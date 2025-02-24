ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Oh, Canada! Lawson Breaks Out as SEC Freshman of the Week

Nov 5, 2021
The Canadian rookie drove in a team-high nine RBI while producing hits and RBI in all four wins.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida rookie infielder Brendan Lawson was honored as the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon.

The Gators have produced SEC weekly award winners in back-to-back weeks to open the season, as catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay was named Player of the Week last Monday. For Lawson, his first-career SEC accolade was shared alongside Auburn's Bub Terrell.

Helping lead Florida to a 4-0 record and series sweep of Dayton, Lawson drove in a team-high nine runs last week while producing hits and RBI in all four games. Starting every contest at first base, the Toronto, Ontario native went 6-for-15 (.400/.474/.667) and tallied 10 total bases, one home run, one double, four runs scored, two walks and one steal.

In game two vs. Dayton, Lawson cranked a grand slam for his first-career homer and recorded a career-high five RBI. He became the first Gator to hit a grand slam for his first home run since Santino Miozzi against Winthrop on March 3, 2019.

Also holding his own defensively, Lawson produced a 1.000 fielding percentage across 31 chances at first base.

Lawson and the Gators travel to Stetson on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. matchup on ESPN+ before hosting North Florida on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.
 
