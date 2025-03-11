ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Clayton, Condon Add Media All-SEC Honors

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. and sophomore forward/center Alex Condon picked up media-voted All-Southeastern Conference honors in addition to their accolades from the coaches.

Clayton added first-team All-SEC recognition from the Associated Press and USA Today, while Condon earned second-team honors from USA Today.

The pair helped lead the Gators to 27 regular season wins, as Florida enters the SEC Tournament ranked fourth in the nation with three top-10 wins - two on the road - under its belt.

Florida returns to action on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT as the 2-seed at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Gators will take on LSU, Mississippi State or Missouri in the quarterfinal round.

USA Today All-SEC
First Team
G Mark Sears, Alabama*
G Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
F Johni Broome, Auburn*
F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
*Unanimous first-team selection.

Second Team
G Tre Johnson, Texas
G Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
G Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
F Alex Condon, Florida
F Amari Williams, Kentucky

Player of the Year - Johni Broome, Auburn; Also receiving votes: Mark Sears, Alabama
Coach of the Year - Bruce Pearl, Auburn; Also receiving votes: Mark Byington, Vanderbilt; Dennis Gates, Missouri; Todd Golden, Florida.
Newcomer of the Year - Tre Johnson, Texas; Also receiving votes: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee; Alijah Martin, Florida; Amari Williams, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year - Johni Broome, Auburn; Also receiving votes: Denver Jones, Auburn; Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee; Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State; Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

AP All-SEC
First Team
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Mark Sears, Alabama
Johni Broome, Auburn

Second Team
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Individual honors
Player of the year - Johni Broome, Auburn
Coach of the year - Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Newcomer of the year - Tre Johnson, Texas
 
