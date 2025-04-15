The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the appearance schedule for its annual SEC Fotball Kickoff Media Days, presented by Regions, on Tuesday. Florida will appear on Wednesday, July 16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga.This will be the third time since 2018 the Atlanta has hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance each day.LSU – Brian KellyOle Miss – Lane KiffinSouth Carolina – Shane BeamerVanderbilt – Clark LeaAuburn – Hugh FreezeGeorgia – Kirby SmartTennessee – Josh HeupelTexas – Steve SarkisianAlabama – Kalen DeBoerFlorida – Billy NapierMississippi State – Jeff LebbyOklahoma - Brent VenablesArkansas – Sam PittmanKentucky – Mark StoopsMissouri – Eliah DrinkwitzTexas A&M – Mike ElkoAfter seven sold-out games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.