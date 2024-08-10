ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 10

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,254
92,006
113
41 Gators representing 21 nations earned 11 2024 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.


PARIS, France - Saturday's Olympic competition saw three Gators in action on the links, through the streets of Paris for the marathon and during the final night of track action.

Golf
Sarah Schober wrapped up her Olympic debut in the final round of Le Golf National on Saturday. The Austrian shot a final round of 79 (+7) to produce a 72-hole score of 300 (+12) and finish T47.

It marked the third straight Olympic Games that a Florida women's golfer played in; Maria Torres (Puerto Rico/2020) and Sandra Gal (Germany/2016).


Track and Field
Women's 100m Hurdles - Final
Grace Stark was impressive her Olympic final debut, taking fifth in the 100m hurdles. Stark and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands both recorded a time of 12.43 with Visser getting fourth with the lean.


Marathon
Eddie Garcia made his Olympic debut Saturday in the marathon. He was among 10 competitors who did not finish the race.



Sunday's Olympic action includes Gator Genevieve LaCaze Gregson in the women's marathon.

Gators at The Games
Daily Schedule of Action for August 10, 2024
Gator

Sport

Country

Event

Result

Sarah Schober

Golf

Austria

Final Round

T47th | 300 (+12)

Round 4: 79 (+7)

Grace Stark

Track & Field

USA

100m hurdles final

12.43

5th

Eddie Garcia

Marathon

U.S. Virgin Islands

Marathon

DNF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 9

Replies
1
Views
167
The Swamp
Time Bandit
T
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 6

Replies
0
Views
354
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 8

Replies
1
Views
261
The Swamp
edgator44
edgator44
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 4

Replies
0
Views
269
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Complete Coverage of Gators at the Olympics on August 3

Replies
9
Views
397
The Swamp
ftball0129
ftball0129
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back