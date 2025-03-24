ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Florida is 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Third Seed

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,932
105,556
113
Florida opens competition at NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional on April 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Regional action is next for No. 3 seed Florida.

Florida is the No. 3 overall seed for the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The Gators head to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for April 3-6 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships. Competition begins for the Gators in the April 4 Tuscaloosa Regional evening session.

The NCAA Gymnastics Committee revealed the fields for the four NCAA Region Championship sites today at noon on ESPNU.

This is the sixth year for the following regional championships format:

* Nine teams compete at four regional sites:
* Regional First Round - Lowest two seeded teams at each site compete to advance to regional semifinal
* Regional Second Round - Eight teams compete, split into two four-team sessions. Top two teams in each second round session advance to regional final
* Regional Final - Four teams compete, with top two teams advancing to NCAA Championships, set for April 17-19 in Fort Worth, Texas

Florida's competed in every NCAA Regional since the first season in 1982. NCAA Regional action has sent the Gators to 19 different sites in the past 42 championship events and 2025 marks the first time UF competes regionals in Tuscaloosa.

The nine-team field for the NCAA Tuscaloosa Gymnastics Regional:

* No. 3 Florida
* No. 6 California
* No. 11 Alabama
* No. 14 Oregon State
* No. 19 North Carolina State
* No. 22 North Carolina
* No. 23 Iowa
* No. 27 Clemson
* No. 34 Rutgers

NCAA Regional Competition Info:
For the 11th consecutive season, the seeding determined at the time of regional selections will be maintained throughout the championships. Florida was also the No. 3 seed in 2017, 1985 and 1982.

Standard bracketing procedures will be followed with teams seeded 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 16 placed on the left side of the bracket and teams seeded 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14 and 15 placed on the right side of the bracket.

For the fifth straight season, the four NCAA regional second round and final competitions are available live on ESPN+ with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus. For the third straight year, regional competition has staggered start dates, with the University Park and Salt Lake City sites beginning first round action on April 2 and the Tuscaloosa and Seattle sites starting competition on April 3. The staggered dates allow fans to watch the action instead of having to choose between four video streams on a single day.


Ticket Prices (Single Session):

Adult

$30

Youth

$20


Gators in NCAA Regional Competition:
Florida has advanced to the NCAA Championships 40 times in the meet's 42-year history, missing only the 2000 and 2019 events.

The Gators won 21 NCAA Regional Championships - 1982, '84, '85, '87, '97, '05, '06, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21, '22 and '24.

Four on the Floor Format:
At the national championship site, the eight-team field compete in two four-team semifinals. The top two teams in each semifinal advance to the NCAA team final.

ESPN2 airs both NCAA Semifinals on April 17. The NCAA Championship makes its fifth consecutive appearance on ABC at 4 p.m. ET on April 19.

2025 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Fields (with national seed)

University Park Regional (Host: Penn State)

1.

LSU

8.

Michigan State

9.

Kentucky

16.

Arkansas

17.

Michigan

25.

Ohio State

28.

Penn State

31.

Maryland

36.

West Virginia





Seattle Regional (Host: Washington)

2.

Oklahoma

7.

Missouri

10.

Georgia

15.

Auburn

20.

Nebraska

21.

Arizona

26.

Arizona State

29.

Illinois

35.

UC Davis





Tuscaloosa Regional (Host: University of Alabama)

3.

Florida

6.

California

11.

Alabama

14.

Oregon State

19.

North Carolina State

22.

North Carolina

23.

Iowa

27.

Clemson

34.

Rutgers



Salt Lake Regional (Host: University of Utah)

4.

Utah

5.

UCLA

12.

Minnesota

13.

Stanford

18.

Denver

24.

Southern Utah

30.

Boise State

32.

BYU

32.

Utah State
 
  • Like
Reactions: Fear_the_swamp
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon
  • Sticky

Basketball OFFICAL March Madness Discussion Thread + Tourney Challenge Link/Bracket

Replies
177
Views
6K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story No. 3 Florida Gymnastics at SEC Championship Meet

Replies
0
Views
420
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
G

Basketball NCAA First and 2nd Round Games Location and sites impacting Florida

Replies
2
Views
578
The Swamp
mefflaw
M
JasonHigdon

Basketball NCAA Tournament 2nd Round: Florida 77, Uconn 75 - Full Photo Gallery

Replies
0
Views
177
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Ryan Theis Named Florida Volleyball’s Head Coach (UF Release)

Replies
6
Views
908
The Swamp
therealbuckygator
therealbuckygator
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back