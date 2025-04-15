ADVERTISEMENT

New Story SEC Announces Appearance Schedule for Football Media Days

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,125
106,225
113
Florida set to appear on Wednesday, July 16 at the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days in Atlanta.



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the appearance schedule for its annual SEC Fotball Kickoff Media Days, presented by Regions, on Tuesday. Florida will appear on Wednesday, July 16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga.



This will be the third time since 2018 the Atlanta has hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.



SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.



Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance each day.



Monday, July 14

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea



Tuesday, July 15

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Texas – Steve Sarkisian



Wednesday, July 16

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Billy Napier

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Oklahoma - Brent Venables



Thursday, July 17

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Mike Elko



2025 Football Season Tickets

After seven sold-out games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.



Click here to secure Season Tickets
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story 2025 Volleyball SEC Opponents Announced

Replies
0
Views
410
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Football Announces 2025 Spring Awards

Replies
2
Views
597
The Swamp
michael morsillo
michael morsillo
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Announce 2025 Orange & Blue Game Initiatives

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Football Florida to Host Furman in 2028

Replies
2
Views
566
The Swamp
MidTNG8r
MidTNG8r
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Add Konanbanny, Mulhern on Late Signing Day (Press Release)

Replies
9
Views
1K
The Swamp
gator1776
gator1776
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back