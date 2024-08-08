Three Defensive Transfers to Watch for the Gators

(HECTOR)







As we get closer to the home season opener versus the Miami Hurricanes, Florida is still finalizing their roster, and position battles are taking place in fall camp. Some players who are competing to start jobs are transfers.







The Gators added 15 players from the Transfer Portal since last offseason. Some of those transfers are expected to start or make an immediate impact for the Gators in the 2024 season. Here are three defensive transfers to watch for the Gators this season.







S Asa Turner







One of the latest additions to Florida’s roster last offseason was the acquisition of Washington safety, Asa Turner. The redshirt senior defensive back transferred to Florida after Washington’s head coach, Kaleb DeBoer, left for the Alabama head coaching job.







During his time at Washington, Turner earned playing time early in his collegiate career as he played in twelve games and started in five as a freshman. Turner has been a starter for the Huskies secondary for three seasons but missed some time last season with an injury.







Turner fills a major need for the Gators, who needed another safety alongside Freshman All-American, Jordan Castell. Turner is the most experienced safety on Florida’s roster and is looking to end his collegiate career on a high note.







2. DT Joey Slackman







One of the best FCS players in college football last season made his way to Gainesville as a graduate transfer. The former Penn transfer was one of the most sought-after recruits in the Transfer Portal and made his commitment to the Gators.







During his Penn career, Slackman was a two-year starter for the Quakers. Slackman had a major breakout season in which he recorded 50 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. He was named a Third Team Phil Steele All-American and was the Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year.







Heading into the 2024 season, Slackman will likely either start or rotate at defensive tackle for the Gators. They returned two former transfers, Cam Jackson and Caleb Banks, who produced for the Gators last season.







3. LB Grayson Howard















Another big-name transfer Florida landed in the offseason was sophomore linebacker, Grayson Howard. The former South Carolina linebacker was a blue-chip recruit who earned some playing time as a true freshman with the Gamecocks.







Grayson Howard is a 6’4” 238-pound linebacker out of Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Howard was the 22nd-ranked linebacker in his class. He was also an Army All-American.







Florida’s defense struggled at linebacker once Shemar James went down with a season-ending injury. Howard will provide much-needed depth and is competing for the starting job at the WILL position.