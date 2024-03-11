Three Takeaways from Florida vs. St. Mary’s Series

The Florida Gators picked up another weekend series win against the St. Mary’s Gaels. The Gators struggled in their first two games but were able to split the series and force a rubber match on Sunday.







In the series finale, Florida dominated St. Mary’s and run-ruled them 10-0. The Gators still have plenty of work to do as they are about to head into SEC play next weekend. Here are three takeaways from the Florida vs. St. Mary’s series.







Jac Caglianone continues to dominate on the mound







Star two-way player Jac Caglianone had another excellent performance on the mound in the series finale. Caglianone pitched six innings against the Gaels allowing no hits, no runs, four walks, and nine strikeouts.







After an inconsistent 2023 season on the mound, Caglianone has easily been Florida’s best pitcher this season. On the season, Caglianone has a 2-0 record with a 1.80 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts in fifteen innings pitched. He also has a .104 opponent batting average.







Caglianone continues to hit at a high level as well. While he didn’t homer this weekend, Caglianone still leads the Gators in hitting with a .429 batting average. He leads the club in hits with 27 and has also struck out five times in 63 at-bats.







2. Pitching continues to struggle







Outside of Jac Caglianone, the Florida pitching staff is off to a terrible start. As a team, the Gators have a 5.43 ERA. Weekend starting pitchers, Cade Fisher and Liam Peterson, have been inconsistent as well.







As for the Florida bullpen, Ryan Slater has been impressive with a 1.89 ERA in eight appearances. The Gators have also had some of their freshman arms pitch well but they have struggled as a unit.







The Preseason All-American closer, Brandon Neely, has also struggled but is capable of being one of the best arms in college baseball. It might be time for Kevin O’Sullivan to make some changes to their weekend rotation heading into SEC play next weekend.







3. Brody Donay has a big offensive weekend







Sophomore designated hitter Brody Donay has struggled for most of the 2024 season but had a big series against the Gaels this weekend. In both games, Donay went 2-4 and even homered in the midweek game versus UCF.







The Virginia Tech transfer was one of the most talented transfers in the Transfer Portal last offseason. Donay committed to Florida and earned a starting role due to his incredible raw power.







The former All-ACC Freshman team catcher struggled to begin the season but after three good games, Donay might be starting to heat up. On the season, Donay is batting .265 with nine hits, two home runs, and a .813 OPS.