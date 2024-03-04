Caglianone Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Jac Caglianone pitched six shutout innings on a career-high 11 strikeouts to earn the decisive, game-three win at Miami.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Southeastern Conference honored Gators two-way star Jac Caglianone as the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon following his stellar, series-clinching outing at Miami.





Although the news represents Caglianone's third-career SEC weekly accolade, it is the first time the southpaw has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week. Caglianone received two SEC Player of the Week nods last season (Feb. 27, March 27) and follows Liam Peterson in collecting recognition this year, who was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week seven days ago on Feb. 26.





Receiving honors alongside LSU's Luke Holman, Caglianone dominated in his decisive Sunday start at Miami over the weekend. With the series tied at one game apiece, the Tampa, Fla native chucked six shutout innings on three hits and two walks. He had that many hits himself on the other side of the ball, going 3-for-5 at the plate highlighted by a solo home run.





Caglianone struck out a career-high 11 batters en route to earning the victory against the Hurricanes to improve to 1-0 on the season. He limited Miami to a .143 batting average and had a one-hitter going through five frames.





As a result of Caglianone's performance, the Gators finished off the Canes, 8-4, to claim the series two games to one on Sunday. Florida has now won nine of the last 10 series against Miami.





Although it did not factor into the award, Caglianone was also lethal at the dish last week. Starting all five games, he went 10-for-24 with a .417/.440/.792 slash line featuring three homers, five RBI and five runs scored. Caglianone totaled 19 bases and struck out twice all week while homering in the game one and three wins over the Canes.





Caglianone and the Gators are set to open a 10-game homestand on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against FAU before hosting UCF at the same time on Wednesday.