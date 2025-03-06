ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Shumaker Shines in No. 3 Florida's 11-0 Victory At Houston

Four different Gators hit home runs in the five-inning win.

HOUSTON, Texas - The No. 3 Florida softball team (24-1) earned its seventh run-rule victory in a row on Wednesday evening, downing Houston, 11-0, in five innings.

Taylor Shumaker, Mia Williams, Kenleigh Cahalan and Reagan Walsh each sent a ball out of Cougar Softball Stadium, the third time the Gators have had four home runs in the same game this season.

Shumaker led the offense with a career-best six RBI, hitting her 12th home run and bringing her season RBI total to 44.

In the circle, senior Kara Hammock (5-0) and freshman Katelynn Oxley combined for Florida's 10th shutout and first on the road, allowing just one hit on the night.

Hammock tossed four innings and Oxley recorded the last three outs.

NOTABLES:

* Freshman Taylor Shumaker set a new career-best with six RBI, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a two-RBI single, a three-run double, a solo home run and a stolen base

* The last Florida freshman to have six RBI in a game was Reagan Walsh vs. Jacksonville on Feb. 15, 2022

* Shumaker is the second Gator with six RBI in a game this season. Junior Kenleigh Cahalan had six RBI vs. Iowa State on Feb. 23

* Shumaker now has a team-best 13 multi-RBI games

* For the second time in her career, senior Reagan Walsh has hit a home run in four straight games. She also hit four straight as a junior vs. Indiana, FGCU and Kentucky twice from March 17-23, 2024

* Senior Kendra Falby has reached base in all 25 games this season

* She's currently on an 11-game hitting streak

* Falby has tallied at least one hit in all but two games this season - she leads the team with 12 multi-hit games

* 12 different Gators have combined for 48 home runs - Taylor Shumaker (12), Reagan Walsh (7) Mia Williams (7), Jocelyn Erickson (6), Kenleigh Cahalan (6), Korbe Otis (3), Rylee Holtorf (2), Gabi Comia (1), Ava Brown (1), Brooke Barnard (1), Kendra Falby (1) and Cassidy McLellan (1)

* Florida has recorded 14 multi-home run games

* The Gators have hit three or more home runs in 10 games

* Florida is now 4-0 in the all-time series against the Cougars and 3-0 in Houston

* The Gators have 17 run-rule victories this season and in seven-straight games

* The Orange & Blue have plated double-digit runs in 13 games

* Florida drew nine walks, matching a season-high. The team also had nine walks against Michigan on Feb. 8

UP NEXT:
The Gators open Southeastern Conference play at No. 5 Texas A&M with a three-game series from March 7-9 in College Station.
 
