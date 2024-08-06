41 Gators representing 21 nations earned nine 2024 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.





PARIS, France - A trio with Gator connections were in action on the court and on the track Tuesday.





Track and Field

Gator grad and 2024 Olympic triple jump bronze medalist Jasmine Moore looks for more hardware Thursday in the long jump final. She advanced to the final after posting the sixth-best mark (6.66) across both groups in today's qualification action.





Soon-to-be Gator grad Jevaughn Powell (he graduates from UF this weekend) ran 44.91 in his 400m semifinal heat. He does not advance to the final.





Basketball

Men's Quarterfinal

France 82, Canada 73



Canada's Olympic run ended today with an 82-73 loss to France in quarterfinal play at Bercy Arena in Paris, France.



France owned a 45-29 halftime lead and used that 16-point margin to hold off Canada, who outscored the home team by seven in the second half.



Andrew Nembhard</roster.aspx?rp_id=17079> did not score in his 15 minutes of action Tuesday.





Look for other Gators in Wednesday's Olympic action in women's golf, women's diving, track & field and women's quarterfinal basketball.



Gators at The Games

Daily Schedule of Action for August 6, 2024



Gator

Sport

Country

Event

Result





Jasmine Moore



Track & Field



USA



Long Jump: Qualification



6.66



Advances to final





Andrew Nembhard



Basketball



Canada



Quarterfinal vs France



L, 82-73



Nembhard: 15 min, 0 pts





Jevaughn Powell



Track & Field



Jamaica



400 Semifinal



44.91



4th in heat | DNA to final