Three Takeaways from Florida’s series loss vs. Tennessee

Hector











The Florida Gators had their first bad series of the 2025 season. The Gators traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the undefeated, Tennessee Volunteers. Florida could not earn their first SEC win of the season and got swept versus the Volunteers.







Tennessee’s elite pitching staff overpowered Florida’s offense. Multiple key players for Florida had poor performances last weekend. One freshman pitcher shined in their first SEC game. Here are my three takeaways from the Florida-Tennessee series.







Florida’s offense was a no-show versus Tennessee







The Florida Gators offense had a poor showing in Knoxville against arguably the best pitching staff in college baseball. In the series, the Gators batted .216 with two extra-base hits against the Volunteers.







The Volunteers pitching staff was too much for Florida’s offense last weekend. The Gators scored seven runs in three games, including getting shutout and run-ruled in Saturday’s game.







Some of Florida’s best hitters were an absolute no-show or didn’t do enough to get Florida at least one win in Knoxville. The Gators have a busy schedule this week, including a three-game weekend series versus the Georgia Bulldogs. Florida’s offense needs to wake up and make the necessary adjustments before they put themselves behind the eight ball.







Aidan King is the truth







While it was a terrible series for the Gators, one freshman pitcher made a statement in his first start against SEC competition. True freshman Aidan King had a dominant performance versus the Tennessee Volunteers.







The Jacksonville native threw a gem against a very talented Tennessee offense. King pitched six innings allowing four hits, one run, one walk, and six strikeouts. Once Florida took King out of the game, the Florida bullpen allowed nine runs in the seventh inning and was mercy-ruled.







Even though King had his first loss of the season, this was his most impressive outing of his collegiate career. King went into hostile territory and limited Tennessee’s offense to one run in six innings. Florida has something special with Aidan King, and he’s going to be a household name for years to come.







Half of Florida’s offense went missing







The Gators only had a handful of hitters who performed well in the Tennessee series. However, most of the lineup, including multiple middle-of-the-order bats did very little or nothing in the Tennessee series.







Senior third baseman Bobby Boser had his first taste of SEC play this season and looked overmatched. The USF transfer went 1-for-12 and struck out five times. Boser has been one of Florida’s most consistent hitters this season but didn’t hit in Tennessee. Boser’s batting average went down from .328 to .291 after the Tennessee series.







Other hitters like Hayden Yost, Luke Heyman, and Landon Stripling had poor performances at the plate and defensively. I also want to highlight players like Colby Shelton, Blake Cyr, Justin Nadeau, and Brendan Lawson, who continue to hit. Florida is home all week and needs to get back on track before they get deeper into their SEC schedule.