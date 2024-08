41 Gators representing 21 nations earned one 2024 medal (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.More info on Gators in 2024 Olympics< https://gatorsolympics.com/ PARIS, France - The final day of July has those with Gator ties participating in five different Olympic events.Women's BasketballSpain 63 - Puerto Rico 62It was another one point victory for Spain in Group A play. Spain edged Puerto Rico 63-62 Wednesday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France.Puerto Rico made up the 14-point halftime deficit in the third quarter, outscoring Spain 19-5 as the two teams were tied at 44 heading into the final quarter. The final stanza was close throughout, with Puerto Rico holding a four point lead heading into the final three minutes. Puerto Rico owned a one-point lead with 10 seconds left but a foul gave Spain's Laura Gil a pair of free throws. She hit both with a second remaining to give Spain the winning margin.Andrea Vilaro, a member of Florida's 2011-12 team, made her first appearance of the Games. She came off the bench to play 19 minutes, scoring two points, adding three assists and three rebounds.Spain 63 - Puerto Rico 62 box< https://www.espn.com/womens-olympics-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401690967 Group A play for Spain finishes Saturday, Aug. 3 versus Serbia, who is the other team with a 2-0 Group A record. Serbia defeated China today 81-59.3x3 BasketballUSA Women - Azerbaijan 20, U.S. 17Defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. dropped its second consecutive game in pool play action with a 20-17 loss to Azerbaijan at Place de la Concorde in Paris, France.The U.S.'s biggest lead was 15-13 after a free throw by Dearica Marie Hamby. Azerbaijan took a 17-15 lead off a pair of free throws by Dina Ulyanova. The seventh tie of the game came at 17 all when Hamby hit a free throw and basket. Azerbaijan finished the game with a basket and a pair of free throws to take the three-point win. UF Assistant Coach Rhyne Howard scored one point vs Azerbaijan.All eight teams in the Olympic field will face each other during the five-day pool play stage. The teams with the top two records during group action automatically advance to the semifinals.Box Score< https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/games/929fe691-9e9d-40a6-a665-59f41029ce7b Next up for the U.S.August 1 at 7 a.m. ET vs AustraliaU.S. Men - Poland 19, U.S. 17U.S. dropped its second game of pool play Wednesday with a 19-17 loss to Poland.The U.S. trailed Poland throughout the game. Poland's biggest lead was 15-9 but the U.S. chipped away to trail by one at 18-17. A free throw by Michal Aniol Sokolowski gave Poland the final margin. Gator grad Canyon Barry shared the U.S. lead with six points off two baskets and a perfect 4 for 4 from the free throw line.All eight teams in the Olympic field will face each other during the five-day pool play stage. The teams with the top two records during group action automatically advance to the semifinals.Box Score< https://fiba3x3.com/2024/olympics/games/d2282c96-c35e-4a45-aedd-696f3a443284/box-score Next up for the U.S.August 1 at 1:05 p.m. ET vs LithuaniaSoccerCanada 1, Colombia 0Gator grad Adriana Leon was among Canada's starting 11 for Wednesday's must-win match versus Colombia. The defending Olympic champions started the day with zero points despite winning its first two matches.A win was required to send Canada ahead to the knock-out stage. Canada was stripped of six points in Olympic soccer action by FIFA as a result of the drone-spying scandal. Head coach Bev Priestman along with assistants Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were sent home and are banned from all soccer for one year.< https://apnews.com/article/2024-par...anada-drones-99236ee3c55631f007bc2854c3da40ee After a scoreless opening half, Vanessa Gilles put Canada ahead in the 61st minute after heading in Jessie Fleming's set-piece delivery. That goal proved to be the game-winner as Canada moves ahead to quarterfinal action.2024 Olympic Soccer Scores< https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/football/women?day=25-july Women's Tennis:Danielle Collins, the last U.S. player left in women's singles, saw her Olympic run end Wednesday versus top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland. Swiatek was leading 6-2, 1-6, 4-1 when Collins took a medical timeout and then retired from the match.Collins did return later in the day to play doubles with Desirae Krawczyk. The duo lost 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 to Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok.Olympic women's tennis results< https://www.itftennis.com/en/events/olympics-paris-2024/draws-and-results/ Look for other Gators in Thursday Olympic action in basketball, men's golf and swimming.< https://gatorsolympics.com/ Gators at The GamesDaily Schedule of Action for July 31, 2024GatorSportCountryEventResultAndrea VilaroBasketballSpainGroup A vs Puerto RicoW, 63-62Vilaro: 19 min., 2 pt, 3 reb, 3 asstDanielle CollinsTennisUSAQuarterfinal singles vs Iga Swiatek [POL]L, 6-1, 2-6, 4-1 (RET)TennisUSASecond round doubles vs Lyudmyla Kichenok-Nadiia Kichenok [UKR]L, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7Rhyne Howard3x3 BasketballUSAPool play vs AzerbaijanL, 20-17Howard: 1 ptCanyon Barry3x3 BasketballUSAPool play vs PolandL, 19-17Adriana LeonSoccerCanadaGroup A play vs ColombiaW, 1-0Leon started & played 61 min.