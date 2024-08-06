ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 6

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,206
91,823
113
41 Gators representing 21 nations earned nine 2024 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.


PARIS, France - A trio with Gator connections were in action on the court and on the track Tuesday.


Track and Field
Gator grad and 2024 Olympic triple jump bronze medalist Jasmine Moore looks for more hardware Thursday in the long jump final. She advanced to the final after posting the sixth-best mark (6.66) across both groups in today's qualification action.


Soon-to-be Gator grad Jevaughn Powell (he graduates from UF this weekend) ran 44.91 in his 400m semifinal heat. He does not advance to the final.


Basketball
Men's Quarterfinal
France 82, Canada 73

Canada's Olympic run ended today with an 82-73 loss to France in quarterfinal play at Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

France owned a 45-29 halftime lead and used that 16-point margin to hold off Canada, who outscored the home team by seven in the second half.

Andrew Nembhard</roster.aspx?rp_id=17079> did not score in his 15 minutes of action Tuesday.


Look for other Gators in Wednesday's Olympic action in women's golf, women's diving, track & field and women's quarterfinal basketball.

Gators at The Games
Daily Schedule of Action for August 6, 2024

Gator
Sport
Country
Event
Result


Jasmine Moore

Track & Field

USA

Long Jump: Qualification

6.66

Advances to final


Andrew Nembhard

Basketball

Canada

Quarterfinal vs France

L, 82-73

Nembhard: 15 min, 0 pts


Jevaughn Powell

Track & Field

Jamaica

400 Semifinal

44.91

4th in heat | DNA to final
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 2

Replies
3
Views
311
The Swamp
gators4life24
gators4life24
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 4

Replies
0
Views
251
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 3

Replies
9
Views
375
The Swamp
ftball0129
ftball0129
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on July 31

Replies
2
Views
264
The Swamp
cemcemgs
C
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on July 29

Replies
0
Views
343
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back