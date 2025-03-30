No. 4 Gators Secure Series Over Auburn in Run-Rule Fashion. It's Florida's sixteenth-straight series victory over the Tigers.



AUBURN, Ala. - With a 10-0 six-inning victory on Saturday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field, the No. 4 Florida softball team secured its 16th-straight series over Auburn.



It's the Gators' second Southeastern Conference series victory of the season and 20th run-rule win.



In her first appearance since Feb. 22, Keagan Rothrock (9-1) was lights out in the circle, striking out seven Tigers in 4.2 shutout innings and picking up her first Southeastern Conference win of the season.



Rylee Holtorf continued her hot streak against the Tigers, mashing a two-run home run, her first in SEC play, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs.



With three hits on the day, a team-best, Kendra Falby became just the third player in program history with 300 hits and first since Amanda Lorenz in 2019.



NOTABLES:



* Sophomore Keagan Rothrock earned her 11th career SEC win in the circle, improving to 11-3 against conference opponents



* Rothrock matched her season-high of seven strikeouts against the Tigers



* Senior Rylee Holtorf put Florida on the board first in the second inning with a two-out two-run home run to left field, her third home run as a Gator



* Her previous two home runs this season were both grand slams. She has hit 20 home runs in her career



* Of her 20 RBI this season, 10 have come off of home runs



* Holtorf has seven multi-hit performances this season and three of those have come in the last four games



* Sophomore Mia Williams has tallied a hit in seven straight games, both a career-long hit streak and currently a team best



* In ten plate appearances in the series vs. Auburn, junior catcher Jocelyn Erickson has drawn seven walks with two hit by pitches



* Freshman Taylor Shumaker had two RBI in the win, her 17th multi-RBI game of the season, a team-best



* Senior Kendra Falby (37) and Erickson (16) each extended their season on-base streaks



* With today's win, Florida now has two run-rule victories in conference play this season, the last at No. 5/4 Texas A&M on March 8



* The Gators have now won 16 straight series under coach Tim Walton



* Walton has never lost a series to Auburn in his career



* Florida drew a season-high 10 walks, its most in an SEC game since April 19, 2024 vs. South Carolina



UP NEXT:

Florida (31-5, 5-3 SEC) will go for the series sweep against Auburn (22-13, 0-11 sec) on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on SEC Network.