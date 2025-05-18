JasonHigdon
Florida is tied for 15th and holds the final spot into tomorrow's 54-hole cut.
CARLSBAD, Calif. - The Florida women's golf team completed day two of the NCAA National Championships at Omni La Costa on Saturday. Through 36-holes the Gators are tied for 15th.
In round two at Omni La Costa, the No. 17-seed Gators featured an afternoon tee time, which featured windy conditions of gust 16 mph-plus and firmer greens than the morning wave that Florida had in the opening round.
UF recorded a second round of 301 (+13) and finished tied with UCLA at 15th, but owns the tiebreaker (cumulative total of non-counting scores) therefore Florida earned the final morning tee time tomorrow starting at 8:20 a.m. PT/11:20 a.m. ET
Following 54-holes, the top-15 teams and nine individuals on a non-advancing team on Sunday earn a spot play in the final round of stroke play on Monday where the NCAA Individual Champion will be crowned after 72-holes. The top-8 teams after 72-holes will advance to match play which features the quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, followed by the finals on Wednesday. All four final days can be watched live on Golf Channel.
Addison Klonowski had the low round in the lineup with a 71 (+1) and she is 4-over across two rounds of play. She had a birdie-birdie stretch on holes five and six followed by a birdie on nine to make the turn 1-under. A shot back of the redshirt-freshman is Ines Archer in T67 as the sophomore shot a second round of 76 (+4) as she leads the lineup with seven total birdies.
Making the turn 3-over, Paula Francisco finished strong with an even-par back nine backed by a birdie on the par 17th (385 yards) for a 75 (+3). She is 2-over overall and tied for 33rd with Jessica Guiser, who didn't record her first bogey until her 26th hole of the week. She had a 75 (+5) in her second set of 18-holes.
The non-counting score came from Elaine Widjaja at 77 (+5) this afternoon.
Florida Leaderboard
Place
Name
Rd. 1
Rd. 2
Par
T33
Jessica Guiser
69
77
+2
T33
Paula Francisco
71
75
+2
T53
Addison Klonowski
75
73
+4
T67
Inès Archer
73
76
+5
T123
Elaine Widjaja
78
77
+11
Team Leaderboard
Place
School
Total Score
Total Par
Rd. 1
Rd. 1 Par
Rd. 2
Rd. 2 Par
1
Stanford
571
-5
293
+5
278
-10
2
Northwestern
576
E
291
+3
285
-3
3
Oregon
577
+1
288
E
289
+1
T4
Southern California
579
+3
292
+4
287
-1
T4
Florida State
579
+3
295
+7
284
-4
6
Mississippi State
580
+4
294
+6
286
-2
T7
Oklahoma State
581
+5
284
-4
297
+9
T7
Texas
581
+5
288
E
293
+5
9
Arizona State
582
+6
288
E
294
+6
10
South Carolina
583
+7
297
+9
286
-2
T11
Virginia
587
+11
294
+6
293
+5
T11
Arkansas
587
+11
297
+9
290
+2
T13
Tennessee
588
+12
291
+3
297
+9
T13
Vanderbilt
588
+12
282
-6
306
+18
T15
Florida
589
+13
288
E
301
+13
T15
UCLA
589
+13
295
+7
294
+6
T17
LSU
590
+14
293
+5
297
+9
T17
Kansas State
590
+14
289
+1
301
+13
19
Ohio State
592
+16
295
+7
297
+9
20
Michigan State
597
+21
294
+6
303
+15
21
Oklahoma
599
+23
302
+14
297
+9
22
Iowa State
600
+24
306
+18
294
+6
23
Kansas
601
+25
297
+9
304
+16
24
Wake Forest
602
+26
304
+16
298
+10
25
Ole Miss
604
+28
301
+13
303
+15
T26
Baylor
607
+31
296
+8
311
+23
T26
Purdue
607
+31
303
+15
304
+16
28
Georgia Southern
608
+32
295
+7
313
+25
29
CSU Fullerton
609
+33
308
+20
301
+13
30
UNLV
611
+35
310
+22
301
+13
