Wallace Secures Unanimous NFCA All-American Honors

Skylar Wallace was tabbed a unanimous selection at the shortstop position after a stellar 2023 season for the Gators.







GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Skylar Wallace of the Florida softball team was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American First Team selection Wednesday afternoon.







Wallace, a 2022 NFCA All-American Second Team member, was voted a unanimous first team selection at the shortstop position after another successful season at the plate. She was also earlier tabbed a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist and was recognized last night in Oklahoma City. She is the first "Top 3" finalist for the award since Kelly Barnhill and Amanda Lorenz were tabbed "Top 4" finalist in 2018.







"Congratulations to Skylar on being selected as a unanimous NFCA First Team All-American." Head Coach Tim Walton said. "Yesterday we had the opportunity to celebrate her achievement of being a USA Softball Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist in Oklahoma City and today she's a first team All-American shortstop. These awards are a testament to the amount of hard work and dedication she has put into improving her craft on the field and at the plate day in and day out."







The redshirt-junior also became the seventh Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in program history. Along the way, Wallace added three SEC Player of the Week awards to her accolade list and became the first Florida player to achieve the feat since Kelsey Bruder in 2011.







Wallace ended her 2023 season as the only player in the nation with 65 or more hits, 70 or more runs, 55 or more RBI, 50 or more walks and 30 or more stolen bases.





The Woodstock, Ga. native had one of the best individual seasons in Florida history as she set new single-season school records in batting average (.447), slugging percentage (.980) and on base percentage (.595). She also finished ranked inside the top 10 in stolen base percentage (.968 - 2nd), runs scored (72 - 5th), triples (8 - 3rd), home runs (19 - 5th) and walks (51 - 6th). She also reached base safely in 55 of the 56 games played this season.







Skylar Wallace | Redshirt-Junior | Shortstop | Woodstock, Ga.







* USA Softball Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist



* Unanimous NFCA All-American First Team (SS)



* NFCA ALL-Southeast Region First Team (SS)



* SEC Player of the Year



* ALL-SEC First Team



* SEC Player of the Week (3X)



* D1Softball.com Player of the Week (2X)



* Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week (1X)



* Reached base safely in 55 of the 56 games played this season.





NCAA & SEC Rankings

Statistic

National Rank

Conference Rank

Value

Batting Average







10

1

0.447

Hits

54

7

67

Home Runs

7

3

19





Home Runs Per Game





16

5

0.34





On Base Percentage





2

2

0.595

RBIs

23

4

55





Runs Batted In Per Game





34

7

0.98









Runs per Game





3

2

1.29





Slugging Percentage





2

2

0.98





Stolen Bases





24

2

30





Stolen Bases Per Game





28

2

0.54





Total Bases





5

2

147





Triples





2

1

8





Triples Per Game





5

1

0.14





Walks Per Game





4

2



0.91







(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)