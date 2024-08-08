JasonHigdon
41 Gators representing 21 nations earned 12 2024 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.
PARIS, France - It's a double Olympic medal day for the Gators. Grant Holloway was golden in the 110m hurdles final with a time of 12.99. Jasmine Moore won long jump bronze, making her a double 2024 Olympic medalist, as she won triple jump bronze on Saturday.
The Gators now have 12 Paris Games medals, even at four each for gold, silver and bronze. This is the eighth time of the last 11 Summer Games those with Gator connections won 12 or more medals.
Golf
In the second round at Le Golf National, Sarah Schober improved from her opening round score with a 1-over 73. She owns a 36-hole score of 148 (+4) and sits tied for 36th.
Schober will tee off round three tomorrow at 4:22 a.m. ET.
Track and Field
Men's 110m Hurdles - Finals
Grant Holloway has his Olympic gold medal. In the three years since a silver medal finish in the Tokyo Games, Holloway has utterly dominated the event in worldwide competition. Thursday night was more of the same.
His 12.99 time Thursday provided a full tenth of a second winning margin. His pace was one of only two to crack the 13-second mark during the Paris Olympics, with his own semifinal effort the other. One of the most dominant athletes in the history of the 110m hurdles now bears the title, "Olympic Champion."
Women's Long Jump - Finals
It was more history for Jasmine Moore on Thursday, as she claimed her second bronze of the Paris Games. Her first jump, 6.96 meters, was the best of the group and that effort remained as her medal-winning mark.
Moore became the first U.S. woman in history to qualify for both the long jump and triple jump at the Olympic Trials. Today she became the first U.S. woman to medal in both.
Men's 200m - Finals
Joseph Fahnbulleh finished his Olympic journey in Paris in the 200m final, recording a 20.15 time to place seventh.
Heptathlon - 100m Hurdles
Anna Hall opened the day with the 100m hurdles, coming in seventh in her heat with a 13.36 time and collecting 1071 points, 73 out from the lead. It was not the mark she was looking for, due to a bump of the third hurdle that put her behind the pack.
Heptathlon - High Jump
Hall, looking to rebound from her debut race, couldn't have picked a better time to set a season best. Her 1.89m leap secured third in the event, and another 1093 points. The gap narrowed, now just 33 points behind the lead to end the morning session.
Heptathlon - Shot Put
Hall recorded a throw of 14.11m during the shot put competition, which netted her eighth place and an additional 801 points.
Heptathlon - 200m
Hall's final effort of day one saw her achieve a 23.89 time in the 200m, worth 991 points, inching her closer to the lead. She finished in third place, 99 points from first.
Women's Shot put - Qualifiers
Lloydricia Cameron gave her best effort of the season - twice - but couldn't muster a mark that pushed her through to advance to the final. Her first throw at 18.01m, was a season best. With a top-12 finish still in play, Cameron again raised her 2024 best to 18.02. She finished the qualifier in 14th place, just shy of finals qualification.
Alida van Daalen put up a 16.53 meter mark, good for 26th in the qualifiers. She did not advance to the shot put final.
Men's 4x100m - Round 1
Hakim Sani Brown ran the lead leg for team Japan. His early effort helped loft them to a fourth-place finish, just .02 seconds behind an auto-qualification in third. Their next-best time secured them a spot in Friday's final.
Joseph Fahnbulleh ran the anchor for Liberia, but after he was the last man to receive the baton at the third handoff, his blazing speed wasn't enough to catch up to the top-3. He turned his focus to his 200m final.
Gators at The Games
Daily Schedule of Action for August 8, 2024
Gator
Sport
Country
Event
Result
Sarah Schober
Golf
Austria
Round 2
T36th | 75-73 = 148 (+4)
Round 2: 73 (+1)
Lloydricia Cameron
Track & Field
Jamaica
Shot Put qualification
18.02 | 14th
DNA
Alida van Daalen
Track & Field
Netherlands
Shot Put qualification
16.53 | 26th
DNA
Hakim Sani Brown
Track & Field
Japan
Qualification
4x100 relay | 38.06
Advances to final
Joseph Fahnbulleh
Track & Field
Liberia
Qualification
4x100 relay | 38.97
DNA
200m final
7th | 20.15
Jasmine Moore
Track & Field
USA
Long Jump final
3rd | 6.96m
BRONZE
Grant Holloway
Track & Field
USA
110m Hurdles final
1st | 12.99
GOLD
Anna Hall
Track & Field
USA
100m Hurdles - Heptathlon
7th | 13.36 | 1071 pts
3rd in pts after day one
High Jump - Heptathlon
3rd | 1.89 | 1093 pts
Shot Put- Heptathlon
8th | 14.11 | 801 pts
200m - Heptathlon
8th | 23.89 | 991 pts
