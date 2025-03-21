Grayhound (45 MPH) Saluki (43 MPH) Ibizan Hound (40 MPH) Afgan Hound (40 MPH) Vizsla (40 MPH) German Shepherd (39 MPH)

​

The No. 4 Florida softball team earned a five-inning victory over North Florida on Thursday evening at the UNF Softball Complex, downing the Ospreys 8-0.It was a mirror score of the previous meeting between the two schools earlier this season on Feb. 11 in Gainesville.Four different players turned in multi-hit performances, with Florida's offense combining for 11 hits.Freshman Taylor Shumaker drove in a team-best three runs, her 15th multi-RBI game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a walk.Junior Jocelyn Erickson went 2-of-2 at the dish with two RBI and a sacrifice fly.For the second game in a row, both sophomores Mia Williams and Ava Brown hit solo home runs, going back-to-back to open the fourth inning.In the circle, freshman Katelynn Oxley (5-2) threw a gem, picking up her second career complete-game victory, allowing just three hits and one walk, while striking out a pair of Ospreys.* The Gators (30-4) improve to 18-0 all-time and 2-0 this season against North Florida (23-10)* Florida is 4-0 in Jacksonville against the Ospreys* The Orange & Blue are 9-0 against in-state opponents this season* Florida has shut out opponents 12 times this season, the fourth-most of any team in the NCAA* The Gators have shut out North Florida in the last four meetings and in 12 of the 18 all-time meetings* Senior Kendra Falby extended her on-base streak to 34 games* Falby also stole her 30th base of the season. She is now eight stolen bases away from setting a new program record for career stolen bases. The current record is 119, which is held by Skylar Wallace* She is 30-for-31 on the base path this season, which is tied for seventh-most stolen bases in a single season in program history* Junior Jocelyn Erickson extended her on-base streak to 12 games* She tallied her 10th multi-hit and 11th multi-RBI outing this season* Erickson also recorded her fourth sacrifice fly, tied for a team-high* With three RBI against North Florida, Taylor Shumaker now has 53 RBI this season* She moved into No. 3 in program history for most runs driven in by a freshman* Shumaker recorded her team-best 10th double against North Florida, moving into a tie for ninth-most by a Florida freshman* For the second time this season, and fourth time in her career, Mia Williams has hit home runs in consecutive games* Williams has 11 home runs this season, the second-most on the team* Ava Brown has now has hit home runs in consecutive games three times in her career and one time this season* The Gators have tallied multiple home runs in 20 games this season and in both games against the Ospreys* 12 different Florida players have combined for 62 home runs: Shumaker (13), Williams (11), Jocelyn Erickson (9), Reagan Walsh (9), Kenleigh Cahalan (7), Brown (3) Korbe Otis (3), Rylee Holtorf (2), Falby (2), Comia (1), Cassidy McLellan (1) and Brooke Barnard (1)* Florida has recorded 19 run-rule victories this season, including seven against Florida schools* Five different players recorded a stolen base against the Ospreys: Rylee Holtorf, Falby, Shumaker, Brown and Erickson* The Gators are 74-for-77 in stolen bases attempts this seasonFlorida is back in action on March 26 at UCF at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.The Gators will continue their run in the WBIT after defeating Northern Iowa 83-71 on Thursday evening. UF had four players log double digits and used the fourth quarter to push past the Panthers. Florida awaits their fate in the second round as Hawaii and UNLV face-off later this evening.Florida was led in scoring by Jeriah Warren posting a career high 28 points while going 10-16 from the field and 4-8 from the three. Alexia Gassett followed with 13 points, Ra Shaya Kyle chipped in with 12, and Laila Reynolds finished with 11.Defensively, the Gators were led by Me'Arah O'Neal and Kyle recording seven rebounds apiece. UF outrebounded the Panthers 40-30 and forced 19 NIU turnovers.