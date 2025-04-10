Softball Slugs Its Way to Midweek Win Over Stetson. Four different Gators hit home runs in Florida's fourth-straight run-rule win over the Hatters.



DELAND, Fla. - The No. 6/8 Florida softball team earned its second run-rule win over Stetson this season on Wednesday night, downing the Hatters, 13-5, at Patricia Wilson Field.



Eight of the Gators' 13 runs were scored off four home runs, with Kenleigh Cahalan, Ava Brown, Reagan Walsh and Jocelyn Erickson each sending balls out of the park.



All nine of Florida's starters reached base and seven Gators tallied at least one hit.



Korbe Otis, Cahalan and Erickson each had multi-RBI outings, while Walsh drove in a team-best three runs.



In the circle, Olivia Miller (4-0) picked up her fourth win of the season, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, no walks and tallying two strikeouts.



The Gators (35-8) have now run-ruled Stetson (20-23) in four straight meetings.



NOTABLES:



* For the second time this season and third time in her career, senior Reagan Walsh has hit a home run in three straight games



* Walsh now has 45 career home runs, moving into No. 5 in program history



* She has tallied a combined nine RBI in the last three games and has 45 RBI this season, second-most for the Gators



* Kendra Falby extended her on-base streak to 45 games and has reached in all 43 games this season



* She drew a team-best two walks against the Hatters



* Including her two-run home run against Stetson, Kenleigh Cahalan has hit nine home runs this season, matching her career total entering the season



* She has also set a new career single-season high in RBI (39)



* Florida matched its season-high of four home runs, the team's fifth four home run game



* The Gators have tallied multi-home run outings in 24 games and in three straight games



* 23 of the last 29 runs scored by the Gators have been off of home runs



* Florida has 21 run-rule victories this season, including eight against in-state opponents



UP NEXT:

The Gators travel to Oxford, Miss., for a three-game series at No. 19 Ole Miss from April 11-13.



The first game of the series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.



UF RELEASE