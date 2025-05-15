The senior outfielder ranks in the top-12 nationally in hits (82), runs scored (63) and stolen bases (35) this season.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Senior outfielder Kendra Falby was named as a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.



Falby, a three-time All-SEC selection, earns a spot as a Top 10 finalist for the prestigious award for the first time in her career.



In addition, she has also earned SEC All-Defensive Team accolades the past two seasons and was the 2024 Rawling Gold Glove award winner in centerfield in 2024.



The Odessa, Fla., native, who is the NCAA active career leader in hits and runs scored, ranks in the top-12 nationally this season in hits (82), runs scored (63) and stolen bases (35).



She leads the Gators in batting average for both the overall season (.439) and in conference play (.393).



She has reached base in all but two of Florida's 57 games and held a 48-game on-base streak this season from Feb. 6 to April 19.



Falby has recorded 23 multi-hit and seven multi-RBI outings.



She currently ranks second in program history in career hits (251) and stolen bases (329) and third in runs scored (251).



The Top 10 Finalists will be narrowed down to three athletes on May 19, followed by the announcement of the 2025 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year prior to the NCAA Women's College World Series, which is scheduled to take May 29-June 6 in Oklahoma City.



Lauren Haeger & Kelly Barnhill are the only Gators to have won the prestigious award.



Haeger earned the title in 2015 after leading Florida to the program's second national championship and Barnhill secured the honor after having a historic season in 2017.