* UF advances to the second round of the WBIT for the first time in program history* The Gators are 3-1 in postseason play for 2025* Florida has now lifted their 2024-25 record to 17-17* UF now holds a 1-1 all-time record in the WBIT* UF held the lead for a combined 8:57 in the initial period* Florida posted 24 points and shot 50 percent from the field (9-18)* 11 of UF's points came from fastbreaks and a combined 16 were tallied inside the paint* UF secured eight of their nine layup attempts* The Gators totaled 22 possessions and converted for 1.1 points per possession* Reynolds led on the boards with three of Florida's nine rebounds* Florida led by seven at the end of the period 24-17* The Gators were held to only 14 points and shot a game a low 38.5 percent* Florida was led in scoring by Warren with seven points* Me'Arah O'Neal led on the boards with three of UF's 10 rebounds* McGill led in assist distribution throwing out two of Florida's four* UNI took its first lead of the game at 32-31 (3:14)* The score was knotted at 38 to end the first half* UF posted seven points in less than two minutes to start the half* Florida shot a game high 58.8 percent (10-17) from the field* 16 of Florida's 23 points came from inside the paint* Warren led on offense with nine points, shooting 4-5 from the field and 1-2 from the three* Reynolds and McGill led in ball distribution with three assists each* UF recorded a game high eight assists on the period* Florida had a three-point lead at 61-58 to conclude the third* Florida posted 22 points and shot 44.4 percent (8-18) from the field* 10 of UF's points were tallied inside the paint and seven were off second chances* Warren led on both ends of the floor with eight points four rebounds* Gassett distributed four assists for a career high* UF saw the free throw line five times to convert for four points (80%)* McGill snagged the Gators only steal of the period* UF had four players in double figures for scoring* Warren (28), Gassett (13), Kyle (12), and Reynolds (10)* Gassett tied her career high in scoring with 13 points* McGill has hit double figures in 31 of her 34 outings as a Gator* 12 of those games have been 20+ point performances* The Gators outscored UNI in three of the and four quarters* (Q1) 24-17, (Q3) 23-20, (Q4) 22-13* In total UF went 13-15 (86.7%) from the charity stripe* Four Gators shot a perfect 100 percent from the free throw line* Warren (4-4), Reynolds (3-3), O'Neal (2-2), and Gassett (1-1)* 46 of UF's points were tallied inside the paint* Florida forced 19 turnovers on UNI to convert for 20 points* 20 of UF's points were credited to the bench* The Gators posted 16 points off fastbreaks and 17 from second chances* The Gators out-rebounded the Panthers 40-30* Kyle and O'Neal led Florida on the boards with seven rebounds each* Florida distributed a combined 20 assists* McGill led in distribution with six, followed by Reynolds with five* McGill has now led in assist distribution 26 times this season* The Gators have secured 20+ points in 57 of 138 quarters played this season* UF secured 19 layups in 27 driving attempts (70%)* Florida recorded a game total 76 possessions, converting for 1.09 points per possession* In total UF led UNI for 34 minutes and 28 secondsPaige ClausenReboundsvs UNI 03/20/25Assistsvs UNI 03/20/25FG Attempts11vs UNI 03/20/25Points28vs UNI 03/20/25FG Made10vs UNI 03/20/25"Jeriah and Shay had good chemistry offensively and defensively as well, so that was huge. I thought Me'Arah played huge minutes and dominated on both ends of the floor. It's something that she's growing in, and just understanding the gravity of a two-point game with four minutes to go. These minutes are huge minutes, whether it's one possession or 10, that one can make a difference."Florida: 17-17, (6-12 SEC)UNI: 17-17, (11-9 MVC)The Gators and the Panthers have now met twice, with UF securing wins in both meetings to put the all-time record at 2-0.Florida will now advance to the second round of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament and face either UNLV or Hawaii on Sunday afternoon. The No. 2 seeded UNLV will host