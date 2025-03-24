Florida opens competition at NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional on April 4



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Regional action is next for No. 3 seed Florida.



Florida is the No. 3 overall seed for the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The Gators head to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for April 3-6 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships. Competition begins for the Gators in the April 4 Tuscaloosa Regional evening session.



The NCAA Gymnastics Committee revealed the fields for the four NCAA Region Championship sites today at noon on ESPNU.



This is the sixth year for the following regional championships format:



* Nine teams compete at four regional sites:

* Regional First Round - Lowest two seeded teams at each site compete to advance to regional semifinal

* Regional Second Round - Eight teams compete, split into two four-team sessions. Top two teams in each second round session advance to regional final

* Regional Final - Four teams compete, with top two teams advancing to NCAA Championships, set for April 17-19 in Fort Worth, Texas



Florida's competed in every NCAA Regional since the first season in 1982. NCAA Regional action has sent the Gators to 19 different sites in the past 42 championship events and 2025 marks the first time UF competes regionals in Tuscaloosa.



The nine-team field for the NCAA Tuscaloosa Gymnastics Regional:



* No. 3 Florida

* No. 6 California

* No. 11 Alabama

* No. 14 Oregon State

* No. 19 North Carolina State

* No. 22 North Carolina

* No. 23 Iowa

* No. 27 Clemson

* No. 34 Rutgers



NCAA Regional Competition Info:

For the 11th consecutive season, the seeding determined at the time of regional selections will be maintained throughout the championships. Florida was also the No. 3 seed in 2017, 1985 and 1982.



Standard bracketing procedures will be followed with teams seeded 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 16 placed on the left side of the bracket and teams seeded 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14 and 15 placed on the right side of the bracket.



For the fifth straight season, the four NCAA regional second round and final competitions are available live on ESPN+ with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus. For the third straight year, regional competition has staggered start dates, with the University Park and Salt Lake City sites beginning first round action on April 2 and the Tuscaloosa and Seattle sites starting competition on April 3. The staggered dates allow fans to watch the action instead of having to choose between four video streams on a single day.





Ticket Prices (Single Session):



Adult



$30



Youth



$20





Gators in NCAA Regional Competition:

Florida has advanced to the NCAA Championships 40 times in the meet's 42-year history, missing only the 2000 and 2019 events.



The Gators won 21 NCAA Regional Championships - 1982, '84, '85, '87, '97, '05, '06, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21, '22 and '24.



Four on the Floor Format:

At the national championship site, the eight-team field compete in two four-team semifinals. The top two teams in each semifinal advance to the NCAA team final.



ESPN2 airs both NCAA Semifinals on April 17. The NCAA Championship makes its fifth consecutive appearance on ABC at 4 p.m. ET on April 19.



2025 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Fields (with national seed)



University Park Regional (Host: Penn State)



1.



LSU



8.



Michigan State



9.



Kentucky



16.



Arkansas



17.



Michigan



25.



Ohio State



28.



Penn State



31.



Maryland



36.



West Virginia











Seattle Regional (Host: Washington)



2.



Oklahoma



7.



Missouri



10.



Georgia



15.



Auburn



20.



Nebraska



21.



Arizona



26.



Arizona State



29.



Illinois



35.



UC Davis











Tuscaloosa Regional (Host: University of Alabama)



3.



Florida



6.



California



11.



Alabama



14.



Oregon State



19.



North Carolina State



22.



North Carolina



23.



Iowa



27.



Clemson



34.



Rutgers







Salt Lake Regional (Host: University of Utah)



4.



Utah



5.



UCLA



12.



Minnesota



13.



Stanford



18.



Denver



24.



Southern Utah



30.



Boise State



32.



BYU



32.



Utah State