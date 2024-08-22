JasonHigdon
SOLD OUT: Florida-Miami, Gator Football Season Tickets
The sellout is the sixth consecutive while selling the most season tickets since 2017.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators will kick off the 2024 season in front of a sold out Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against No. 19 Miami on Aug. 31, the Gators Ticket Office announced Thursday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
In addition, season tickets have also been sold out, marking the most season tickets sold since 2017.
The sellout is the sixth consecutive dating back to last season and the tenth overall under head coach Billy Napier as four games were sold out in his first season, five last year after having four sellouts since 2018 prior.
This summer, the Gators Ticket Office announced the sellout of student season tickets for the third straight season under Napier and for the fourth consecutive year.
The 2024 opener will serve as The Swamp Opener presented by UF Health as the Hurricanes travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the first time since 2008 when they suffered a decisive 26-3 defeat by Florida. Click here for information on this season’s game designations and themes.
SEC Nation also returns to Gainesville for the season opener. Florida graduate Laura Rutledge will host the show for her eighth season, her ninth on the show overall, joined by Gator Great Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper. Set location, times and more details about the show will be shared later.
Fans can still purchase single-game tickets for the remaining six home games with matchups against Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Samford, Texas A&M and UCF. To purchase, click here.
Ticketmaster.com is the only verified resale partner of the Florida Gators. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized secondary ticketing sites or individuals they do not know. Click Here for tips on how to verify tickets are from a legitimate source.