Hawaii Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. inside Cox Pavilion.Florida Gators Women’s Tennis made quick work of the Morgan State Bears on Thursday night at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, 5-2.The win is the third straight for the Orange and Blue, who maintain momentum ahead of a weekend featuring two conference matchups at home.Both of the Gators’ pairings for doubles cruised to 6-2 victories to secure an early 1-0 lead in the dual. Heading into singles play, the Gators forfeited singles court six and looked again at an even score.No. 91 Alicia Dudeney dominated on court two, dismantling Morgan State’s Marta Serra Carles to the tune of a 6-0, 6-0 score. Dudeney’s doubles partner, Noemie Oliveras, authored a similarly one-sided singles match. Oliveras’ 6-1, 6-0 performance gave the Gators a 3-1 lead in the dual.Florida’s winning fourth point came at the hands of Freshman Reagan Parker. In her Gator debut, the native of Windermere, Florida delivered a 6-2, 6-1 victory over MSU’s Stefania Moysiadi to claim victory for the Orange and Blue.Once the match was sealed, Rachel Gailis put the finishing touches on her own 6-1, 6-1 masterclass on court one.The Gators will return to action tomorrow, March 21, for a Conference matchup as the Missouri Tigers come to Gainesville.Ct. 1: Rachel Gailis/Bente Spee (UF) def. Hannah Smith/Lauryn Hall (MSU), 6-2Ct. 2: Alicia Dudeney/Noemie Oliveras (UF) def. Aleksandra Evdokimova/Marta Serra Carles (MSU), 6-2OOF: 2, 1Ct. 1: No. 39 Rachel Gailis (UF) def. Lauren Hall (MSU), 6-1, 6-1Ct. 2: No. 91 Alicia Dudeney (UF) def. Marta Serra Carles (MSU), 6-0, 6-0Ct. 3: Julia Jeffrey (MSU) def. Bente Spee (UF) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 10-6Ct. 4: Noemie Oliveras (UF) def. Aleksandra Evdokimova (MSU), 6-1, 6-0Ct. 5: Reagan Parker (UF) def. Stefania Moysiadi (MSU), 6-1, 6-1OOF: 2, 4, 5, 1, 3I am enjoyingon Disney + and will give it my stamp of approval if you are looking for something to watch.When the hell is Spencer going to make it home?March 22, 2025O2 Arena (ENG), London, England 1:00 PMThis is a dangerous fight for Edwards, and I look forward to Brady winning. Edwards is + 135, Brady - 160. Sean Brady is a scary-looking dude. I hope this fight goes back and forth!on March 19, became the youngest person in history to run a sub-4-minute mile at 3 minutes, 58.35 seconds.How many of you had Clemson going past the first round? Seems they busted a ton of brackets, many felt they could/would make a run to the Final Four!Georgia got off to a great start falling behind 27-3? What on earth? They scored three more points than me during that span and I did not take ONE shot.August National and the Masters around the corner, April 10 - 13 and it got me thinking about some famous Masters Moments.Tiger on 16Mark O'Mera Wins at AugustaNorman CollapseWhat are some of your top Masters Moments of All-Time?Fifth year Mabel Zavaros and freshman Julie Brousseau earned Florida’s first individual All-American honors after the Canadian duo earned top-16 finishes at the NCAA Division I Championships on Thursday at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center.Through two days of competition, Florida stands in ninth with 71 points.The Paris Olympian (Brousseau) garnered her first-career individual All-American honor after placing 10th in the 500 free. The freshman got second in her prelim heat and was the top seed in the Consolation Final, where she dropped 0.67 off her morning time to go 4:36.58 and earn second in the B Final.After swimming a season-best 4:38.17 in prelims, Zavaros dropped 0.81 seconds off her entry time to place 13th and enter Thursday’s Consolation Final as the fifth seed. She earned her second-career All-American honor in the event and finished fifth in the B Final, 13th overall (4:39.92).Florida’s 200 free relay team of freshman Addison Reese, sophomore Catie Choate, and seniors Olivia Peoples and Micayla Cronk capped off Thursday’s competition. The squad finished 23rd overall with a time of 1:28.88. The underclassman opened with 22.45 and 22.50 splits, respectively, before the senior duo of Peoples (22.04) and Cronk (21.89) rounded out