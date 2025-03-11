Three Takeaways from Florida’s series sweep vs. Harvard

Hector​

The Florida Gators had another great weekend series before heading into conference play this weekend. The Gators hosted the Harvard Crimson for a three-game weekend series, dominating Harvard in a series sweep.Freshman pitcher Aidan King made his first career start and was electric. The offense was too much for Harvard’s pitching staff and we look at what’s ahead for the Florida baseball program. Here are three takeaways from Florida’s series sweep versus Harvard.True freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King made his first start in his collegiate career. The Gators had two weekend starters unavailable in the Harvard series due to injury and King was the #2 starter for Florida.The Sunshine State native dominated Harvard in his first career start. King pitched six innings, allowing two hits, no runs, one walk, and a career-high eight strikeouts. He also picked up his third win of the season.Due to injuries, Florida will likely have Aidan King stay in the weekend rotation. King has been one of the best pitchers on Florida’s staff and has performed like one of the best freshmen arms in the country. On the season, King has posted a 3-0 record with a 0.55 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, a .155 opponent batting average, 1.1 BB/9, and 11 K/9 in 16.1 innings pitched.The Florida Gators offense had a big weekend against Harvard’s pitching staff. The Gators scored 41 runs in three seven-inning games. Florida also outscored the Harvard Crimson by 35 runs.Third baseman Bobby Boser had a monster weekend for the Gators. The USF transfer went 5-for-10 (.500 batting average), with two doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and seven runs scored.Junior catcher Brody Donay continues to lead the Gators' offense. The former Virginia Tech transfer went 5-for-8 (.625 batting average) with two doubles, one triple, one home run, four RBIs, and three walks.With no more non-conference weekend series for the Gators, they will head into SEC play starting this weekend. The Gators will be on the road all week to take on the two remaining undefeated teams in college baseball.The Gators will take on the #5 Florida State Seminoles at Tallahassee in a midweek matchup on Tuesday night. During the season, FSU has a 15-0 record with wins versus James Madison, Jacksonville, Bethune-Cookman, Penn, Lipscomb, Georgetown, UNC, and USF.After their midweek game, the Gators will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for a three-game weekend series versus the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee come into this series undefeated and are the defeating national champions. This week will be a very tough test for the Florida Gators, but they have the opportunity to ruin two perfect records for two of their biggest rivals.