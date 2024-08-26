JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 31,613
-
- 92,824
-
- 113
Three Gators ranked among the league's top six finishers this season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gator great Amanda Lorenz clinched the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Championship Season individual title on Sunday. In the five-year history of the event, two of the winners have been Florida alumni as Lorenz joins Aleshia Ocasio, the 2021 champion who also finished third in this year's standings.
"It's an honor," Lorenz said on ESPNU. "It's a tribute to all the amazing athletes that I got to play with this whole season. Without them helping me win ballgames, I wouldn't be here, so I'm just really thankful to play alongside some really, really talented people."
Lorenz, an outfielder, also becomes the second hitter to win the league championship, following Dejah Mulipolah in 2022. Lorenz tied for the league batting title with a .373 average throughout the 15-game season.
Gators' Final Ranks in the Athletes Unlimited Standings
Rank
Athlete
Position
Total Points
1
Amanda Lorenz
OF
1,800
3
Aleshia Ocasio
RHP
1,606
6
Skylar Wallace
IF
1,500
13
Kelsey Stewart-Hunter
IF
1,370
29
Jordan Roberts
C
1,150
All-Time AU Softball Champions
2024 - Amanda Lorenz
2023 - Odicci Alexander
2022 - Dejah Mulipolah
2021 - Aleshia Ocasio
2020 - Cat Osterman
Career Finishes in AU Championship Season
Amanda Lorenz - 1st in 2024, 14th in 2023, 9th in 2022, 11th in 2021
Aleshia Ocasio - 3rd in 2024, 16th in 2023, 16th in 2022, 1st in 2021, 11th in 2020
Skylar Wallace - 6th in 2024
Kelsey Stewart-Hunter - 13th in 2024, 9th in 2023, 3rd in 2021, 24th in 2020
Jordan Roberts - 29th in 2024, 15th in 2023, 58th in 2022, 21st in 2021, 12th in 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Gator great Amanda Lorenz clinched the 2024 Athletes Unlimited Championship Season individual title on Sunday. In the five-year history of the event, two of the winners have been Florida alumni as Lorenz joins Aleshia Ocasio, the 2021 champion who also finished third in this year's standings.
"It's an honor," Lorenz said on ESPNU. "It's a tribute to all the amazing athletes that I got to play with this whole season. Without them helping me win ballgames, I wouldn't be here, so I'm just really thankful to play alongside some really, really talented people."
Lorenz, an outfielder, also becomes the second hitter to win the league championship, following Dejah Mulipolah in 2022. Lorenz tied for the league batting title with a .373 average throughout the 15-game season.
Gators' Final Ranks in the Athletes Unlimited Standings
Rank
Athlete
Position
Total Points
1
Amanda Lorenz
OF
1,800
3
Aleshia Ocasio
RHP
1,606
6
Skylar Wallace
IF
1,500
13
Kelsey Stewart-Hunter
IF
1,370
29
Jordan Roberts
C
1,150
All-Time AU Softball Champions
2024 - Amanda Lorenz
2023 - Odicci Alexander
2022 - Dejah Mulipolah
2021 - Aleshia Ocasio
2020 - Cat Osterman
Career Finishes in AU Championship Season
Amanda Lorenz - 1st in 2024, 14th in 2023, 9th in 2022, 11th in 2021
Aleshia Ocasio - 3rd in 2024, 16th in 2023, 16th in 2022, 1st in 2021, 11th in 2020
Skylar Wallace - 6th in 2024
Kelsey Stewart-Hunter - 13th in 2024, 9th in 2023, 3rd in 2021, 24th in 2020
Jordan Roberts - 29th in 2024, 15th in 2023, 58th in 2022, 21st in 2021, 12th in 2020