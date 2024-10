SEC Announces Men’s Basketball Times and TV Information





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Southeastern Conference announced men’s basketball game times and television schedule on Thursday, with the Gators once again featuring prominently on the ESPN family of networks throughout the 2024-25 season.





The Gators tip their third season under Todd Golden on Nov. 4 in Jacksonville vs. USF, with their home opener on Nov. 7 against Jacksonville University as part of a doubleheader with the women’s basketball team.





2024-25 MEN’S BASKETBALL TICKET INFORMATION

Florida men's basketball season tickets, Arena Passes and mini plans are on sale now. Single-game tickets go on sale Oct. 14, but Swamp Certified fans can participate in an exclusive presale happening right now. to become Swamp Certified and unlock your access code.





Date

Day

Opponent

Location

Time

TV





Nov. 4

Monday

South Florida

(Jacksonville Sports Foundation Invitational)

Jacksonville, FL

8:30 p.m.

SEC Network





Nov. 7

Thursday

JACKSONVILLE (DH)

GAINESVILLE, FL

8 p.m.

SEC+





Nov. 11

Monday

GRAMBLING STATE

GAINESVILLE, FL

7 p.m.

SEC+





Nov. 15

Friday

Florida State

Tallahassee, FL

6 p.m.

ACC Net.





Nov. 19

Tuesday

FLORIDA A&M

GAINESVILLE, FL

7 p.m.

SEC+





Nov. 22

Friday

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GAINESVILLE, FL

7 p.m.

SEC Net.





Nov. 28

Thursday

Wake Forest

(ESPN Events Invitational)

Kissimmee, FL

2:30 p.m.

ESPN





Nov. 29

Friday

Minn./Wichita St.

(ESPN Events Invitational)

Kissimmee, FL

1 or 3:30

ESPN/2





Dec. 4

Wednesday

VIRGINIA (SEC/ACC)

GAINESVILLE, FL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN2





Dec. 14

Saturday

Arizona St.

(Holiday Hoopsgiving)

Atlanta, GA

3:30 p.m.

SEC Net.





Dec. 17

Tuesday

North Carolina

(Jumpman Invitational)

Charlotte, NC

7 p.m.

ESPN





Dec. 21

Saturday

NORTH FLORIDA (DH)

GAINESVILLE, FL

12 p.m.

SEC Net.





Dec. 29

Sunday

STETSON (DH)

GAINESVILLE, FL

TBA

SEC+





Jan. 4

Saturday

Kentucky

Lexington, KY

11 a.m.

ESPN





Jan. 7

Tuesday

TENNESSEE

GAINESVILLE, FL

7 p.m.

ESPN2/U





Jan. 11

Saturday

Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR

4 p.m.

ESPN/2





Jan. 14

Tuesday

MISSOURI

GAINESVILLE, FL

9 p.m.

ESPNU





Jan. 18

Saturday

TEXAS

GAINESVILLE, FL

TBA

ESPN/2/U





Jan. 22

Wednesday

South Carolina

Columbia, SC

7 p.m.

SEC Net.





Jan. 25

Saturday

GEORGIA

GAINESVILLE, FL

3:30 p.m.

SEC Net.





Feb. 1

Saturday

Tennessee

Knoxville, TN

2/4 p.m.

ESPN/2





Feb. 4

Tuesday

VANDERBILT

GAINESVILLE, FL

7 p.m.

SEC Net.





Feb. 8

Saturday

Auburn

Auburn, AL

4 p.m.

ESPN/2





Feb. 11

Tuesday

Mississippi State

Starkville, MS

7 p.m.

ESPN2/U





Feb. 15

Saturday

SOUTH CAROLINA

GAINESVILLE, FL

8:30 p.m.

SEC Net.





Feb. 18

Tuesday

OKLAHOMA

GAINESVILLE, FL

7 p.m.

ESPN2





Feb. 22

Saturday

LSU

Baton Rouge, LA

6 p.m.

SEC Net.





Feb. 25

Tuesday

Georgia

Athens, GA

7 p.m.

SEC Net.





March 1

Saturday

TEXAS A&M

GAINESVILLE, FL

8:30 p.m.

SEC Net.





March 5

Wednesday

Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL

7 p.m.

ESPN2/U





March 8

Saturday

OLE MISS

GAINESVILLE, FL

6 p.m.

SEC Net.





March 12-16

SEC Tournament

Nashville, TN











DH – Doubleheader with women’s basketball