03 to conclude his Paris Olympic Games journey. The former Gator competed in the men's 400m freestyle on opening day of events where he placed 19th overall.



Women's Tennis:

The U.S.'s Danielle Collins advances after defeating Caroline Wozniacki [DEN] 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round of women's individuals.



Collins is seeded No. 8 for the Olympics. She plays Camila Osorio [COL] in third round action tomorrow at Roland Garros. Match time is TBA.



She also plays doubles with Desirae Krawczyk, facing Greece's Despina Papamichail and Maria Sakkari on Tuesday at Roland Garros.





Gators at The Games

Daily Schedule of Action for July 29, 2024

Gator



Sport



Country



Event



Result



Emma Weyant



Swimming



U.S.



Heat: 400m IM



1st - Advanced to Final



4:36.27





Final: 400m IM



BRONZE



4:34.93



Bobby Finke



Swimming



U.S.



Heat: 800m freestyle



5th - Advanced to Final



7:43.00



Luke Whitlock



Swimming



U.S.



Heat: 800m freestyle



15th



7:49.26



Alfonso Mestre



Swimming



Venezuela



Heat: 800m freestyle



29th



8:12.03



Danielle Collins



Tennis



U.S.



Singles vs Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)



W, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3