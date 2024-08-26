ADVERTISEMENT

New Story UF SB: Amanda Lorenz Claims Athletes Unlimited Championship

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,613
92,824
113
Three Gators ranked among the league's top six finishers this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gator great Amanda Lorenz clinched the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Championship Season individual title on Sunday. In the five-year history of the event, two of the winners have been Florida alumni as Lorenz joins Aleshia Ocasio, the 2021 champion who also finished third in this year's standings.

"It's an honor," Lorenz said on ESPNU. "It's a tribute to all the amazing athletes that I got to play with this whole season. Without them helping me win ballgames, I wouldn't be here, so I'm just really thankful to play alongside some really, really talented people."

Lorenz, an outfielder, also becomes the second hitter to win the league championship, following Dejah Mulipolah in 2022. Lorenz tied for the league batting title with a .373 average throughout the 15-game season.


Gators' Final Ranks in the Athletes Unlimited Standings
Rank
Athlete
Position
Total Points


1

Amanda Lorenz

OF

1,800


3

Aleshia Ocasio

RHP

1,606


6

Skylar Wallace

IF

1,500


13

Kelsey Stewart-Hunter

IF

1,370


29

Jordan Roberts

C

1,150



All-Time AU Softball Champions
2024 - Amanda Lorenz
2023 - Odicci Alexander
2022 - Dejah Mulipolah
2021 - Aleshia Ocasio
2020 - Cat Osterman

Career Finishes in AU Championship Season
Amanda Lorenz - 1st in 2024, 14th in 2023, 9th in 2022, 11th in 2021
Aleshia Ocasio - 3rd in 2024, 16th in 2023, 16th in 2022, 1st in 2021, 11th in 2020
Skylar Wallace - 6th in 2024
Kelsey Stewart-Hunter - 13th in 2024, 9th in 2023, 3rd in 2021, 24th in 2020
Jordan Roberts - 29th in 2024, 15th in 2023, 58th in 2022, 21st in 2021, 12th in 2020
 
  • Like
Reactions: jhgator
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Commencement Weekend for Gator Student-Athletes

Replies
3
Views
283
The Swamp
Tatton
Tatton
JasonHigdon

New Story Due to Sunday's anticipated weather, the UF-USF exhibition moved to Saturday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Replies
0
Views
529
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Hicklen Returns to Florida, Joins Lacrosse Staff as Assistant Coach

Replies
1
Views
214
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Gators Add Isa and Siuue Wu to 2024-25 Roster

Replies
3
Views
554
The Swamp
bollesboy
B
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Named to Olympic Track and Field Rosters, Earn Trips to Paris

Replies
0
Views
413
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back