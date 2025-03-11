GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. and sophomore forward/center Alex Condon picked up media-voted All-Southeastern Conference honors in addition to their accolades from the coaches.



Clayton added first-team All-SEC recognition from the Associated Press and USA Today, while Condon earned second-team honors from USA Today.



The pair helped lead the Gators to 27 regular season wins, as Florida enters the SEC Tournament ranked fourth in the nation with three top-10 wins - two on the road - under its belt.



Florida returns to action on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT as the 2-seed at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Gators will take on LSU, Mississippi State or Missouri in the quarterfinal round.



USA Today All-SEC

First Team

G Mark Sears, Alabama*

G Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

F Johni Broome, Auburn*

F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

*Unanimous first-team selection.



Second Team

G Tre Johnson, Texas

G Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

G Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

F Alex Condon, Florida

F Amari Williams, Kentucky



Player of the Year - Johni Broome, Auburn; Also receiving votes: Mark Sears, Alabama

Coach of the Year - Bruce Pearl, Auburn; Also receiving votes: Mark Byington, Vanderbilt; Dennis Gates, Missouri; Todd Golden, Florida.

Newcomer of the Year - Tre Johnson, Texas; Also receiving votes: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee; Alijah Martin, Florida; Amari Williams, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year - Johni Broome, Auburn; Also receiving votes: Denver Jones, Auburn; Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee; Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State; Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee



AP All-SEC

First Team

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Tre Johnson, Texas

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Mark Sears, Alabama

Johni Broome, Auburn



Second Team

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina



Individual honors

Player of the year - Johni Broome, Auburn

Coach of the year - Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Newcomer of the year - Tre Johnson, Texas