41 Gators representing 21 nations earned 11 2024 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.





PARIS, France - Saturday's Olympic competition saw three Gators in action on the links, through the streets of Paris for the marathon and during the final night of track action.



Golf

Sarah Schober wrapped up her Olympic debut in the final round of Le Golf National on Saturday. The Austrian shot a final round of 79 (+7) to produce a 72-hole score of 300 (+12) and finish T47.



It marked the third straight Olympic Games that a Florida women's golfer played in; Maria Torres (Puerto Rico/2020) and Sandra Gal (Germany/2016).





Track and Field

Women's 100m Hurdles - Final

Grace Stark was impressive her Olympic final debut, taking fifth in the 100m hurdles. Stark and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands both recorded a time of 12.43 with Visser getting fourth with the lean.





Marathon

Eddie Garcia made his Olympic debut Saturday in the marathon. He was among 10 competitors who did not finish the race.







Sunday's Olympic action includes Gator Genevieve LaCaze Gregson in the women's marathon.



Gators at The Games

Daily Schedule of Action for August 10, 2024

Gator



Sport



Country



Event



Result



Sarah Schober



Golf



Austria



Final Round



T47th | 300 (+12)



Round 4: 79 (+7)



Grace Stark



Track & Field



USA



100m hurdles final



12.43



5th



Eddie Garcia



Marathon



U.S. Virgin Islands



Marathon



DNF