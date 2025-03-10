Bala comes to Gainesville with 16 years of coaching experience both in college and NFL.







GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida head football coach Billy Napier named Robert Bala as Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers on Monday.







Bala comes to the Gators after serving as the inside linebackers coach at Washington in 2024 after serving as the linebackers coach at Alabama in 2023.







“I’m excited about Coach Bala joining our staff,” Napier said. “He loves the game of football and brings passion and detail at every opportunity. He is a great teacher and has a great understanding of the big picture. He will help the Gators continue to improve.”







In 2024 at Washington, Bala helped lead the Huskies to a Sun Bowl appearance, mentoring one of the team's top units. Starting linebackers Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala earned third-team and honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades, while backup Khmori House was named honorable mention Freshman All-America.







“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join the University of Florida football program,” Bala remarked. “Thank you to Coach Napier, Coach Roberts and the rest of the staff. I can’t wait to start working with these great players and make Gator Nation proud.”







In 2023, Bala helped guide Alabama to a 12-2 overall record, the SEC championship and a berth in the College Football Playoffs. Defensivley, the Crimson Tide ranked 16th in the nation scoring defense, 18th in total defense and 23rd in third-down defense.







As a defensive analyst at Liberty in 2022, Bala helped a defense that finished first nationally in tackles for loss per game (9.3) and No. 3 in sacks per game (3.46). The Flames more than doubled their turnovers gained in 2022 from the previous season, ranking 11th nationally in turnovers gained (24) and 18th in passes intercepted (14).







Bala has 16 years of coaching experience with stops at the Oakland Raiders, Southern Utah, Ottawa, the University of Arizona, Palomar College and Snow Junior College. He has served as defensive coordinator at both Southern Utah and Palomar College while coaching linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties during his career.







Bala played linebacker at Southern Utah, earning his degree in physical education from SUU in 2008. He was a two-year starter for the Thunderbirds and was a 2007 Academic All-Great West Conference honoree. Following his college career, he went on to earn a master's degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia College.







A graduate of Oceanside (Calif.) High School, Bala began his playing career at Palomar College in San Marcos, Calif., where he was an All-Mission Conference selection. He has earned a BS in physical education from SUU (2008) and a master's in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia College, Irvine, Calif., (2013).







Coaching Experience



2024: Washington (Inside Linebackers)



2023: Alabama (Inside Linebackers)



2022: Liberty (Defensive Analyst)



2018-21: Southern Utah (Defensive Coordinator, Cornerbacks, Linebackers)



2017: Ottawa (Special Teams Coordinator, Defensive Backs)



2015-16: Palomar College (Defensive Coordinator)



2014: Oakland Raiders (Intern)



2011-13: Palomar College (Defensive Coordinator)



2009-10: Snow College (Linebackers)







College Bowl Experience



2024: Sun Bowl



2023: Rose Bowl



2022: Boca Raton Bowl