GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida softball freshman Taylor Shumaker has been named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.



She is just the second freshman in program history to earn the recognition and first since Kirsti Merritt in 2013.



The last Gator to win was Skylar Wallace in 2023.



Shumaker, who was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday, was also recognized as D1 Softball's National Player of the Week and a 'Star of the Week' by Softball America.



The Fullerton, Calif., native opened her college career with a hot bat at the plate.



She hit five home runs in six games, tied for the most in the NCAA, hitting .500 (9-for-18) with a team-high 11 RBI, 11 runs, four walks and three stolen bases.



The outfielder slugged two home runs against both USF and RV/No. 22 Michigan and tied a school single-game record with four runs plated against the Wolverines.



She was the first Florida freshman to hit two home runs in a regular-season game against a ranked opponent since Megan Bush at No. 17 Georgia on April 12, 2008.



Shumaker is the sixth player in program history to be named the NFCA Player of the Week. It's the ninth time overall that a Gator has been selected.



No. 2 Florida is back in action on Tuesday evening as they host Jacksonville at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.