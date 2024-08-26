Three Gators ranked among the league's top six finishers this season



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gator great Amanda Lorenz clinched the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Championship Season individual title on Sunday. In the five-year history of the event, two of the winners have been Florida alumni as Lorenz joins Aleshia Ocasio, the 2021 champion who also finished third in this year's standings.



"It's an honor," Lorenz said on ESPNU. "It's a tribute to all the amazing athletes that I got to play with this whole season. Without them helping me win ballgames, I wouldn't be here, so I'm just really thankful to play alongside some really, really talented people."



Lorenz, an outfielder, also becomes the second hitter to win the league championship, following Dejah Mulipolah in 2022. Lorenz tied for the league batting title with a .373 average throughout the 15-game season.





Gators' Final Ranks in the Athletes Unlimited Standings

Rank

Athlete

Position

Total Points





1



Amanda Lorenz



OF



1,800





3



Aleshia Ocasio



RHP



1,606





6



Skylar Wallace



IF



1,500





13



Kelsey Stewart-Hunter



IF



1,370





29



Jordan Roberts



C



1,150







All-Time AU Softball Champions

2024 - Amanda Lorenz

2023 - Odicci Alexander

2022 - Dejah Mulipolah

2021 - Aleshia Ocasio

2020 - Cat Osterman



Career Finishes in AU Championship Season

Amanda Lorenz - 1st in 2024, 14th in 2023, 9th in 2022, 11th in 2021

Aleshia Ocasio - 3rd in 2024, 16th in 2023, 16th in 2022, 1st in 2021, 11th in 2020

Skylar Wallace - 6th in 2024

Kelsey Stewart-Hunter - 13th in 2024, 9th in 2023, 3rd in 2021, 24th in 2020

Jordan Roberts - 29th in 2024, 15th in 2023, 58th in 2022, 21st in 2021, 12th in 2020