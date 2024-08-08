41 Gators representing 21 nations earned 12 2024 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.





PARIS, France - It's a double Olympic medal day for the Gators. Grant Holloway was golden in the 110m hurdles final with a time of 12.99. Jasmine Moore won long jump bronze, making her a double 2024 Olympic medalist, as she won triple jump bronze on Saturday.



The Gators now have 12 Paris Games medals, even at four each for gold, silver and bronze. This is the eighth time of the last 11 Summer Games those with Gator connections won 12 or more medals.



Golf

In the second round at Le Golf National, Sarah Schober improved from her opening round score with a 1-over 73. She owns a 36-hole score of 148 (+4) and sits tied for 36th.



Schober will tee off round three tomorrow at 4:22 a.m. ET.





Track and Field

Men's 110m Hurdles - Finals



Grant Holloway has his Olympic gold medal. In the three years since a silver medal finish in the Tokyo Games, Holloway has utterly dominated the event in worldwide competition. Thursday night was more of the same.





His 12.99 time Thursday provided a full tenth of a second winning margin. His pace was one of only two to crack the 13-second mark during the Paris Olympics, with his own semifinal effort the other. One of the most dominant athletes in the history of the 110m hurdles now bears the title, "Olympic Champion."





Women's Long Jump - Finals

It was more history for Jasmine Moore on Thursday, as she claimed her second bronze of the Paris Games. Her first jump, 6.96 meters, was the best of the group and that effort remained as her medal-winning mark.



Moore became the first U.S. woman in history to qualify for both the long jump and triple jump at the Olympic Trials. Today she became the first U.S. woman to medal in both.





Men's 200m - Finals

Joseph Fahnbulleh finished his Olympic journey in Paris in the 200m final, recording a 20.15 time to place seventh.





Heptathlon - 100m Hurdles

Anna Hall opened the day with the 100m hurdles, coming in seventh in her heat with a 13.36 time and collecting 1071 points, 73 out from the lead. It was not the mark she was looking for, due to a bump of the third hurdle that put her behind the pack.





Heptathlon - High Jump

Hall, looking to rebound from her debut race, couldn't have picked a better time to set a season best. Her 1.89m leap secured third in the event, and another 1093 points. The gap narrowed, now just 33 points behind the lead to end the morning session.





Heptathlon - Shot Put

Hall recorded a throw of 14.11m during the shot put competition, which netted her eighth place and an additional 801 points.





Heptathlon - 200m

Hall's final effort of day one saw her achieve a 23.89 time in the 200m, worth 991 points, inching her closer to the lead. She finished in third place, 99 points from first.





Women's Shot put - Qualifiers

Lloydricia Cameron gave her best effort of the season - twice - but couldn't muster a mark that pushed her through to advance to the final. Her first throw at 18.01m, was a season best. With a top-12 finish still in play, Cameron again raised her 2024 best to 18.02. She finished the qualifier in 14th place, just shy of finals qualification.





Alida van Daalen put up a 16.53 meter mark, good for 26th in the qualifiers. She did not advance to the shot put final.





Men's 4x100m - Round 1

Hakim Sani Brown ran the lead leg for team Japan. His early effort helped loft them to a fourth-place finish, just .02 seconds behind an auto-qualification in third. Their next-best time secured them a spot in Friday's final.





Joseph Fahnbulleh ran the anchor for Liberia, but after he was the last man to receive the baton at the third handoff, his blazing speed wasn't enough to catch up to the top-3. He turned his focus to his 200m final.





Gators at The Games

Daily Schedule of Action for August 8, 2024

Gator

Sport

Country

Event

Result





Sarah Schober

Golf

Austria

Round 2

T36th | 75-73 = 148 (+4)

Round 2: 73 (+1)





Lloydricia Cameron

Track & Field

Jamaica

Shot Put qualification

18.02 | 14th

DNA





Alida van Daalen

Track & Field

Netherlands

Shot Put qualification

16.53 | 26th

DNA





Hakim Sani Brown

Track & Field

Japan

Qualification

4x100 relay | 38.06

Advances to final





Joseph Fahnbulleh

Track & Field

Liberia

Qualification

4x100 relay | 38.97

DNA

200m final

7th | 20.15





Jasmine Moore

Track & Field

USA

Long Jump final

3rd | 6.96m

BRONZE





Grant Holloway

Track & Field

USA

110m Hurdles final

1st | 12.99

GOLD





Anna Hall

Track & Field

USA

100m Hurdles - Heptathlon

7th | 13.36 | 1071 pts

3rd in pts after day one

High Jump - Heptathlon

3rd | 1.89 | 1093 pts

Shot Put- Heptathlon

8th | 14.11 | 801 pts

200m - Heptathlon

8th | 23.89 | 991 pts