Florida recorded a 5-under final two holes as Luke Poulter is tied for 5th behind his second consecutive 2-under 70.



CARLSBAD, Calif. - The Florida men's golf team continued its trend of finishing strong with a 5-under final two holes to sit 4th at 5-under through two rounds of the National Championship on Saturday at Omni La Costa.



The Gators have recorded back-to-back rounds of under par this week with a 2-under 286, tied for the third-lowest round today. The last time UF shot consecutive rounds under par at the National Championship was 2023 in round two (-2) and three (-1) as the last occurrence of two-plus under par back-to-back at the National Championships was the first two rounds in 2006: 4-under & 3-under.



Florida is one of five teams under par currently as Arizona State (-13) is the tournament leader behind an 11-under round this morning. The rest of the team leaderboard features Oklahoma (-10) and Auburn (-8) as the trio UF has gone up against this postseason with victories over Oklahoma (3-2) and Auburn (3.5-1.5) in SEC Championship match play and three-shot victory over the Sun Devils at the Bremerton Regional.



Tomorrow UF will tee off at 9:52 a.m. ET and paired with Florida State (-1) and Texas (E) beginning off hole 10 as the top-15 teams after Sunday's round advance to the final round of stroke play Monday and then the top-8 at the end of 72-holes earn a spot in match play. The NCAA Individual Champion will also be determined following Monday's final round of stroke play. Right now, the Orange and Blue are 17 shots inside top-15 and nine above the top-8.



The Gators look to advance to fourth and final round of stroke play for the seventh time in program history and fifth time under head coach J.C. Deacon, who was named one of five finalists for the National Coach of the Year this morning. It would be the third four straight season reaching the final 18-holes in the match play era, that began in 2009.



Across all Florida's eight post season rounds, all have been under par - in order of rounds.



* SEC Championship: -5, -1, -10

* NCAA Regionals: -9, -16, -3

* National Championships: -3, -2





The last time Florida shot over par in a round was on April 6 in the opening round of the Calusa Cup as the Gators closed the final regular season tournament behind a 17-under final round to defend its team title and third victory at the time.



After making the turn even-par, Florida quickly found itself 3-over through 14 holes after counting two double bogeys on the 14th (par4 428 yards), playing the hardest hole this week. However, the lineup finished strong with a 6-under mark across holes 15-18 with three birdies on the final hole as senior Ian Gilligan led the charge with three birdies and back-to-back on the 17th and 18th. He finished with an even-par 72 and is 1-under through two rounds and tied for 18th



Also tied in 18th with Gilligan is freshman Zack Swanwick, who had bogey-free 1-under first nine holes. He regrouped from a late double bogey and bogey with a birdie on 17 for a 73 (+1).



Making the turn 2-over, Matthew Kress (T45) who was playing in his 38th career postseason round, finished bogey-free 3-under for a 1-under 71. He made a four-shot improvement from his round one.



Continuing his stellar play in his postseason debut, Luke Poulter turned in his second straight 2-under 70. In eight postseason rounds, seven are for par or better and six have been for under par. He is 4-under and five shots back of the lead in T5.



The non-counting score today was from Jack Turner at 74 (+2), who earned PING All-Region honors for the second time along with Gilligan (third) and Poulter (first).



Post Round Quotes - Head Coach J.C. Deacon

On today's finish...



"It's just kind of what we've been doing lately. We don't get discouraged, we can take a punch and keep fighting. The guys did that today with a tricky back nine. Holes 12-14 out here are extremely difficult and we got beat up there a little bit. But a tremendous finish that puts us in a great spot halfway through the tournament."



On how Associate Head Coach Dudley Hart has helped this postseason...

"Dudley's everything to our program. His work ethic and commitment to the Florida Gators is exactly the example that I would ever dream of in a partner in coaching. He's obviously one of my best friends in the whole world, and I trust him with my life. We got something really special here at Florida. The guys really enjoy being around him and trust him a ton. He's a superstar coach and we're lucky to have him."



On Luke Poulter this postseason...



"There's been a lot of people asking me in the golf world in the last year, is Luke Poulter the real deal? And I think he is answering that question on his own. He continues to play really solid. I was really excited about yesterday because he didn't have his best game and was still able to shoot two under par. Then today he puts up another under par round with that big birdie on 18. He is a staple in our lineup. A very competitive young man with great pedigree and we're thrilled he is a Florida Gator."



Florida Leaderboard

Place

Name

Total Score

Total Par

Rd. 1 Score

Rd. 1 Par

Rd. 2 Score

Rd. 2 Par





T5



Luke Poulter



140



-4



70



-2



70



-2



T18



Zack Swanwick



143



-1



70



-2



73



+1



T18



Ian Gilligan



143



-1



71



-1



72



E



T45



Matthew Kress



146



+2



75



+3



71



-1



T64



Jack Turner



148



+4



74



+2



74



+2



Team Leaderboard

Place



School



Total Score



Total Par



Rd. 1 Score



Rd. 1 Par



Rd. 2 Score



Rd. 2 Par



1



Arizona State



563



-13



286



-2



277



-11



2



Oklahoma



566



-10



280



-8



286



-2



3



Auburn



568



-8



286



-2



282



-6



4



Florida



571



-5



285



-3



286



-2



5



Florida State



575



-1



285



-3



290



+2



6



Texas



576



E



285



-3



291



+3



7



Oklahoma State



578



+2



293



+5



285



-3



8



Ole Miss



580



+4



293



+5



287



-1



9



Illinois



583



+7



286



-2



297



+9



10



California



584



+8



289



+1



295



+7



11



Virginia



586



+10



299



+11



287



-1



T12



Colorado



587



+11



289



+1



298



+10



T12



Pepperdine



587



+11



293



+5



294



+6



T12



Georgia Tech



587



+11



293



+5



294



+6



T15



Vanderbilt



588



+12



294



+6



294



+6



T15



Texas A&M



588



+12



297



+9



291



+3



T15



Wake Forest



588



+12



296



+8



292



+4



18



Brigham Young



589



+13



289



+1



300



+12



19



Texas Tech



590



+14



292



+4



298



+10



20



South Carolina



595



+19



302



+14



293



+5



21



Georgia



597



+21



291



+3



306



+18



22



UCLA



598



+22



301



+13



297



+9



23



UNLV



599



+23



299



+11



300



+12



T24



Tennessee



600



+24



304



+16



296



+8



T24



Troy



600



+24



292



+4



308



+20



26



Purdue



601



+25



307



+19



294



+6



T27



New Mexico



602



+26



297



+9



305



+17



T27



USF



602



+26



293



+5



309



+21



29



Augusta



605



+29



295



+7



310



+22



30



San Diego



610



+34



294



+6



316



+28