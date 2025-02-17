Three Takeaways from Florida’s series sweep vs. Air Force







The Florida Gators had a terrific start to their 2025 season by sweeping the Air Force Falcons. Florida's pitching staff had a tremendous weekend in which they limited walks and struck out over 40 batters in three games.







The Gators' offense also had a big weekend, with some of their transfers making an immediate impact. They also had some returning starters have a major impact on the series. Here are three takeaways from Florida's sweep versus Air Force.







Florida's pitching staff dominated the Air Force offense







The Florida pitching staff had a dominant weekend in which Air Force's offense struggled to produce at the plate. Their weekend rotation was especially dominant and helped lead Florida to a comfortable series sweep.







Sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson had a career performance in the season opener. Peterson pitched six innings allowing two hits, no runs, one walk, and a career-high eleven strikeouts.







Redshirt junior Pierce Coppola also had a career game against the Falcons. The 6’8” southpaw pitched five innings, allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and a career-high twelve strikeouts. The Gators posted a 1.44 ERA with a .141 opponent batting average, 0.60 WHIP, and struck out 47 batters in 25 innings pitched over the weekend.







2. Brody Donay crushes Air Force’s pitching staff







Junior catcher Brody Donay kicked off his 2025 season with an incredible start. The former Virginia Tech transfer led the Gators’ offense over the weekend with clutch hits and overwhelming power.







In the Air Force series, Donay went 7-for-10 at the dish. He recorded two doubles, three home runs, five RBIs, two walks, one stolen base, and a 2.550 OPS. He also scored six times and only struck out once.







Heading into the season, Donay was a potential breakout candidate due to his raw power. Donay’s raw power is very close, if not equal, to Jac Caglianone. Donay struck out almost 40% of his at-bats last season. If he can cut those strikeouts in half, Donay could be not only one of the most dangerous hitters in the SEC. He could be one of the most powerful hitters in the country.







3. Florida’s offense runs wild







During the 2024 season, the Florida offense recorded 43 stolen bases in 54 stolen base attempts. The Gators ranked tied for 224th in the nation in stolen bases. They were very reliant on hitting home runs and struggled to find other ways to manufacture runs.







In their series opener, the Gators had a much different offensive approach. When guys got on base, Florida was sending them early and often. The Gators swiped fourteen bags against the Air Force and were only caught once.







The Gators still have power in their lineup as they had fifteen extra-base hits, including six home runs. If Florida’s offense can have a healthy mix of speed and power, the Gators could be one of the best-hitting teams in the country with multiple ways to get runs on the board.