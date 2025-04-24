Florida picked up its second win over the Bulls this season in run-rule fashion.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 8/6 Florida softball team picked up its second five-inning victory over USF this season on Wednesday evening, downing the Bulls, 9-1, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.



With the win, the Gators improved to 7-0 against in-state opponents at home, with wins against North Florida, Jacksonville, Stetson, FGCU, FAMU, UCF and the Bulls.



Of those seven wins, six came in run-rule fashion.



Katelynn Oxley (8-4) picked up the victory in the circle, throwing her fourth complete game, allowing just three hits and one run and striking out a pair.



Kendra Falby and Kenleigh Cahalan led the Gators at the plate with two hits apiece, while five different players drove in at least one run, including Rylee Holtorf and Cahalan who had two RBI each.



The win was Florida's 23rd run-rule victory of the season and second in the last three outings.



NOTABLES:



* Rylee Holtorf plated the first run of the game with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third, her fourth home run of the season and first solo shot



* Holtorf extended her on-base streak to a team-best eight games and recorded her fourth multi-RBI game of the season



* Kendra Falby swiped her 34th stolen bag of the season, which ranks as the sixth-most in a single-season in program history



* Falby now has 116 stolen bases in her career. She is three stolen bases shy of tying Skylar Wallace who owns the program record of 119



* Falby recorded her the 100th multi-hit game of her career



* Reagan Walsh reached in all three plate appearances, recording an RBI single and drawing a team-best two walks



* Taylor Shumaker recorded her fourth sacrifice fly of the season in the bottom of the fifth to secure the five-inning victory



* Shumaker now has 69 RBI this season, tied with Brittany Schutte (2011) for ninth-most in a single season in program history



* Florida has now hit a combined 85 home runs this season, the fifth-most in a single-season in program history



* The 2011 team holds the school season record of 124 home runs



* The Gators are now 18-1 when not committing an error and 33-5 in games where they hit a home run



HEAR FROM SENIOR RYLEE HOLTORF...

On how the team is still reaching their potential...

"I think the coolest part is that I don't even know if we're cohesively hot yet. I think that there is still a lot more that this lineup can do. Which is great because the goal is to peak at the right time and to be ready in May and June. I think it just makes it really tough for the other team that has to face a lineup of nine really, really good hitters. It's like, 'Alright, I got Korbe [Otis] out. Now I have to pitch to Jocelyn (Erickson).' That's just tough. Then when you get to the bottom of the lineup, we're going to be just as competitive and do things to get the lineup turned back over. So, I just think it makes it tough for the other teams." - senior Rylee Holtorf



UP NEXT:

The Gators travel to Baton Rouge, La., for a three-game series against No. 10 LSU from April 26-28.