New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on July 31

Nov 5, 2021
41 Gators representing 21 nations earned one 2024 medal (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.
More info on Gators in 2024 Olympics<https://gatorsolympics.com/>

PARIS, France - The final day of July has those with Gator ties participating in five different Olympic events.

Women's Basketball
Spain 63 - Puerto Rico 62
It was another one point victory for Spain in Group A play. Spain edged Puerto Rico 63-62 Wednesday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.

Puerto Rico made up the 14-point halftime deficit in the third quarter, outscoring Spain 19-5 as the two teams were tied at 44 heading into the final quarter. The final stanza was close throughout, with Puerto Rico holding a four point lead heading into the final three minutes. Puerto Rico owned a one-point lead with 10 seconds left but a foul gave Spain's Laura Gil a pair of free throws. She hit both with a second remaining to give Spain the winning margin.

Andrea Vilaro</roster.aspx?rp_id=17155>, a member of Florida's 2011-12 team, made her first appearance of the Games. She came off the bench to play 19 minutes, scoring two points, adding three assists and three rebounds.

Spain 63 - Puerto Rico 62 box<https://www.espn.com/womens-olympics-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401690967>

Group A play for Spain finishes Saturday, Aug. 3 versus Serbia, who is the other team with a 2-0 Group A record. Serbia defeated China today 81-59.

3x3 Basketball
USA Women - Azerbaijan 20, U.S. 17
Defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. dropped its second consecutive game in pool play action with a 20-17 loss to Azerbaijan at Place de la Concorde in Paris, France.

The U.S.'s biggest lead was 15-13 after a free throw by Dearica Marie Hamby. Azerbaijan took a 17-15 lead off a pair of free throws by Dina Ulyanova. The seventh tie of the game came at 17 all when Hamby hit a free throw and basket. Azerbaijan finished the game with a basket and a pair of free throws to take the three-point win. UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard scored one point vs Azerbaijan.

All eight teams in the Olympic field will face each other during the five-day pool play stage. The teams with the top two records during group action automatically advance to the semifinals.

Box Score<https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/games/929fe691-9e9d-40a6-a665-59f41029ce7b>

Next up for the U.S.
August 1 at 7 a.m. ET vs Australia

U.S. Men - Poland 19, U.S. 17
U.S. dropped its second game of pool play Wednesday with a 19-17 loss to Poland.

The U.S. trailed Poland throughout the game. Poland's biggest lead was 15-9 but the U.S. chipped away to trail by one at 18-17. A free throw by Michal Aniol Sokolowski gave Poland the final margin. Gator grad Canyon Barry shared the U.S. lead with six points off two baskets and a perfect 4 for 4 from the free throw line.

All eight teams in the Olympic field will face each other during the five-day pool play stage. The teams with the top two records during group action automatically advance to the semifinals.

Box Score<https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/games/d2282c96-c35e-4a45-aedd-696f3a443284/box-score>

Next up for the U.S.
August 1 at 1:05 p.m. ET vs Lithuania

Soccer
Canada 1, Colombia 0
Gator grad Adriana Leon was among Canada's starting 11 for Wednesday's must-win match versus Colombia. The defending Olympic champions started the day with zero points despite winning its first two matches.

A win was required to send Canada ahead to the knock-out stage. Canada was stripped of six points in Olympic soccer action by FIFA as a result of the drone-spying scandal. Head coach Bev Priestman along with assistants Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were sent home and are banned from all soccer for one year.<https://apnews.com/article/2024-par...anada-drones-99236ee3c55631f007bc2854c3da40ee>

After a scoreless opening half, Vanessa Gilles put Canada ahead in the 61st minute after heading in Jessie Fleming's set-piece delivery. That goal proved to be the game-winner as Canada moves ahead to quarterfinal action.

2024 Olympic Soccer Scores<https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/football/women?day=25-july>

Women's Tennis:
Danielle Collins, the last U.S. player left in women's singles, saw her Olympic run end Wednesday versus top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland. Swiatek was leading 6-2, 1-6, 4-1 when Collins took a medical timeout and then retired from the match.

Collins did return later in the day to play doubles with Desirae Krawczyk. The duo lost 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 to Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok.

Olympic women's tennis results<https://www.itftennis.com/en/events/olympics-paris-2024/draws-and-results/>

Look for other Gators in Thursday Olympic action in basketball, men's golf and swimming.<https://gatorsolympics.com/>


Gators at The Games
Daily Schedule of Action for July 31, 2024
Gator

Sport

Country

Event

Result



Andrea Vilaro

Basketball

Spain

Group A vs Puerto Rico

W, 63-62

Vilaro: 19 min., 2 pt, 3 reb, 3 asst

Danielle Collins

Tennis

USA

Quarterfinal singles vs Iga Swiatek [POL]

L, 6-1, 2-6, 4-1 (RET)





Tennis

USA

Second round doubles vs Lyudmyla Kichenok-Nadiia Kichenok [UKR]

L, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7



Rhyne Howard

3x3 Basketball

USA

Pool play vs Azerbaijan

L, 20-17

Howard: 1 pt

Canyon Barry

3x3 Basketball

USA

Pool play vs Poland

L, 19-17



Adriana Leon

Soccer

Canada

Group A play vs Colombia

W, 1-0

Leon started & played 61 min.
 
