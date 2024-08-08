ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Three Defensive Transfers to Watch for the Gators

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,228
91,895
113
Three Defensive Transfers to Watch for the Gators
(HECTOR)



As we get closer to the home season opener versus the Miami Hurricanes, Florida is still finalizing their roster, and position battles are taking place in fall camp. Some players who are competing to start jobs are transfers.



The Gators added 15 players from the Transfer Portal since last offseason. Some of those transfers are expected to start or make an immediate impact for the Gators in the 2024 season. Here are three defensive transfers to watch for the Gators this season.



S Asa Turner



One of the latest additions to Florida’s roster last offseason was the acquisition of Washington safety, Asa Turner. The redshirt senior defensive back transferred to Florida after Washington’s head coach, Kaleb DeBoer, left for the Alabama head coaching job.



During his time at Washington, Turner earned playing time early in his collegiate career as he played in twelve games and started in five as a freshman. Turner has been a starter for the Huskies secondary for three seasons but missed some time last season with an injury.



Turner fills a major need for the Gators, who needed another safety alongside Freshman All-American, Jordan Castell. Turner is the most experienced safety on Florida’s roster and is looking to end his collegiate career on a high note.



2. DT Joey Slackman



One of the best FCS players in college football last season made his way to Gainesville as a graduate transfer. The former Penn transfer was one of the most sought-after recruits in the Transfer Portal and made his commitment to the Gators.



During his Penn career, Slackman was a two-year starter for the Quakers. Slackman had a major breakout season in which he recorded 50 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. He was named a Third Team Phil Steele All-American and was the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year.



Heading into the 2024 season, Slackman will likely either start or rotate at defensive tackle for the Gators. They returned two former transfers, Cam Jackson and Caleb Banks, who produced for the Gators last season.



3. LB Grayson Howard







Another big-name transfer Florida landed in the offseason was sophomore linebacker, Grayson Howard. The former South Carolina linebacker was a blue-chip recruit who earned some playing time as a true freshman with the Gamecocks.



Grayson Howard is a 6’4” 238-pound linebacker out of Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Howard was the 22nd-ranked linebacker in his class. He was also an Army All-American.



Florida’s defense struggled at linebacker once Shemar James went down with a season-ending injury. Howard will provide much-needed depth and is competing for the starting job at the WILL position.
 
  • Like
Reactions: jhgator, Tatton, NaughtyGator91 and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Three Offensive Transfers to Watch for the Gators

Replies
4
Views
740
The Swamp
skybsbll
skybsbll
JasonHigdon

New Story Three Freshman Defensive Players to Watch for the Gators in the 2024 season

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Swamp
Skerplunky
Skerplunky
JasonHigdon

Football Three Gators targets on Commit Watch in August [HECTOR]

Replies
35
Views
2K
The Swamp
PensacolaGator850
P
JasonHigdon

New Story Three Freshman Offensive Players to Watch for the Gators in the 2024 season

Replies
20
Views
1K
The Swamp
swampygator
swampygator
JasonHigdon

New Story Rivals250 WR Koby Howard Commitment Prediction Hector Goes Out-of-State

Replies
0
Views
607
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back