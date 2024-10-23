Three Freshman Standouts during Fall Ball

The Florida Gators Baseball program has already started fall ball camp in preparation for the 2025 baseball season. Florida is also scheduled to play two games in November versus Jacksonville (November 1st) and USF (November 10th).







The Gators were able to keep the majority of their 2024 baseball recruiting class, including some of their top prospects. Some of those freshman have already performed well in their scrimmages in the past couple of weeks. Here are three freshmen who have impressed so far in Florida’s fall camp.







RHP Aidan King







While Aidan King wasn’t one of the top prospects in Florida’s 2024 recruiting class, King has been impressive early in fall camp. King has pitched well, showcasing his fastball and slider combo.







During the fall games, King’s fastball has been sitting in the low 90s and has reached 94 mph. King’s slider has been his best secondary pitch, as it's been generating swing-and-miss and weak contact.







On Perfect Game, King was the 432nd-ranked prospect and the 137th-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. King is making a case for early playing time as a bullpen arm for the Gators. He could be in the mix to earn some midweek starts as well.







2. INF Kolt Myers







One of the blue-chip prospects Florida was able to keep their recruiting class was infielder Kolt Myers. The St. Augustine native has already started to perform well at the plate against a talented Florida pitching staff. Myers was also a Top 150 prospect on Perfect Game.







Myers has recorded multiple hits, including some extra-base hits in some of Florida’s scrimmages. He has hit well with runners in scoring position, which has made him one of the best run producers for the Gators so far this fall camp.







While Myers’s early success in fall camp is encouraging, it might be tough for him to get consistent playing time with all of the transfers Florida added to their roster last offseason. However, I could still see Myers get some at-bats in midweek games and pinch-hit opportunities versus left-handed pitching.







3. RHP Joshua Whritenour







Another freshman right-handed pitcher who has looked good in the fall is Joshua Whritenour. The A3 Academy product was one of the nation’s top pitching high school prospects in the last draft class. He was also one of the top high school pitching prospects to go undrafted, according to MLB Pipeline.







On Perfect Game, Joshua Whritenour was the 85th-ranked prospect and the 27th-ranked right-handed pitcher in the country. Whritenour was also the twelfth-ranked prospect and fourth-ranked RHP in the state of Florida.







So far this fall camp, Whritenour has showcased his fastball, which sits in the mid-90s and has been clocked at 97 mph this fall. He also has a lot of confidence throwing his sliders versus both left-handed and right-handed batters. He’s another midweek/bullpen candidate for the Gators this season.