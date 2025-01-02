No. 4/4 Gators open the new year with a dual meet against No. 2/6 Hoosiers



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 4/4 ranked men's and women's swimming & diving teams will kick off the new year at home and will honor their seniors on Friday in the Gators dual meet against No. 2/6 ranked Indiana. The senior celebration ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m., with the main events following after at 1:00 p.m. The men's 3-meter diving and women's 1-meter diving will occur prior at 10:00 a.m.



No. 2/6 Indiana (Men's Record: 1-1, Women's Record: 2-1)

Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Senior Celebration: 12:30 p.m.

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Site: Stephen C. O'Connell Center Natatorium

Live Results: MeetMobile (App) | DiveMeets.com | @GatorsSwimDv on Socials

Admission: Free

Parking / Fan Entrance: Fans can use Gate 2 as the entrance to the meet, which will open at 9:30 a.m. The Flat Lot of the O'Dome North parking lot will be available for parking.



All-Time Series against Indiana

Friday marks the fifth meeting between the two programs, with the Florida men holding a 4-0 advantage in the all-time series record. The women look to improve their 1-3 all-time series record against Indiana.



Gators Last Time Out

The Gators make their first appearance since Nov. 22, 2024, when Florida swept the Georgia Fall Invitational for the second-consecutive year. The men totaled 1,157.5 points, while the women finished with 1,156.5 points of their own. Throughout the three days of competition, the Gators recorded 23 top-10 program times and slashed five school records.



Senior Day

Florida honors the careers of 12 Gators on Friday before the main portion of the meet at 12:30 p.m. This senior class has accounted for 39 All-American honors, five SEC Championships, 14 SEC titles and four national titles. Three seniors are members of the 2024-25 U.S. Swimming National Team, while one is a two-time Olympic medalist. In the classroom, this group has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll 30 times as well as have had over 10 CSCAA Scholar All-American accolades.



FLORIDA SWIMMING & DIVING 2024-25 SENIOR CLASS



Men



Women



Peter Bretzmann



Anna Auld



Ben Cote



Micayla Cronk



Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero



Olivia Peoples



Oskar Lindholm



Emma Weyant



Aryan Nehra







Raphael Rached Windmuller







Julian Smith







Brandon Wegner









About Indiana

Led by Head Coach Ray Looze and Head Diving Coach Drew Johansen, the Hoosier men and women swept the Big Ten Swimming and Diving Conference Championships last season and both teams finished the regular season 8-0 in dual meet competition. The men finished fourth at the 2024 NCAA Championships, as the Hoosiers captured six of the nine diving medals available; two gold, two silver and two bronze. The women went on to finish seventh at the 2024 NCAA Championships.



The No. 2 Indiana men have collected one dual-meet win over Cincinnati, and have one dual-meet loss over No. 1 Texas. The men opened their 2024-25 season at the SMU Classic on Oct. 11, where nine members defeated then-No. 10 Virginia Tech, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 13 Louisville, No. 16 Auburn and No. 19 Auburn. Indiana then finished first at the Ohio State Invitational on Nov. 23, scoring 2,995.5 points throughout three days of competition to defeat No. 10 Louisville, No. 11 Ohio State, Yale, Penn State, Cincinnati, Northwestern and Notre Dame.



The No. 6 women carry a 2-1 dual-meet record during the 2024-25 season. Indiana finished first at the Ohio State Invitational on Nov. 23, where they scored 2,526.5 points throughout the three days of competition to defeat No. 8 Louisville, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 24 UCLA, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Penn State, Yale, Rutgers and Northwestern. Indiana has tallied dual-meet wins over Notre Dame and Cincinnati, while falling to No. 2 Texas.



ORDER OF EVENTS

Florida even lanes, Indiana Odd lanes



10:00 a.m. - Diving



* Women's 1-Meter

* Men's 3-Meter



12:30 p.m. - Senior Ceremony



1:00 p.m. - Swimming Events



* 200y Medley Relay

* 1,000y Freestyle

* 200y Freestyle

* 100y Backstroke

* 100y Breaststroke

* 200y Butterfly

* 50y Freestyle



2:15 p.m. - Diving



* Women's 3-Meter



2:45 pm - Swimming Events



* 100y Freestyle

* 200y Backstroke

* 200y Breaststroke

* 500y Freestyle

* 100y Butterfly



3:30 p.m. - Diving



* Men's 1-Meter



4:00 p.m. - Swimming Events



* 200y IM

* 400 Free Relay