Florida is tied for 15th and holds the final spot into tomorrow's 54-hole cut.



CARLSBAD, Calif. - The Florida women's golf team completed day two of the NCAA National Championships at Omni La Costa on Saturday. Through 36-holes the Gators are tied for 15th.



In round two at Omni La Costa, the No. 17-seed Gators featured an afternoon tee time, which featured windy conditions of gust 16 mph-plus and firmer greens than the morning wave that Florida had in the opening round.



UF recorded a second round of 301 (+13) and finished tied with UCLA at 15th, but owns the tiebreaker (cumulative total of non-counting scores) therefore Florida earned the final morning tee time tomorrow starting at 8:20 a.m. PT/11:20 a.m. ET



Following 54-holes, the top-15 teams and nine individuals on a non-advancing team on Sunday earn a spot play in the final round of stroke play on Monday where the NCAA Individual Champion will be crowned after 72-holes. The top-8 teams after 72-holes will advance to match play which features the quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, followed by the finals on Wednesday. All four final days can be watched live on Golf Channel.



Addison Klonowski had the low round in the lineup with a 71 (+1) and she is 4-over across two rounds of play. She had a birdie-birdie stretch on holes five and six followed by a birdie on nine to make the turn 1-under. A shot back of the redshirt-freshman is Ines Archer in T67 as the sophomore shot a second round of 76 (+4) as she leads the lineup with seven total birdies.



Making the turn 3-over, Paula Francisco finished strong with an even-par back nine backed by a birdie on the par 17th (385 yards) for a 75 (+3). She is 2-over overall and tied for 33rd with Jessica Guiser, who didn't record her first bogey until her 26th hole of the week. She had a 75 (+5) in her second set of 18-holes.



The non-counting score came from Elaine Widjaja at 77 (+5) this afternoon.



Florida Leaderboard

Place



Name



Rd. 1



Rd. 2



Par



T33



Jessica Guiser



69



77



+2



T33



Paula Francisco



71



75



+2



T53



Addison Klonowski



75



73



+4



T67



Inès Archer



73



76



+5



T123



Elaine Widjaja



78



77



+11





Team Leaderboard

Place



School



Total Score



Total Par



Rd. 1



Rd. 1 Par



Rd. 2



Rd. 2 Par



1



Stanford



571



-5



293



+5



278



-10



2



Northwestern



576



E



291



+3



285



-3



3



Oregon



577



+1



288



E



289



+1



T4



Southern California



579



+3



292



+4



287



-1



T4



Florida State



579



+3



295



+7



284



-4



6



Mississippi State



580



+4



294



+6



286



-2



T7



Oklahoma State



581



+5



284



-4



297



+9



T7



Texas



581



+5



288



E



293



+5



9



Arizona State



582



+6



288



E



294



+6



10



South Carolina



583



+7



297



+9



286



-2



T11



Virginia



587



+11



294



+6



293



+5



T11



Arkansas



587



+11



297



+9



290



+2



T13



Tennessee



588



+12



291



+3



297



+9



T13



Vanderbilt



588



+12



282



-6



306



+18



T15



Florida



589



+13



288



E



301



+13



T15



UCLA



589



+13



295



+7



294



+6



T17



LSU



590



+14



293



+5



297



+9



T17



Kansas State



590



+14



289



+1



301



+13



19



Ohio State



592



+16



295



+7



297



+9



20



Michigan State



597



+21



294



+6



303



+15



21



Oklahoma



599



+23



302



+14



297



+9



22



Iowa State



600



+24



306



+18



294



+6



23



Kansas



601



+25



297



+9



304



+16



24



Wake Forest



602



+26



304



+16



298



+10



25



Ole Miss



604



+28



301



+13



303



+15



T26



Baylor



607



+31



296



+8



311



+23



T26



Purdue



607



+31



303



+15



304



+16



28



Georgia Southern



608



+32



295



+7



313



+25



29



CSU Fullerton



609



+33



308



+20



301



+13



30



UNLV



611



+35



310



+22



301



+13