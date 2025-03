Florida All Sports Calendar (March 4 - March 9)



Florida Baseball

March 4 (Tue) 6 PM

at

UCF

Orlando, FL

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF



Mar 5 (Wed) 6 PM

vs

Florida Atlantic

Gainesville, FL Condron Family Ballpark

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF



Mar 7 (Fri) 6:30 PM

vs

Harvard

Gainesville, FL Condron Family Ballpark

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF



Mar 8 (Sat) 3 PM

vs

Harvard

Gainesville, FL Condron Family Ballpark

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF



Mar 9 (Sun) 1 PM

vs

Harvard

Gainesville, FL Condron Family Ballpark

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF



Florida Men's Basketball

Mar 5 (Wed) 7 PM

SEC

at

#7 Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL

Radio: Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD



Mar 8 (Sat) 6 PM

SEC

vs

Ole Miss

Presented by Florida Dairy Farmers

Gainesville, FL Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Radio: Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD



Mar 12 (Wed) Mar 16 (Sun)

SEC Tournament

Nashville, TN

Radio: Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD



Florida Women's Basketball

Mar 5 (Wed) 8:30 PM

SEC

Auburn University

Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Center

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF





Florida Football Spring Practice

March 6

March 8





Florida Men's Golf

Mar 4 (Tue) 12:30 p.m. 18 holes)

at

Southern Highlands Collegiate

Las Vegas, N.V. / Southern Highlands Golf Club



Florida Women's Golf

Mar 7 (Fri) TBA (18 holes)

vs

Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla. Mark Bostick Golf Course



Mar 8 (Sat) TBA (18 holes)

vs

Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla. Mark Bostick Golf Course



Mar 9 (Sun) TBA (18 holes)

vs

Gators Invitational

Gainesville, Fla. Mark Bostick Golf Course



Florida Gymnastics

Mar 7 (Fri) 8 p.m.

SEC

at

#14 University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL



Florida Lacrosse

Mar 8 (Sat) 12 p.m.

vs

Loyola University Maryland

Donald R. Dizney Stadium



Florida Softball

Mar 5 (Wed) 7 P.M.

at

Houston

Houston, Texas Cougar Softball Stadium

TV: ESPN+



Mar 7 (Fri) 7 p.m.

SEC

at

Texas A&M

College Station, Texas Davis Diamond

TV: SEC Network+



Mar 8 (Sat) 5 p.m.

SEC

at

Texas A&M

College Station, Texas Davis Diamond

TV: SEC Network+



Mar 9 (Sun) 1 p.m.

SEC

at

Texas A&M

College Station, Texas Davis Diamond

TV: SEC Network+



Men's Swimming and Diving

Mar 9 (Sun) All Day

at

NCAA Diving Zones

Auburn, AL James E. Martin Aquatics Center



Women's Swimming and Diving

Mar 9 (Sun) All Day

at

NCAA Diving Zones

Auburn, AL James E. Martin Aquatics Center



Men's Tennis

Mar 6 (Thu) 6:00 PM

SEC

at

University of Oklahoma

Norman, OK



Mar 8 (Sat) 2:00 PM

SEC

at

Texas A&M University

College Station, TX



Women's Tennis

Mar 7 (Fri) 5 PM

SEC

vs

University of Texas

Gainesville, FL Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex



Mar 9 (Sun) 12 PM

SEC

vs

Texas A&M University

Gainesville, FL Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex