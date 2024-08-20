jimbo1313R
Softball is coming, the roster is set and I thought you would like to have this info. for the future.
Ava Brown RHP/1B So
Brook Barnard Utl Sr.
Rylee Holtorf Inf Sr
Keagan Rothrock RHP So...... In this old man's opinion, one of the top 5 pitchers in the country.
Jocelyn Erickson C Jr top 5 in the softball world at catcher,. My opinion of course.
Alisa Hovermale INF So
Gabi Comia INF Fr
Mia Williams INF So. This has to be her year to prove herself or she could be replaced. Again JMO
Olivia Miller LHP So, should be utilized more in the Spring to determine her future on the pitching staff
Reagan Walsh INF Sr believe this will be a big year in '25
Lavia Lamar INF Fr
Kara Hammock RHP Sr (transfer)
Taylor Shumaker OF Fr
Cassidy Mclellan OF So
Kendra Falby OF Sr fast as greased lightning and a super outfielder
Kenleigh Calalan INF Jr
Korbe Otis OF Sr one of our top players, a consistent clutch hitter
Katelynn Oxley RHP Fr (Gatorade Player of the Year in '23) Going to be interesting where she will end up on our very strong pitching staff
Townsen Thomas OF Fr Said to be one of the speediest runners in the new class
Ariel Kowalewski UTL So " Big K "