the last two legs.During preliminaries, the high-level competition was highlighted as several Gators narrowly missed out on securing a spot in the top-16 finals.Bella Sims and Emma Weyant joined Brousseau in heat eight. Sims placed third with 4:38.92 but was just shy of the top-16 qualifying spots as the reigning champion finished 17th overall. Weyant, who finished runners-up at last year’s championships, came in fifth to earn 23rd overall (4:39.24).Michaela Mattes also made her championships debut in the 500 free, swimming in the ninth and final heat. The redshirt freshman came in 45th at 4:44.08.In the 200 IM, Zoe Dixon went 1:55.99 to narrowly miss out on a finals spot after placing 17th, while Lainy Kruger followed in 23rd at 1:56.13. Sofia Plaza made her championships debut in the second heat, going 1:59.62 for 56th overall.Coming off her NCAA Zones B first-place finish, Camyla Monroy started off her 2025 NCAA Championships with a score of 46.80. The sophomore’s second and third dive scored in the 30s, dropping her below the advancing top-16 spots. The All-American kept the fight, scoring a 54.60 on her fourth dive and a 55.80 on her final dive to nearly make the comeback. Monroy ultimately fell short and placed 19th with a final score of 277.10. She will be back on the board tomorrow for the three-meter springboard competition.Championship action speeds up tomorrow with seven events taking place. The 400 IM opens Friday morning prelims at 1 p.m. with the 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back following. The three-meter springboard concludes prelim action at 3:15 p.m. before heading into 9 p.m. finals. The 400 Medley Relay will close out day three of the 2025 NCAA Division I Championships.1. Virginia, 2252. Stanford, 1783. Texas, 1524. Louisville, 106.55. Indiana, 1026. Tennessee, 937. Michigan, 928. California, 89.59. Florida, 7110. NC State, 54200 Medley Relay – Sims, Bottazzo, Peoples, Cronk800 Free Relay – Sims, Brousseau, Weyant, KrugerSecond-Team All-Americans500 Free: Julie Brousseau and Mabel Zavaros200 Medley Relay – Sims, Bottazzo, Peoples, Cronk – 1:33.92Program Top-10 Times200 Medley Relay – Sims, Bottazzo, Peoples, Cronk – No. 1800 Free Relay – Sims, Brousseau, Weyant, Kruger – No. 29th – Julie Brousseau – 4:37.2513th – Mabel Zavaros – 4:38.1717th – Bella Sims – 4:38.9220th – Emma Weyant – 4:39.2445th – Michaela Mattes – 4:44.0817th – Zoe Dixon – 1:55.5923rd – Lainy Kruger – 1:56.1356th – Sofia Plaza – 1:59.62Camyla Monroy | 19th place |Round 1 – 46.80Round 2 – 36.80Round 3 – 31.50Round 4 – 54.60Round 5 – 51.60Round 6 – 55.8010th – Julie Brousseau – 4:36.5813th – Mabel Zavaros - 4:39.9223rd place | 1:28.88Addison Reese – 22.45Catie Cronk – 22.50Olivia Peoples – 22.04Micayla Cronk – 21.89All sessions will be televised live on ESPN+ for subscribers. Live results will be available to paid subscribers on Meet Mobile, or fans can follow @GatorsSwimDV on social media. Tape-delayed coverage of the women’s championships will be on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, March 27.* Friday, March 21 | Watch live on ESPN+* Day three prelims | 1 p.m.* Three-meter diving trials | 3:15 p.m.* Three-meter diving consolation finals | 8:15 p.m.* Day three finals | 9 p.m.* 400-yard individual medley* 100-yard butterfly 10. 200-yard freestyle* 100-yard breaststroke 12. 100-yard backstroke* 400-yard medley relay* Three-meter diving* Saturday, March 22 | Watch live on ESPN+* Day four prelims | 1 p.m.* Platform diving trials | 3 p.m.* Day four prelims - 1650 freestyle | 6:45 p.m.* Platform diving consolation finals | 8:15 p.m.* Day four finals | 9 p.m.* 1,650-yard freestyle* 200-yard backstroke* 100-yard freestyle* 200-yard breaststroke* 200-yard butterfly* Platform diving* 400-yard freestyle relayMany expect J'Vari Flowers to announce his decision for the Gators in the next few days. However, instead of Flowers making his Syracuse Official Visit this weekend, he is in Ft Myers for track. I caught up with Rivals Southeast Regional Recruiting Analyst John Garcia earlier today, and don't be shocked if Flowers ends up making his Miami OV before making a public announcement.