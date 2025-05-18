ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Gators Complete Round Two of National Championships

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,406
107,201
113
Florida is tied for 15th and holds the final spot into tomorrow's 54-hole cut.

CARLSBAD, Calif. - The Florida women's golf team completed day two of the NCAA National Championships at Omni La Costa on Saturday. Through 36-holes the Gators are tied for 15th.

In round two at Omni La Costa, the No. 17-seed Gators featured an afternoon tee time, which featured windy conditions of gust 16 mph-plus and firmer greens than the morning wave that Florida had in the opening round.

UF recorded a second round of 301 (+13) and finished tied with UCLA at 15th, but owns the tiebreaker (cumulative total of non-counting scores) therefore Florida earned the final morning tee time tomorrow starting at 8:20 a.m. PT/11:20 a.m. ET

Following 54-holes, the top-15 teams and nine individuals on a non-advancing team on Sunday earn a spot play in the final round of stroke play on Monday where the NCAA Individual Champion will be crowned after 72-holes. The top-8 teams after 72-holes will advance to match play which features the quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, followed by the finals on Wednesday. All four final days can be watched live on Golf Channel.

Addison Klonowski had the low round in the lineup with a 71 (+1) and she is 4-over across two rounds of play. She had a birdie-birdie stretch on holes five and six followed by a birdie on nine to make the turn 1-under. A shot back of the redshirt-freshman is Ines Archer in T67 as the sophomore shot a second round of 76 (+4) as she leads the lineup with seven total birdies.

Making the turn 3-over, Paula Francisco finished strong with an even-par back nine backed by a birdie on the par 17th (385 yards) for a 75 (+3). She is 2-over overall and tied for 33rd with Jessica Guiser, who didn't record her first bogey until her 26th hole of the week. She had a 75 (+5) in her second set of 18-holes.

The non-counting score came from Elaine Widjaja at 77 (+5) this afternoon.

Florida Leaderboard
Place

Name

Rd. 1

Rd. 2

Par

T33

Jessica Guiser

69

77

+2

T33

Paula Francisco

71

75

+2

T53

Addison Klonowski

75

73

+4

T67

Inès Archer

73

76

+5

T123

Elaine Widjaja

78

77

+11


Team Leaderboard
Place

School

Total Score

Total Par

Rd. 1

Rd. 1 Par

Rd. 2

Rd. 2 Par

1

Stanford

571

-5

293

+5

278

-10

2

Northwestern

576

E

291

+3

285

-3

3

Oregon

577

+1

288

E

289

+1

T4

Southern California

579

+3

292

+4

287

-1

T4

Florida State

579

+3

295

+7

284

-4

6

Mississippi State

580

+4

294

+6

286

-2

T7

Oklahoma State

581

+5

284

-4

297

+9

T7

Texas

581

+5

288

E

293

+5

9

Arizona State

582

+6

288

E

294

+6

10

South Carolina

583

+7

297

+9

286

-2

T11

Virginia

587

+11

294

+6

293

+5

T11

Arkansas

587

+11

297

+9

290

+2

T13

Tennessee

588

+12

291

+3

297

+9

T13

Vanderbilt

588

+12

282

-6

306

+18

T15

Florida

589

+13

288

E

301

+13

T15

UCLA

589

+13

295

+7

294

+6

T17

LSU

590

+14

293

+5

297

+9

T17

Kansas State

590

+14

289

+1

301

+13

19

Ohio State

592

+16

295

+7

297

+9

20

Michigan State

597

+21

294

+6

303

+15

21

Oklahoma

599

+23

302

+14

297

+9

22

Iowa State

600

+24

306

+18

294

+6

23

Kansas

601

+25

297

+9

304

+16

24

Wake Forest

602

+26

304

+16

298

+10

25

Ole Miss

604

+28

301

+13

303

+15

T26

Baylor

607

+31

296

+8

311

+23

T26

Purdue

607

+31

303

+15

304

+16

28

Georgia Southern

608

+32

295

+7

313

+25

29

CSU Fullerton

609

+33

308

+20

301

+13

30

UNLV

611

+35

310

+22

301

+13
 
