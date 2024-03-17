UF MBK: Florida Earns No. 7 Seed, Opens NCAA Tournament Friday - Ticket Information

JasonHigdon
Florida takes on the winner of Boise State-Colorado play-in game in Indianapolis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida men's basketball earned a No. 7 seed and opens NCAA Tournament play Friday in Indianapolis, facing the winner of the Colorado-Boise State play-in game. Time and television information will be announced by CBS/Turner later this evening.
The Gators make their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance and first under second-year head coach Todd Golden, fresh off a run to Florida's first SEC Tournament final appearance since 2014.
The Gators' 24 wins so far this season match the team's most entering the NCAA Tournament over the last 10 years (2016-17). Florida notched four top-25 wins this season, all since Jan. 31, and this year's team is Florida's highest-scoring in program history, averaging 85.1 points per game.
Florida holds an all-time 45-19 record in NCAA Tournament action and has been a No. 7 seed three times previously, including a run to the 2012 Elite Eight from that position (also 1989 and 2021).
Florida has never played a game against either Colorado or Boise State.
Ticket Information
Florida Gators men's basketball season ticket holders will have exclusive access to request NCAA tournament tickets within the Florida Gators seating block. This exclusive request window will begin at the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament selection show.
The priority request period ends on Monday, March 18, at 1 p.m.
Requests can be placed at www.floridagators.com/marchmadness<http://www.floridagators.com/marchmadness>.
Public tickets are also available at www.ncaa.com/tickets<http://www.ncaa.com/tickets>.
