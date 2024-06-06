Three Clemson Tigers to watch against Florida in the Super Regional

The Florida Gators have shocked the college baseball world as they won the Stillwater Regional and are two wins away from playing in the College World Series. The Gators went 4-1 in the Stillwater Regional including three consecutive wins to advance to the Super Regional.







Florida will take on the Clemson Tigers on the road in a best two-out-of-three series. Clemson has been dominated at home with a 30-6 record. Here are three Clemson Tigers to watch against the Gators in the Super Regional.







RHP Aidan Knaak







Freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan Knaak has been one of the best arms for the Clemson Tigers this season. The Sunshine State product was a top prospect coming out of high school and has exceeded expectations.







During the 2024 season, Knaak has made fourteen starts. Knaak has posted a 5-1 record with a 2.96 ERA, 26 walks, and 103 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched. He also posted an 11.7 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9.







On the mound, Knaak possesses a three-pitch mix which includes fastball, curveball, and changeup. Knaak’s fastball sits in the 92-94 mph and can reach up to 97 mph. He has a good feel for his secondary pitches and was named All-ACC First Team.







2. INF Blake Wright







Senior infielder Blake Wright is having a monster season for the Clemson Tigers. The Sunshine State native has been one of the leaders on Clemson’s roster and one of the best hitters in their lineup.







On the season, Wright has played and started in all 58 games. Wright is slashing .333/.376/.642 with 82 hits, nine doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 72 RBIs, 64 runs scored, and a 1.018 OPS.







Wright has made news lately with his hidden ball trick versus Coastal Carolina. While he’s a good defensive player, his bat is dangerous if you make mistakes. He will chase pitches out of the zone as his walk rate is very low.







3. LHP Tristan Smith







Sophomore left-handed pitcher Tristan Smith is one of the best pitchers in the ACC. He’s also one of the southpaws in college baseball. On MLB Pipeline, Smith is the 68th-ranked draft prospect in the 2024 draft class.







During the 2024 season, Smith made eleven starts for the Tigers. Smith posted a 2-0 record with a 3.88 ERA. He has a .244 opponent batting average, 29 walks, and 62 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched.







Smith possesses a three-pitch mix which includes a fastball, slider, and changeup. Smith has a fastball that sits in the low 90s and can reach 96 mph. He has a plus slider which creates swing-and-miss and has a good feel for the changeup. Smith’s control does leave a lot to be desired.