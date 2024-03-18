Three Takeaways from Florida vs. Texas A&M Series

Hector











The Florida Gators played their first SEC weekend series of the 2024 season. The Gators host the undefeated and fourth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies for a three-game series. The Gators came out on top and took two out of three against one of the most complete teams in the nation.







The Florida offense continues to produce at a high level, especially with the long ball. The Gators pitched showed some life and Jac Caglianone continues to prove that he’s the best player in college baseball. Here are three takeaways from the Florida vs. Texas A&M series.







Gators dig the long ball







The Florida Gators’ offense has been good all season long and impressed against one of the best pitching staffs in the nation. Heading into the series, the Texas A&M Aggies had the best team ERA in the country with a 2.01 ERA. The Aggies Friday night starter even had a perfect 0.00 ERA through four starts.







Texas A&M’s stout pitching staff didn’t slow down the Florida offense. The Gators offense averaged six runs per game in the Aggies series. They also averaged over ten hits a game and smashed eight home runs.







The Gators crushed five home runs in the series opener and knocked Texas A&M’s ace pitcher out of the game in the third inning. Florida’s offense continues to impress and showed the college baseball world they could hit for power even against some of the best pitching staff in the country.







2. Florida pitching staff showed some life







While the Florida pitching staff has had a rough start to their 2024 season, they didn’t pitch poorly against Texas A&M. Florida had to battle in every single game but the pitching staff held up okay against the fourth-ranked team in the country.







Friday starter Cade Fisher got hit hard early but was able to bounce back and found a way to pitch six innings. Florida handed the ball to their closer and he recorded his first save on the season with a three-inning out.







After a tough showing on Saturday, the Gators rebounded with another good pitching performance by Jac Caglianone. With the game tied, Florida needed their bullpen to set up and they executed by keeping the Aggies offense off the board and secured the series win on Sunday.



3. Is Jac Caglianone the early favorite to win the Golden Spikes Award?







Heading into this season, junior two-way player Jac Caglianone was named to the Golden Spike Award watchlist along with some of the best players in college baseball. Many believed Caglianone could win the award since he’s a two-way player and led the nation in home runs last season.







The expectations were high for Jac Caglianone at the start of the season and he’s been living up to the hype. As a hitter, Caglianone leads the Florida offense with a .415 batting average. He also has 34 hits, seven home runs, and. 1.172 OPS.







Caglianone was a monster at the plate this weekend as he went 6-for-14 (.429 batting average) with two home runs, two RBIs, and three runs scored. He even pitched well against the Texas A&M offense. Caglianone threw 5.1 innings allowing four hits, two runs (one earned), five walks, and seven strikeouts.







On the season, Caglianone has a 2-0 record in four starts. He also has a 1.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, a .132 opponent batting average, and 34 strikeouts in 20.1 innings pitched. Caglianone has been Florida’s most valuable player and also might be the most valuable player in college baseball.