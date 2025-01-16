Three Newcoming Pitchers to Watch for the Florida Gators

HECTOR





The Florida Gators baseball program is less than a month away from Opening Day versus Air Force. The Gators have added multiple pitchers to their staff through recruiting or the Transfer Portal.







The Gators returned a young pitching staff and added more young arms in the offseason. Some of these pitchers will be expected to make an impact this upcoming season. Here are three newcoming pitchers to watch this season for the Florida Gators.







RHP Billy Barlow







Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Billy Barlow is the only pitcher Florida signed out of the Transfer Portal. Barlow spent most of three seasons at Clemson as a starting pitcher during midweek games.







During his time at Clemson, Barlow posted an 8-6 record with a 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 102 strikeouts in 109.1 innings pitched. Barlow was primarily the midweek starter for the Clemson Tigers last season. He made fifteen appearances and ten starts. Barlow posted a 6-1 record with a 4.28 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9, and 42 strikeouts in 48.1 innings pitched.







Barlow is competing for a role in Florida’s weekend rotation. While the Friday and Saturday roles seem locked up, Barlow is a candidate to be the Sunday starter. If Barlow isn’t in the weekend rotation, he will likely be a midweek starter for the Gators. Florida struggled mightily in midweek games last season, and Barlow would help with their midweek struggles.







2. RHP Matthew Jenkins







The Florida Gators made a late addition to their 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of JUCO pitcher, Matthew Jenkins. The Sante Fe transfer only pitched one season for the Saints before enrolling at the University of Florida.







Matthew Jenkins is a 6’6”, 180-pound right-handed pitcher with three seasons of eligibility remaining. In his freshman season, Jenkins made sixteen appearances and two starts. He posted a 7-5 record with a 4.74 ERA and struck out 60 batters in 57 innings pitched.







Jenkins has pitched well in the fall and should be a nice bullpen arm for the Gators. He has a mid-90s fastball with two-seam movement topping out at 97 mph. Jenkins can also mix in his slider to get swing-and-miss versus right-handed batters.







3. RHP Aidan King







True freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King impressed on the mound during fall ball. The Jacksonville native pitched very well in his outing during the USF exhibition. King was one of the most consistent pitchers for the Gators in the fall.







Aidan King is a 6’2”, 180-pound right-handed pitcher out of Bishop John Snyder High School in Jacksonville, Florida. On Perfect Game, King was the 432nd-ranked prospect and the 137th-ranked right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2024. King was also the 66th-ranked recruit and thirteenth-ranked RHP in the Sunshine State.







On the mound, King has a three-pitch mix, which includes his fastball, slider, and splitter. King’s fastball sits in the low 90s and tops out at 93 mph. He has a good feel for both of his secondary pitches and can throw all three pitches for strikes. King is expected to be used out of the bullpen for his freshman season.