- Nov 5, 2021
41 Gators representing 21 nations earned 11 2024 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.
PARIS, France - Saturday's Olympic competition saw three Gators in action on the links, through the streets of Paris for the marathon and during the final night of track action.
Golf
Sarah Schober wrapped up her Olympic debut in the final round of Le Golf National on Saturday. The Austrian shot a final round of 79 (+7) to produce a 72-hole score of 300 (+12) and finish T47.
It marked the third straight Olympic Games that a Florida women's golfer played in; Maria Torres (Puerto Rico/2020) and Sandra Gal (Germany/2016).
Track and Field
Women's 100m Hurdles - Final
Grace Stark was impressive her Olympic final debut, taking fifth in the 100m hurdles. Stark and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands both recorded a time of 12.43 with Visser getting fourth with the lean.
Marathon
Eddie Garcia made his Olympic debut Saturday in the marathon. He was among 10 competitors who did not finish the race.
Sunday's Olympic action includes Gator Genevieve LaCaze Gregson in the women's marathon.
Gators at The Games
Daily Schedule of Action for August 10, 2024
Gator
Sport
Country
Event
Result
Sarah Schober
Golf
Austria
Final Round
T47th | 300 (+12)
Round 4: 79 (+7)
Grace Stark
Track & Field
USA
100m hurdles final
12.43
5th
Eddie Garcia
Marathon
U.S. Virgin Islands
Marathon
DNF
