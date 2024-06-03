STILLWATER REGIONAL: Gators 17, Nebraska 11 — Caglianone & Co. Eliminate Huskers

The Gators stayed alive in the Stillwater (Okla.) Regional by eliminating Nebraska. They face Oklahoma State next.





STILLWATER REGIONAL at O'BRATE STADIUM

Florida 17, Nebraska 11



WHAT HAPPENED: Florida made short work of Nebraska starter Jackson Brockett and then had to endure a 2 hour, 4 minute lightning delay to keep its season alive on Sunday afternoon. First, the Gators chased Brockett with a six-run second inning after each team scored twice in the first, and Nebraska added two more runs in the second. The Gators took the lead on a laser-shot out of the ballpark over the right-field wall by Jac Caglianone, a three-run blast that gave the Gators a 6-4 lead on the way to eliminating the Big Ten Tournament-champion Cornhuskers from the NCAA Tournament.



PLAYER OF THE GAME: Caglianone's massive homer gave the Gators a lead they never relinquished — though the bullpen left the door open at times — and he finished 2-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBI. The home run was Caglianone's 31st of the season and came less than 15 hours after he became the first player in Southeastern Conference history with back-to-back 30-homer seasons on Saturday night when he homered in the ninth inning of Florida's 7-1 loss to Oklahoma State.



STAGGERING STAT: The teams combined to score 28 runs, rap 27 hits and use 13 pitchers.



IN THE SPOTLIGHT: The Gators' pitching staff. Using seven pitchers to keep your season alive in an elimination game is not ideal, especially when one of them left due to an injury (Ryan Slater) and another (Fisher Jameson) who pitching before and after Sunday's delay. The Gators' starter against Oklahoma State has not been announced, but lefty Cade Fisher is a possibility after being used for only one inning in relief in the early game against Nebraska.



KEY MOMENT: Nebraska, after play resumed following the lightning delay, scored two runs in the top of the sixth to cut Florida's lead to 7-6. No prob. The Gators responded with a four-run bottom half of the inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Caglianone, and RBI singles from Tyler Shelnut and Dale Thomas



UP NEXT: Florida faces Oklahoma State on Sunday night, first pitch scheduled at 8:36 p.m. ET. If the Gators win, the two teams will meet again Monday for the regional championship. If they lose, their season is over.



NOTABLES



* Florida advanced to its 24th Regional Finals appearance and will take on Oklahoma State tonight.



* The Gators must defeat the Cowboys twice to advance to Super Regionals.



* Florida's 24 Regional Finals appearances rank second in the SEC.



* Sunday's official attendance was 4,645.



* A weather delay halted play for 2 hours and four minutes with two outs and a runner on second in the top of the fifth inning.



* Florida tied its season high in hits (16).



* The Gators scored four or more runs in three innings and five-plus in two frames.



* Every starter in the UF lineup scored a run.



* Eight players registered hits.



* Seven different Gators drove in runs.



* Caglianone launched a three-run homer to give Florida the lead in the second inning for his 31st long ball of the campaign and second of the Stillwater Regional.



* The two-way standout finished 2-for-4 with one home run, one double, four RBI and four runs scored.



* He was intentionally walked for the 24th time this season to raise UF's team total to 27.



* Caglianone extended his on-base streak to 44-straight contests.



* Caglianone has hit safely in 55 of 58 games while reaching safely in all but one contest.



* The Gators plated seven runs in the first-two innings highlighted by a five-run second.



* Four different players drove in runs and six recorded hits.



* Eight of nine starters either scored or logged a hit.



* Coppola struck out a career-high eight batters on a season-high 4 1/3 innings.



* Florida's scoring streak of 137-consecutive games is the third-longest in program history (May 27, 2022-present).



* The Gators are 131-86 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.



* UF wields an 88-52 record across 39 NCAA Regional appearances.



* Florida is now 3-0 all-time vs. Nebraska (2-0 neutral).



* The Gators are 2-0 against the Huskers under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan