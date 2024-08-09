41 Gators representing 21 nations earned 11 2024 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze) so far in 2024 Olympics competition.





PARIS, France - Friday's Olympic competition included five with Gator connections. Anna Hall</roster.aspx?rp_id=17024> finished fifth in her Olympic heptathlon debut. Two Gators who are coming off 2024 NCAA individual title seasons also are making their first Olympic appearance in Paris. Parker Valby took 11th in the 10,000 meter run and Grace Stark won her heat to advance to Saturday's 100m hurdle final.



Hakim Sani Brown ran the fastest leg of Japan's 4x100m relay that placed fifth in Friday's final.



In golf action, Sarah Schober matched her tournament low of 73 Friday and is tied for 36th overall.



Golf

Three consecutive birdies kicked off round three at Le Golf National for Sarah Schober. Representing Austria, she finished with back-to-back rounds of 1-over 73 to total a 54-hole score of 221 (+5) and sit tied for 36th.



Schober will tee off the final round tomorrow at 4:22 a.m. ET.





Track and Field

Women's 100m Hurdles - Semifinals

Grace Stark is off to the Olympic 100m hurdles final. Stark won Friday's opening semifinal in 12.39, advancing to Saturday's final with third-fastest time among the three heats. The 2024 NCAA Outdoor 100m hurdles champion is making serious waves for Team USA in her first Olympic Games.



Stark has drawn inspiration seeing Gators Grant Holloway and Jasmine Moore earn medals in Paris.



"It definitely helps seeing Grant and Jasmine do so well last night," Stark said. "It just gives me a lot of motivation, being at the end and hoping to do as well as them."





Women's 10,000m - Final

Parker Valby made her Olympic debut Friday, finishing 11th with a 30:59.28 time. The long distance superstar wraps up her magnificent outdoor season with an incredible first Olympic performance and an unbelievably bright future ahead.







Men's 4x100m Relay - Final

Hakim Sani Brown and Team Japan earned a fifth-place finish in the men's 4x100m relay with a time of 37.78. Sani Brown's 8.88 time in his second-position leg was the second fastest effort of the entire race, which pushed Japan to first headed into the last exchange. Japan's anchor faltered and four nations crept up, taking Japan off of the podium.





Heptathlon (Day 1 recap)

Anna Hall opened the day with the 100m hurdles, coming in seventh in her heat with a 13.36 time and collecting 1071 points. Looking to rebound from her debut race, she couldn't have picked a better time to set a season best with 1.89m leap in the high jump, securing third in the event and another 1093 points. Hall recorded a shot put throw of 14.11m, which netted her eighth place and an additional 801 points. Her final effort of day one saw her achieve a 23.89 time in the 200m, worth 991 points. She finished Thursday in third place, 99 points from first.



Heptathlon - Long Jump

Hall opened day two of heptathlon competition with a 5.93m long jump, the 13th best in the field.



Heptathlon - Javelin

Hall delivered with a personal best in the javelin, launching 45.99m. Her mark was the best of her career, but the rest of the field also excelled.



Heptathlon - 800m

Hall, among heptathlon competitors, is easily the best in the world in the 800m event. She took an early lead and didn't relinquish any ground. She crossed the line with a 2:04.39 time, tying her season best. However, her herculean effort inspired her opponents to keep up, and a whopping seven of the competitors in her group set personal bests in the event. Hall finished fifth overall in her Olympic heptathlon debut.





Gators at The Games

Daily Schedule of Action for August 9, 2024

Gator



Sport



Country



Event



Result



Sarah Schober



Golf



Austria



Round 3



T36th | 221 (+5)



Round 3: 73 (+1)



Grace Stark



Track & Field



USA



100m hurdles semifinal



1st in Semi 1 | 12.39



Advances to final



Parker Valby



Track & Field



USA



10,000 final



11th | 30:59.28



Hakim Sani Brown



Track & Field



Japan



4x100m final



5th | 37.78



Sani Brown: 8.88 100m time (2nd)



Anna Hall



Track & Field



USA



Long Jump - Heptathlon



13th | 5.93 | 828 pts



5th | 6615 - Final









Javelin - Heptathlon



9th | 45.99 | 783 pts





800m - Heptathlon



1st | 2:04.39 | 1048