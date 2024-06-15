ADVERTISEMENT

Three Players to watch on Florida’s side of the College World Series bracket

(Hector)





The Florida Gators are back in Omaha after a magical run this postseason. The Gators struggled for most of the season but have been playing their best baseball in their last couple of games.



Florida will open the College World Series against the Texas A&M Aggies. Their next game will either be versus NC State or Kentucky. Here are three players to watch on Florida’s side of the College World Series bracket.



OF Jace LaViolette



Sophomore outfielder Jace LaViolette has been one of the most productive underclassmen hitters in all of college baseball. LaViolette is one of the favorites to be the #1 pick of the 2025 MLB Draft.



During the 2024 season, LaViolette has played and started in all 62 games. LaViolette is slashing .314/.453/.757 with 75 hits, 16 doubles, a team-high 28 home runs, 77 RBIs, 57 walks, 83 runs scored, and a 1.210 OPS.



Jace LaViolette will have a big challenge in the College World Series. Texas A&M lost their top player Braden Montgomery to a leg injury in their Super Regionals. LaViolette will look to lead the Aggies offense in Omaha.



2. OF Ryan Waldschmidt



Junior outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt was a major addition for the Wildcats two off-seasons ago. Waldschmidt had a good 2023 season but had a huge breakout season and could be a first round selection in next month’s draft.



On the season, Waldschmidt played in 56 games and started in 52. Waldschmidt is slashing .346/.437/.497 with 71 hits, 17 doubles, fourteen home runs, 46 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and a team-high 1.107 OPS.



Waldschmidt has been one of the best all-around hitters in the SEC this season. The former Charleston Southern transfer was recently named Third Team All-American by Perfect Game.



3. 3B Alec Makarewicz



Graduate transfer Alec Makarewicz has been on a tear and is leading the Wolfpacks’ offense this season. Makarewicz was recently named Second Team All-American by Perfect Game and ABCA/Rawlings.



During the 2024 season, Makarewicz has played and started in 59. Makarewicz is slashing .380/.439/.744 with 95 hits, 25 doubles, 22 home runs, 80 RBIs, 25 walks, and a 1.183 OPS.



Makarewicz is one of the offensive leaders for the NC State Wolfpack. Jacob Cozart and Garrett Pennington are two other North Carolina State hitters to watch in the College World Series.
 
